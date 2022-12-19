Published On Dec 19, 2022 12:27 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

It’s expected to be offered in multiple seating configurations, ranging from five to six/seven seats

The test mule has four seats, but the production model could get a bench in the second row.

A roof-liner is seen which suggests that it will get a fixed metal hard top too.

Centre armrest, sunglass holder, and bigger infotainment system recess also seen.

Could gain a bigger touchscreen, auto AC, up to six airbags, and a rear camera.

Will be powered by three-door Thar’s petrol and diesel engines, but in a higher state of tune.

The five-door Mahindra Thar has been spied on yet again, but this time, we get a sneak peek of its interior and seating layout. While it looks largely the same when compared with the original three-door version, you can spot some important changes too.

The five-door Thar is expected to offer seating for five, but the test mule here is a four-seater. Individual seats for the second row can be seen here, however, a three-seater bench could make it to the production model. It’s likely to be offered with multiple seating configurations, including five- and seven-seater options.

The spy shot also shows that it will get a significantly bigger boot than the three-door Thar and due to the longer wheelbase, the room offered in the cabin will inadvertently also be more. The rear doors seem to be small, but that could just be due to the protruding wheel arches.

Another important change is the addition of a roof-liner, which suggests that it would get a fixed metal hard top in addition to the removable plastic top. The convertible soft top is unlikely to come as an option.

The roof-mounted speakers are also missing in the test mule, but you can spot additions like a centre armrest, a sunglass holder, and a bigger recess for the infotainment system. We’re expecting the five-door Thar to get the Scorpio N’s AdrenoX-powered eight-inch touchscreen system. In terms of features, the more practical Thar could also gain automatic AC, up to six airbags and a rear camera.

The exterior upgrades will come in form of a tweaked front profile, new alloy wheels, a stretched wheelbase and squared wheel arches. It will use the Scorpio N’s Pentalink suspension, which will make the car more comfortable and family-friendly, due to its better on-road ride quality.

Powering the bigger Thar will be the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as the short-wheelbase version, but possibly in a higher state of tune. The manual and automatic transmissions will be offered but, the SUV could get the option of rear-wheel drive, in addition to the 4X4 which comes as standard on the three-door.

The five-door Thar will be costlier than its three-door version, which costs from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The five-door versions of the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny will serve as its toughest competitors and all of them are bound for market launch in 2023.

