Published On Aug 04, 2022 01:15 PM By Tarun for Maruti Alto 2021

The new generation of the entry-level hatchback will go on sale on August 18

Exterior design of the new Alto K10 bears resemblance to the Celerio and 800.

Front profile looks inspired by the Grand Vitara, while overall silhouette looks like a mini Celerio.

The all-black interior looks simple and basic, with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument panel.

To get the S-Presso’s 67PS 1-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions.

Auto idle start-stop feature as standard for improved fuel efficiency.

Expected to retail from Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The exterior and interior styling of the new Maruti Alto K10 has been leaked online. With these images, its colour options and some of the features have also been revealed. Maruti is going to reveal and announce the prices of the new K10 on August 18.

The new Maruti Alto K10 looks like a mini Celerio, especially from the side and rear quarter profile. The front grille takes inspiration from the Grand Vitara, which should be a part of their new design language. The DRLs are placed at the bottom of the bumper.

At the back, the smaller boot and the C-shaped elements on the bumper remind us of the Celerio. Overall, it does manage to look larger and more premium than the 800.

The all-black interior of the Maruti Alto K10 looks very simple and basic, though completely different from the Alto 800’s. The power window buttons are mounted on the dashboard and you get a digital instrument cluster. Its feature list should include a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four power windows, manual AC, fog lamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

The leaked images also show the six colour options that the Alto K10 will offer: white, silver, grey, red, blue and copper.

With the new generation, we’ll see the comeback of the “Alto K10” moniker. It will use the Celerio and S-Presso’s 67PS DualJet 1-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions, the latter with hill-hold assist and ESP as standard. The engine will get the auto idle start-stop feature same as the S-Presso, which will give it an improved fuel efficiency. A CNG option is also expected soon.

The Alto 800, without any updates, will continue to be sold alongside. The new Alto K10 is expected to range from Rs 3.9 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), rivaling the likes of the Renault Kwid.

