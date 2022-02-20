Published On Feb 20, 2022 02:46 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The new-gen Scorpio will debut by the second half of this year

The spied test mule is a seven-seater version; six-seater also confirmed.

All three rows of the new Scorpio spotted.

Spy shots show a flat-bottom steering wheel, an MID, dual-zone climate control, a front centre armrest, and rear AC vents.

Will feature dual-zone climate control and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

Will get the XUV700’s petrol and diesel engines, but in a lower state of tune.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been spied testing again, this time with a clearer look of its interior. Through these spy shots, you can see the cabin and mainly, all the three rows.

The spy shots show that the test mule is a seven-seater. We’ve already spotted its six-seater version as well. The cabin is seen with a flat-bottom steering wheel, an MID (indicating an analogue cluster), dual-zone climate control, a centre armrest, and an electric sunroof. You can also spot the touchscreen infotainment, which should be the XUV700 MX variant’s 8-inch unit.

The second row is seen with a three-seater bench. Nothing major is spotted here, save for the rear AC vents, a 12V socket, and a rear USB charging port. The third row is also seen here, which looks a bit cramped up, possibly due to the taller second row seats.

Going by all the other spy shots, we can confirm that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will also get a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes, dynamic turn indicators, and cruise control. It is also expected to feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa support, connected car tech, multiple airbags, and electronic stability control.

The new-gen SUV will get the XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, but tuned differently to produce less power. Transmission options should include 6-speed manual and automatic options. It will also get rear-wheel and four-wheel drivetrains, the latter with a low range gearbox.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will be a rugged alternative to the range of compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , Skoda Kushaq , and Volkswagen Taigun ..

