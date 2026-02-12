Here’s Your First Look At The India-spec MG Majestor SUV In 13 Detailed Images

MG Motor India has revealed the Majestor SUV as its new flagship offering that sits above the Gloster. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025 last year. While it will be on display at select showrooms in some cities in the coming weeks, if you want to check it out from close quarters virtually, take a look at these 13 detailed images of its exterior and interior:

Exterior

Front

The MG Majestor’s fascia is majorly taken up by the humongous rectangular grille, which has a gloss black finish. It is flanked by vertically stacked 3-pod LED projector headlights and gets slim LED DRLs located right below the bonnet. In the grille, you will also notice the big ‘MG’ logo, followed by the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and front parking sensors below it. Further down, the bumper is seen with a rugged silver-finished skid plate that adds more muscle to the SUV.

Side

It’s from the sides that you would notice the highest resemblance with the Gloster, on which the Majestor is based. It has blacked-out B- and C-pillars as well as outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). There’s also a chunky black cladding running all around the SUV’s exterior which gives it a tough look.

Wheels

MG is offering the Majestor with a set of dapper 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels – while feeling a size smaller given the SUV’s overall stance – they neatly fill the prominent wheel arches.

Rear

The Majestor gets a huge windshield and a connected LED tail light setup that runs the width of the rear fascia. There are a few badges on the tailgate in the form of the ‘Morris Garages’ spelt out, the bold ‘Majestor’ branding and a small ‘4WD’ moniker as well. Lower down, you will notice a tall bumper that sports a rugged silver-finished skid plate, which houses the dual exhaust tips.

Interior

MG has done its work to make the Majestor’s cabin look and feel different than that of the Gloster and it is immediately noticeable. While it has the same 3-spoke steering wheel, the Majestor’s cabin distinguishes itself with a black and grey theme and leatherette seat upholstery. The dashboard has been redesigned as well, and it now has two big central AC vents, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, and even a grab handle on the co-driver side.

The centre console – while seeming almost identical to that of the Gloster – is a bit different too, with a cleaner look as the gear shifter has been moved to a stalk on the steering column. Thankfully, though, MG has chosen to offer the Majestor with physical buttons for the climate controls.

MG will be selling the Majestor in both 6- and 7-seater configurations in our market. The 6-seat version will get captain seats in the second row, while the 7-seater option will have a more conventional layout seating instead.

Tech And Safety Features On Board

There’s no dearth of features when the Majestor is considered. It is equipped with a 12.3-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a triple-zone climate control, a fully digital driver’s display, and 12-way power-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling functions. The 6-seat version also has ventilated second row seats with massage function.

MG is also providing the Majestor with dual wireless smartphone chargers, a powered tailgate, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and an air purifier. The SUV’s safety net includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ADAS.

Engine And Gearbox

It gets the following engine, gearbox and drivetrain combination:

Specification 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine Power (PS) 215 PS Torque (Nm) 478 Nm Transmission* 8-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD/ 4WD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^RWD - rear-wheel-drivetrain, 4WD - 4-wheel-drivetrain

Unlike the Gloster, which comes with two diesel engine options, MG will offer the Majestor with a sole 2-litre twin-turbo diesel unit. That said, its 4WD setup comes with 10 off-road modes, an 810mm water wading depth and triple differential locks, making it more than capable of hardcore off-roading.

MG Majestor Expected Launch And Price

The MG Majestor is expected to be priced at Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is slated to go on sale sometime in April this year, with deliveries set to commence in May. if you're interested in the Majestor, check out this story to know more about the booking details and timelines.

The SUV will serve as a competitor to the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.