Modified On Feb 27, 2023 11:58 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Verna 2023

Its design language has been revealed through its sibling which is called the Accent in South Korea

Spy shots reveal the compact sedan’s design language in detail.

Gets a DRL strip spanning across the width and a connected tail lamp setup.

Will come with two petrol engine options: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre turbo.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Hyundai is set to launch the sixth-generation Verna this March and the carmaker has already put out teasers and design sketches of the compact sedan. But, to get a more precise look at its design, check out this version of the Verna which was spied on in Korea.

From the front profile, the 2023 Verna (known as the Accent in the Korean market) looks very similar to its teased sketch. It gets a big grille with Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Jewel’ design styling, similar to the one in the Tucson. You can also see its headlamp setup and the LED DRL spanning across the width of the car, but if you look closely, the DRL strip is split in three.

Its side profile gets a lot of sharp lines and a sloping roofline that resembles more of a notchback design than a conventional three-box sedan. The images show a chrome belt along the doorline that ends at the C-pillars and chrome door handles. The new alloy wheels are also visible here, but they are not as big as they were in the teased sketch. However, the sporty and angular indents teased in the sketches, accentuating the width at the rear, have made it to the real car.

Its rear profile now has a connected tail lamp setup, which has now become a major part of Hyundai’s design language, also offered in many of its updated models. In this Korean-spec model, we can also see three chrome strips below the tail lamps on each side and the rear bumper seems to have a textured black finish.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will get two petrol engine options: the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (115PS and 144Nm) from the outgoing version and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged unit (159PS and 253Nm expected). Its features list could include a large connected screen setup, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, multiple airbags and ADAS as well.

The India-spec 2023 Hyundai Verna will enter the market on March 21. The carmaker is expected to price its sedan from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and it will be a rival to the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and the 2023 Honda City.