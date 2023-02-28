Here’s What Went Wrong With The Viral Mahindra Scorpio N And Waterfall Incident

Published On Feb 28, 2023 02:39 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

Sunroofs can pose several issues related to maintenance and even passenger safety

A video of Scorpio N leaking water through speakers and cabin light panel has gone viral.

Possible reasons could be improper closure of the sunroof or clogged drain holes.

Since the roof-mounted speaker panel is just below the sunroof and exposed, the water easily managed to seep through.

This incident could lead to issues like malfunctioning electronics and rusting of parts.

A recent video starring a Mahindra Scorpio N has gone viral with water leaking through its roof while under a waterfall. The owner was travelling to Spiti with his Scorpio N Z8L 4WD and this incident happened on the way.

What went wrong?

The person stopped his Scorpio N just under a waterfall for “a quick and free wash” and after a few seconds, the water started leaking through the roof-mounted speakers and cabin light panel. The passenger window was also open from where most of the water seeped in; but even after closing it, the leakage continued.

Why did this happen?

There could be multiple reasons for this incident, primarily the sunroof not being closed properly. It’s very important to check if the sunroof is completely in its place and there’s no gap in the panel. Sunroofs are prone to such issues by design, which includes water accumulation as well. There are usually drain holes in these sunroof panels from where the accumulated water can be directed to a safe exit passage.

If these drain holes are clogged by dirt, twigs, or leaves, then the water will get filled up that sunroof pane. The uninterrupted volume of water from the waterfall could have also exceeded the drain’s capacity which is likely only suited for dealing with passing water while on the move.

Another issue particularly with the Scorpio N is that the roof-mounted speakers are just placed below the sunroof panel. So any time the water goes through the sunroof, it will leak through the speakers and cabin light switches.

It is not entirely uncommon for owners of cars with sunroofs to take their rides under waterfalls, but it does not always end this poorly, especially with more expensive builds. For instance, here’s an XUV700 which goes through the waterfall and nothing happens, despite having the bigger panoramic sunroof.

It may seem obvious but it is worth stating that water flooding inside the cabin could lead to serious issues such as malfunction of electronics and rusting of several parts. It is also advisable to refrain from using the sunroof for such activities as it endangers your car as well as your safety.

