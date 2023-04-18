Published On Apr 18, 2023 08:48 AM By Tarun for MG Comet EV

The cute small EV will serve as a price-wise rival to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3

A new compact electric hatchback is incoming from the house of MG, in the form of the Comet EVV. It will be fully revealed tomorrow in its India specification, on April 19, and we’re expecting the bookings to begin the same day. Here’s what we know so far:

Quirky Design

The MG Comet EV sports a unique and quirky styling. It resembles the design of a quadricycle but with several premium elements like split headlamps, LED elements spanning the width of the car, flashy alloy wheels, a tall C-Pillar, and a dual-tone paint job. It’s essentially a two-door compact EV with seating for up to four people.

Compact Dimensions

(Wuling Air EV Image Used For Reference)

The MG Comet EV is under 3-metres long, which makes it shorter than the Alto K10 (3.5-metres) and Renault Kwid (3.7-metres), and even the Nano (3.1-metres). However, it is slightly wider than the Alto, measuring 1.51 metres compared to the Maruti’s 1.49-metres width.

Techy Interior

MG cars are known for being feature-loaded and the Comet EV is nothing different. It will get dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and driver’s display, manual AC with rotary dials, and telescopic adjustment for the two-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of safety, one can expect dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain

The Comet EV is based on the Wuling Air EV, which is sold in Indonesia. The latter is offered with a 17.3kWh battery pack that claims 200 kms of range and a 26.7kWh pack with up to 300 kms. It remains to be seen which one will make it to the Indian market.

Powering the MG EV will be a rear-axle mounted electric motor, which claims up to 40PS. It should further get fast charging capabilities as well.

Expected Price

Prices of the MG Comet EV are expected to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, it will be a rival to the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV, however, as a more premium but smaller alternative.