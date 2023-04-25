Published On Apr 25, 2023 12:36 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Exter

The new micro SUV rivalling Tata Punch from Hyundai is expected to debut by June

Hyundai Exter will get an upright and boxy design with some rugged elements for the SUV feel.

To sport H-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, and roof rails among other visual elements.

Expected to feature a large touchscreen system, wireless charger, cruise control, and up to six airbags.

To get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Could be priced from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has put out a new teaser of the Exter SUV, through a design sketch. The new micro SUV is expected to debut by June as a rival to the likes of Tata Punch , Nissan Magnite , Renault Kiger , and Citroen C3.

The Hyundai Exter’s front fascia is inspired by geometric shapes and is quite boxy in nature. It gets H-shaped LED DRLs connected by a sleek black strip. The uniquely designed grille houses the LED projector headlamps, covered in two square-shaped cases. Towards the lower part, it will get a faux silver skid plate to enhance its rugged appeal.

Other design elements that can be seen are roof rails, a tall-boy look, and slightly flared wheel arches. We might also see H-shaped LED tail lamps, funky alloy wheels, and an electric sunroof.

Hyundai Exter is expected to get a unique-looking cabin with elements that will complement its young clientele appeal. It should be equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver’s display, a wireless charger, cruise control, up to six airbags, a rear camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Grand i10 Nios’ 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic options will be used for the Exter. We’re also expecting CNG to be offered as an option. For a more exciting proposition, Hyundai could offer the 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with the SUV.

We expect the prices of the Hyundai Exter from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be positioned as the new entry-level SUV and will be positioned between the Nios and i20, in terms of prices.