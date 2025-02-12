Here’s What The Mid-spec Pack Two Variant Of The Mahindra BE 6 Has To Offer

The Pack Two variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India)

We recently got the complete prices for the recently launched Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, which ranges from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The BE 6 is being offered in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. During the price announcement, Mahindra has announced what features the mid-spec Pack Two variant comes with and we are going to explain what it offers in this report.

Feature Highlights: Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

LED tail lights

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Sequential turn indicators

Lighting sequence on startup Soft-touch fabric materials on interior trims

Parcel tray

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

2-step reclining rear seat 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Push button start/stop

Dual-zone AC with rear vents with Pet Mode and Camp Mode

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Cooled centre console storage space

65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

Digital key

Fixed panoramic glass roof

Wireless phone charger

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system 6 airbags

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Driver drowsiness detection

Rear parking camera with sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Virtual engine sounds

Low tyre pressure indicator

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Front parking sensors

The mid-spec Pack Two variant of the BE 6 is comprehensively loaded, both in terms of convenience and safety features. Not only does it get dual 12.3-inch screens, but also boasts amenities like dual-zone AC, wireless phone charger, and a fixed panoramic glass roof. The passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

Battery Pack And Range

The Pack Two variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is only available with a 59 kWh battery pack. The details specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 231 PS Torque 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 557 km Drivetrain RWD*

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

