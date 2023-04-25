Modified On Apr 25, 2023 12:34 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross

The new compact SUV will be a three-row compact SUV, rivalling the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara

C3 Aircross’ front profile design shows a fusion of the C3 and C5 Aircross.

Its interior seems identical to the C3, with the same 10.2-inch touchscreen unit and a digital driver’s display.

To feature separate AC vents with speed control for the second row.

Could get cruise control, up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, hill hold assist, and TPMS.

It’s likely to get the C3’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine; automatic transmission is expected too.

Prices might start from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen is looking to storm the hotly contested compact SUV with the C3 Aircross. Ahead of the unveiling on April 27, the styling of the SUV has been leaked. The spy shots do not show the SUV in detail, but you get an idea of some of its highlights.

Exterior Design

The spy shots show the front profile of the C3 Aircross, which looks like a blend of the C5 Aircross and C3. The split headlamp setup will be common between all three models, but the headlamp styling is identical to the hatchback.

The split grille setup and brushed silver skid plate elements give it a bold and upright stance. The only other thing you can spot is the unique-looking alloy wheels.

Interior Design

The interior of the C3 Aircross will be styled similarly to its hatchback version. One can spot the 10.2-inch touchscreen system and quirky AC vents design. Day/Night IRVM and automatic AC are still amiss, as you can spot the rotary AC dials. The SUV is also seen with a brand new digital driver’s display, which thankfully, houses the tachometer as well.

The second row will get separate AC vents with independent speed adjustment. The third-row images show limited knee room, which we will check out once we get our hands on the C3 Aircross. Lastly, two Type-A USB ports will be offered for the third-row passengers.

Features

Besides the 10.2-inch touchscreen system and digital driver’s display, the C3 Aircross could get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a rear parking camera, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and up to six airbags.

Powertrains

We’re expecting Citroen to offer its compact SUV with the C3 hatchback’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. This motor is good for 110PS and 190Nm, which is similar to its subcompact SUV and premium hatchback rivals. It could get the choice of an automatic transmission, but there’s no official report on it yet.

Expected Price

Citroen could retail the C3 Aircross from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s expected to be priced very aggressively against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor, as well as MPVs like Carens and Ertiga.

