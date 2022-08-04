Published On Aug 04, 2022 03:06 PM By Tarun

These concepts are expected to be production-ready by 2025.

Mahindra has shared another teaser of its ‘Born EVs’ future electric lineup. The SUV maker is going to unveil concept versions of five electric SUVs this Independence Day.

The latest teaser gives us a look at these electric SUVs’ landscape-styled touchscreen infotainment system. Based on an earlier teaser, they will get an integrated display for the instrument cluster and touchscreen unit, similar to the XUV700.

The touchscreen system will display a lot of information, including the battery charging status and percentage. You’ll also be able to adjust the climate control, seat position, music preferences, and ambient lighting through the infotainment. The teaser also suggests that these EVs will be getting dual-zone climate control, customizable settings, and a Sports drive mode.

As we said earlier, Mahindra is going to showcase five electric SUV concepts, consisting of a compact crossover-styled SUV, a large SUV sized similar to the XUV700, a sporty mid-size SUV, a coupe-styled SUV, and a performance model. These EVs are expected to be offered with multiple battery pack options and a driving range of around 450 kilometres.

These new EVs will be built on a dedicated platform, with no relation to Mahindra’s ICE-powered vehicles. So, basically, they won’t have any ICE-powered version of these Born EVs. Mahindra has signed a partnership agreement with Volkswagen to consider using certain EV components like electric motors, battery cells, and battery system components from the VW’s MEB dedicated EV platform.