Here’s What Features Each Variant Of The VinFast VF7 Electric SUV Has To Offer
Published On Sep 15, 2025 07:01 PM By Shreyash
-
The VinFast VF7 is being offered in a total of 5 variants: Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, Sky Infinity
The Vietnamese carmaker, VinFast, recently marked its India entry with not one but two electric SUVs: VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7. We have already broken down the variant-wise features for the VF6 electric SUV, let us now take a look at what each of the 5 variants – Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, Sky Infinity – of the VF7 electric SUV has to offer.
VinFast VF7 Earth
Price: Rs 20.89 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Despite being a base-spec trim, the VF7 Earth is equipped with features which make it feel almost like a higher-spec variant. Some highlights include a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and heated ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The passenger safety is taken care of by 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.
The only major misses on this variant are an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker sound system, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
VinFast VF7 Wind (Over Earth)
Price: Rs 23.49 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Over the base-spec Earth variant, the VF7 Wind gets blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails on the outside, and a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme inside. Features like an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, and an 8-speaker sound system are also on offer; however, it still misses out on a panoramic glass roof. Note that its safety is also enhanced with level 2 ADAS with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto-emergency braking, and blind spot detection.
VinFast VF7 Wind Infinity (Over Wind)
Price: Rs 23.99 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Over the regular Wind variant, its Wind Infinity trim only offers an edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof, at a price premium of Rs 50,000.
VinFast VF7 Sky (Over Wind)
Price: Rs 24.99 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The feature list of the VF7 Sky and VF7 Wind is the same; however, since the Sky variant comes with an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain, it’s Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive.
VinFast VF7 Sky Infinity (Over Sky)
Price: Rs 25.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Sky Infinity only adds an edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof over the Sky variant of the VF7 electric SUV.
Powertrain Details
VinFast offers the VF7 with two battery pack options:
|
Battery Pack
|
59.6 kWh
|
70 kWh
|
No. of Electric Motors
|
1
|
1,2
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel-drive
|
Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive
|
Power
|
177 PS
|
204 PS, 354 PS
|
Torque
|
250 Nm
|
310 Nm, 500 Nm
|
Claimed Range (ARAI)
|
438 km
|
532 km, 510 km
|
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|
10-11 seconds
|
9.5 seconds, 5.8 seconds
To know more about how these powertrains are distributed across the variants, check out our variant-wise powertrain detailed story here.
Rivals
The VinFast VF7 is an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1 and will also take on the upcoming Volvo EX30.
