Published On Apr 26, 2024 01:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai has announced that it will begin series production of its most affordable electric SUV for India by the end of 2024

The made-in-India electric SUV will be produced at the Chennai plant.

Hyundai plans to further produce five EV models in India by 2030.

The carmaker first announced plans for a localised and affordable EV for India in 2021.

It is expected to be the Creta EV which has already been spied a few times.

The Creta EV’s powertrain details are not yet known but it could have a claimed range of over 400 km.

India launch slated for 2025; prices could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top brass of the Hyundai Motor Group from Korea recently visited their India offices and revealed details about the brand’s future plans in the country, especially regarding EVs. While the carmaker confirmed that it will begin series production of its first heavily localised electric SUV at the Chennai plant by the end of 2024. While the carmaker hasn’t confirmed what model it is, we have reasons to believe it will be the Hyundai Creta EV. Our speculation is based on the fact that the carmaker has already begun testing the electric SUV in its home country and some test mules have been spotted on our roads too.

Hyundai’s First Heavily Localised EV

Hyundai was the first mass-market brand to offer a somewhat affordable electric SUV in India with the launch of the Kona Electric in 2019. However, as a partially imported and locally assembled unit, it was still too pricey for the masses. Following the success of the Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai revealed plans for a heavily localised EV in India back in 2021 with six EVs in the lineup by 2028. It was expected that the model list will include EV counterparts to the brand’s successful ICE (internal combustion engine) models.

Given that Tata’s successful with an affordable sub-4m electric SUV offering, we expected Hyundai to compete against it with a Venue EV that could be introduced at similar prices. However, given that there was no tax benefit for EVs limited to those dimensions, it made more sense for Hyundai to focus on the segment where it has dominated for years: the compact SUV space.

A Well-known Secret: Creta EV For India

Even in this latest announcement confirming that Hyundai will locally manufacture an electric SUV in India, the carmaker has kept the exact model a secret. However, given the evidence available based on spy shots in India and in Korea, it will almost certainly be the all-electric version of the Hyundai Creta.

There are multiple reasons for Hyundai to pick the Creta over the Venue as its first localised EV for India. Firstly, the Creta nameplate is more popular with a loyal fan following than the Venue and also sells more despite being pricier than the sub-4m SUV. The ‘Creta’ brand has been in our market for nearly a decade now and the carmaker has sold over 10 lakh units of the SUV till date, making it a crowd favourite.

Given that the Tata Nexon EV has already cornered the market for an electric SUV under the Rs 15 lakh mark, it would have been far more challenging for Hyundai to introduce its sub-4m electric SUV at a competitive price. But by focussing on the electric compact SUV space with the Creta EV, Hyundai will be able to take on its mass-market rivals head-on. This segment itself is also set to expand in the next 12 months with the arrival of the Tata Curvv EV and the Maruti eVX by the end of this year. There will even be a compact electric offering from Citroen in this period.

The Creta EV will also benefit from the fact that the ICE-powered version has just been given a thorough facelift with modern styling and plenty of premium features, so the only real change for buyers will be the electric powertrain.

Also See: Hyundai Creta EV Cabin Spied In Detail, Gets A New Steering And Drive Selector

Expected Electric Powertrain

While the exact details about the battery pack and electric motor of the Creta EV are yet to be confirmed, we expect the Creta EV to have a claimed range of well over 400 km. It could get multiple battery pack options too, like many other Hyundai EV global models and some of its EV rivals in India.

This Hyundai EV is unlikely to be based on the same E-GMP platform that underpins most new Hyundai EVs like the Ioniq 5.

How Much Would It Cost?

The Hyundai Creta EV could have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Creta EV will rival the MG ZS EV and serve as a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. Upcoming rivals include the previously mentioned Tata Curvv EV (due to launch in the first half of 2024) and the Maruti eVX (expected to launch in early 2025).

The Creta EV will be followed by more locally made Hyundai EVs, with the company stating its plan to further 5 EV models in India by 2030.

