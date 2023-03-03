Published On Mar 03, 2023 03:41 PM By Tarun for Honda City

The facelifted City now comes with ADAS and no longer gets a diesel engine option

The facelifted Honda City has been launched with minor design changes, new features, and added safety. Along with this, the sedan is now available in a new entry-level SV trim, which brings down its starting price by almost a lakh.

The new SV trim also makes the City’s entry price more affordable than that of the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Here are all the highlights of this new ‘SV’ variant:

Price Check

Variant Price Difference over base variant SV MT Rs 11.49 lakh - V MT Rs 12.37 lakh Rs 88,000 V CVT Rs 13.62 lakh Rs 2.13 lakh

The SV variant is only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual combination, missing out on the CVT option. For the next variant, you’ll have to shell out close to Rs 90,000 extra, while the entry-level automatic variant commands Rs 2 lakh over the base-spec SV.

Why Consider The City SV Variant?

The new City SV offers a good feature package, even for a base variant. The exterior profile sports DRLs and the same 3D LED tail lamps that you get with the top-end variant. Convenience is offered by features like smart key, push button start stop, automatic AC, and a touchscreen infotainment system. These features should cover the basics for your daily drives. In terms of safety too, it’s well equipped with four airbags, ISOFIX seat mounts, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and a rear parking camera as standard.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlights LED DRLs

Projector headlamps

3D LED tail lamps

15-inch Steel wheels with covers Fabric seat upholstery

Front and rear centre armrest

Height adjustable driver seat Smart Key

Push Button Engine Start-Stop

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

Analogue instrument cluster

Powered ORVMs eight-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers Four airbags (front and side)

Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX seat mounts

Rear parking camera

Electronic stability control

Traction control

Hill Start assist

TPMS

Rear demister Upgrade to V if you want 15-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

Front and rear mud guards Chrome finishes on AC vents and handbrake lever Remote engine start (CVT)

Paddle Shifters (CVT)

4.2-inch TFT display for MI Honda Internet Car Technology (advanced telematics)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Automatic headlamps

ADAS (adaptive cruise control, lane assist etc.)

Why Skip The City SV Variant?

For Rs 88,000 extra, you are getting several feature upgrades for increased convenience and slightly better looks with the alloy wheels. However, the addition of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking is significant. Also, upgrade if you want the convenience of an automatic transmission, which is a boon in the traffic snarls.

