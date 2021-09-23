Published On Sep 23, 2021 06:34 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 2021

The 2022 Alto is expected to be underpinned by the Heartect platform, which could lead to an increase in its overall size

Maruti is expected to launch the new-gen model in 2022.

The new Alto’s equipment list is also expected to grow while retaining existing features such as the 7-inch touchscreen and keyless entry.

It is expected to get two petrol engines: a 0.8-litre and a 1-litre unit.

Expect it to be priced from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

A new prototype has been spotted inside Maruti’s facility and it is believed to be of the new-gen Alto. Maruti’s entry-level hatchback is certainly due a generational upgrade as the current-gen model has been on sale for almost a decade now.

Current-gen Maruti Alto

Maruti should base the new-gen Alto on its Heartect range of platforms. The 2022 Alto will come with redesigned exterior and interior, but from the spy image its overall silhouette looks similar to that of the outgoing hatchback. Maruti could take this opportunity to make the Alto roomier thanks to the new platform. Even if you compare it with its direct rival, the Renault Kwid, the current Alto is dimensionally smaller in every aspect except for the wheelbase. So there’s definitely room for improvement. Here’s how the two fare in terms of dimensions:

Parameter Maruti Suzuki Alto Renault Kwid Difference Length 3545mm 3679mm +134mm (Kwid is longer) Width 1515mm 1579mm +64mm (Kwid is wider) Height 1475mm 1513mm +38mm (Kwid is taller) Wheelbase 2422mm 2422mm Identical

We expect Maruti to add a few more features to the existing Alto’s equipment list. Right now the hatchback comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, and front power windows. The 2022 Alto could get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The new Alto is likely to be powered by the same 0.8-litre petrol engine as the current model where it develops 48PS and 69Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual. This engine is available as a CNG variant (41PS and 60Nm) as well. Maruti could also offer the new-gen model with a 1-litre petrol engine, with an AMT option.

We believe Maruti could price the new-gen Alto from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen hatchback is expected to go on sale in 2022 and will rekindle its rivalry with the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO.