Here’s What The Mid-spec Pack Two Variant Of The Mahindra BE 6 Has To Offer
Modified On Feb 12, 2025 12:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra BE 6
The Pack Two variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India)
We recently got the complete prices for the recently launched Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, which ranges from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The BE 6 is being offered in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. During the price announcement, Mahindra has announced what features the mid-spec Pack Two variant comes with and we are going to explain what it offers in this report.
Feature Highlights: Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The mid-spec Pack Two variant of the BE 6 is comprehensively loaded, both in terms of convenience and safety features. Not only does it get dual 12.3-inch screens, but also boasts amenities like dual-zone AC, wireless phone charger, and a fixed panoramic glass roof. The passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a rear parking camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.
Battery Pack And Range
The Pack Two variant of the Mahindra BE 6 is only available with a 59 kWh battery pack. The details specifications are as follows:
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2)
|
557 km
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD*
Price Range And Rivals
The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.
