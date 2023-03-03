English | हिंदी

Here’s What You Get With The Honda City’s New Entry-Level SV Variant

Published On Mar 03, 2023 03:41 PM By Tarun for Honda City

The facelifted City now comes with ADAS and no longer gets a diesel engine option

Honda City SV

The facelifted Honda City has been launched with minor design changes, new features, and added safety. Along with this, the sedan is now available in a new entry-level SV trim, which brings down its starting price by almost a lakh. 

The new SV trim also makes the City’s entry price more affordable than that of the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Here are all the highlights of this new ‘SV’ variant: 

Price Check

Variant

Price

Difference over base variant

SV MT

Rs 11.49 lakh

-

V MT

Rs 12.37 lakh

Rs 88,000

V CVT 

Rs 13.62 lakh

Rs 2.13 lakh

The SV variant is only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual combination, missing out on the CVT option. For the next variant, you’ll have to shell out close to Rs 90,000 extra, while the entry-level automatic variant commands Rs 2 lakh over the base-spec SV. 

Honda City SV

Why Consider The City SV Variant?

The new City SV offers a good feature package, even for a base variant. The exterior profile sports DRLs and the same 3D LED tail lamps that you get with the top-end variant. Convenience is offered by features like smart key, push button start stop, automatic AC, and a touchscreen infotainment system. These features should cover the basics for your daily drives. In terms of safety too, it’s well equipped with four airbags, ISOFIX seat mounts, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and a rear parking camera as standard. 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Projector headlamps

  • 3D LED tail lamps

  • 15-inch Steel wheels with covers

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Front and rear centre armrest

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Smart Key

  • Push Button Engine Start-Stop

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

  • Analogue instrument cluster

  • Powered ORVMs

  • eight-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four speakers

  • Four airbags (front and side)

  • Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX seat mounts

  • Rear parking camera

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control

  • Hill Start assist

  • TPMS

  • Rear demister

Upgrade to V if you want

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • Front and rear mud guards

  • Chrome finishes on AC vents and handbrake lever

  • Remote engine start (CVT)

  • Paddle Shifters (CVT)

  • 4.2-inch TFT display for MI

  • Honda Internet Car Technology (advanced telematics)

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Automatic headlamps

  • ADAS (adaptive cruise control, lane assist etc.)

Honda City SV

Why Skip The City SV Variant?

For Rs 88,000 extra, you are getting several feature upgrades for increased convenience and slightly better looks with the alloy wheels. However, the addition of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking is significant. Also, upgrade if you want the convenience of an automatic transmission, which is a boon in the traffic snarls. 

