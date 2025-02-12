All
Here’s What The Mid-spec Pack Two Variant Of The Mahindra BE 6 Has To Offer

Modified On Feb 12, 2025 12:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra BE 6

The Pack Two variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India)

Mahindra BE 6

We recently got the complete prices for the recently launched Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, which ranges from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The BE 6 is being offered in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. During the price announcement, Mahindra has announced what features the mid-spec Pack Two variant comes with and we are going to explain what it offers in this report. 

Feature Highlights: Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Lighting sequence on startup

  • Soft-touch fabric materials on interior trims

  • Parcel tray

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • 2-step reclining rear seat

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Push button start/stop

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents with Pet Mode and Camp Mode

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Cooled centre console storage space

  • 65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

  • Digital key

  • Fixed panoramic glass roof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system

  • 6 airbags

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake 

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Virtual engine sounds

  • Low tyre pressure indicator

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

  • Front parking sensors

The mid-spec Pack Two variant of the BE 6 is comprehensively loaded, both in terms of convenience and safety features. Not only does it get dual 12.3-inch screens, but also boasts amenities like dual-zone AC, wireless phone charger, and a fixed panoramic glass roof. The passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

Battery Pack And Range

The Pack Two variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is only available with a 59 kWh battery pack. The details specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack

59 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

Power

231 PS

Torque

380 Nm

Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2)

557 km

Drivetrain

RWD*

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

