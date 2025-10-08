Here’s What You Get With Each Variant Of The 2025 Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra is offering the new Bolero in four variants: B4, B6, B6 (O), and B8

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero has been launched with some mild revisions inside and out, along with a few fresh features. It is now available in a new top-spec variant as well, and its revised variant lineup is: B4, B6, B6 (O), and B8. If you were planning to buy the updated Bolero, check out what each variant of the rugged Mahindra SUV has on offer below:

2025 Mahindra Bolero B4

Price: Rs 7.99 lakh

The base-spec B4 variant of the 2025 Bolero gets the following features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Black finish for the grille

15-inch steel wheels

Spare wheel cover

Body side cladding Vinyl seat upholstery

7-seat layout (5+2 configuration) Manual AC with heater

Power steering

Front row seat back with mobile holder pouch

Remote fuel lid opener

Foldable key

Semi-digital cluster N.A. Dual front airbags

ABS

Seatbelt reminder (front-facing seats)

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Being the entry-level variant of the updated SUV, the B4 is quite barebones in nature and covers the literal basics. This includes 15-inch steel wheels, vinyl seat upholstery, manual AC, and dual front airbags. In fact, the standard safety equipment list is also as minimal as it can get with ABS and rear parking sensors on offer apart from the dual airbags, rear defogger, and seatbelt reminders.

2025 Mahindra Bolero B6 [over B4]

Price: Rs 8.69 lakh

The 1-above-base B6 variant gets a few additional equipment over the entry-level B4 trim and it includes:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Chrome finish for the grille

15-inch steel wheels with covers Fabric seat upholstery

12V charging socket

Front map pockets

Bottle holders on door pads Power windows

Central locking

USB Type-C charging port

Key fob 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls N.A.

Mahindra has provided the B6 variant of the 2025 Bolero with a few cosmetic and feature upgrades over the bae-spec B4 to make it seem a bit more premium. Updates come in the form of 15-inch wheels with covers, chrome finish for the grille, fabric seat upholstery, power windows, and even a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features remain unchanged over the base variant.

2025 Mahindra Bolero B6 (O) [over B6]

Price: Rs 9.09 lakh

While the B6 (O) is the second-to-top variant in the updated Bolero’s lineup, it does come at a small premium over the B6 but packs a decent list of feature updates. Here’s a look:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Front fog lamps

Static bending headlamps N.A. N.A. Driver information system Rear wiper and washer

For a premium of Rs 40,000 over the B6, the new Bolero’s B6 (O) variant gets front fog lamps, static bending lamps, rear wiper with washer, and driver information system. The driver information system provides details such as distance travelled, range, average fuel economy, and gear indicator. That said, the interior features and comfort and convenience equipment remains unchanged over the B6 trim.

2025 Mahindra Bolero B8 [over B6 (O)]

Price: Rs 9.69 lakh

The fully loaded variant of the 2025 Mahindra Bolero comes with only a couple of exclusive features over the previous-in-line B6 (O) variant that includes the following:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leatherette seat upholstery N.A. N.A. N.A.

Mahindra, while charging Rs 60,000 extra for the B8 over the B6 (O), is only giving it 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and leatherette upholstery as part of the additional amenities. The B8 continues with the rest of the features from the B6 (O), including the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual front airbags, rear wiper with washer, and even front fog lamps.

Colour Options

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero is available in four colour choices:

Stealth Black (new)

Diamond White

Dsat Silver

Rocky Beige

One of the biggest positives of the updated SUV is that all the four colour options can be had with all the four trims on offer.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra hasn’t tinkered with the engine and gearbox option of the Bolero, and even the updated model continues with the same diesel setup as the previous version. Its technical details are as follows:

Specification 2025 Mahindra Bolero Engine 1.5-litre diesel Power 75 PS Torque 210 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

Rivals

The 2025 Mahindra Bolero doesn’t have any direct rivals in our market. That said, it is regarded as a rugged body-on-frame SUV alternative to sub-4m SUVs underpinned by a monocoque chassis such as the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. It even serves as a rival to the similarly priced variants of the micro SUVs like the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

