All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Here’s What Features Each Variant Of The VinFast VF7 Electric SUV Has To Offer

    Published On Sep 15, 2025 07:01 PM By Shreyash

    1.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    The VinFast VF7 is being offered in a total of 5 variants: Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, Sky Infinity

    The Vietnamese carmaker, VinFast, recently marked its India entry with not one but two electric SUVs: VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7. We have already broken down the variant-wise features for the VF6 electric SUV, let us now take a look at what each of the 5 variants – Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, Sky Infinity – of the VF7 electric SUV has to offer. 

    VinFast VF7 Earth

    Price: Rs 20.89 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

    VinFast VF7 front

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • Front signature V light

    • Rear V signature LED tail lights

    • Flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • 19-inch silver alloy wheels

    • All-black cabin theme

    • Leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • 60:40 split rear seats

    • 2-step reclining rear seats

    • Dual-zone auto AC

    • Rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Cruise control

    • Air filter

    • Two Type-A USB charging ports (each at front and rear)

    • All four power windows with anti-pinch

    • 6-way powered driver’s seat

    • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    • Auto-dimming and heated ORVMs

    • Reverse link for ORVMs

    • Keyless entry

    • Head-up display (HUD)

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • 12.9-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 6-speaker sound system

    • Over-the-air (OTA) updates

    • Connected car tech

    • 7 airbags

    • 360-degree camera

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Traction control system (TCS)

    • Hill start assist

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Roll-over mitigation

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

     Despite being a base-spec trim, the VF7 Earth is equipped with features which make it feel almost like a higher-spec variant. Some highlights include a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and heated ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The passenger safety is taken care of by 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.

    The only major misses on this variant are an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker sound system, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Also Read: Maruti Victoris Prices Announced, Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Lakh

    VinFast VF7 Wind (Over Earth)

    Price: Rs 23.49 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

    VinFast VF7 dashboard

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Dual-tone brown and black cabin

    • 8-way powered driver’s seat

    • Powered tailgate

    • Wireless phone charger

    • 8-speaker sound system

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

    Over the base-spec Earth variant, the VF7 Wind gets blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails on the outside, and a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme inside. Features like an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, and an 8-speaker sound system are also on offer; however, it still misses out on a panoramic glass roof. Note that its safety is also enhanced with level 2 ADAS with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto-emergency braking, and blind spot detection. 

    VinFast VF7 Wind Infinity (Over Wind)

    Price: Rs 23.99 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

    VinFast VF7 rear seats

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • None

    • None

    • Edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof

    • None

    • None

    Over the regular Wind variant, its Wind Infinity trim only offers an edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof, at a price premium of Rs 50,000.

    VinFast VF7 Sky (Over Wind)

    Price: Rs 24.99 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • None

    • None

    • None

    • None

    • None

    The feature list of the VF7 Sky and VF7 Wind is the same; however, since the Sky variant comes with an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain, it’s Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive. 

    VinFast VF7 Sky Infinity (Over Sky)

    Price: Rs 25.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • None

    • None

    • Edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof

    • None

    • None

    The Sky Infinity only adds an edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof over the Sky variant of the VF7 electric SUV.

    Powertrain Details

    VinFast offers the VF7 with two battery pack options:

    Battery Pack

    59.6 kWh

    70 kWh

    No. of Electric Motors

    1

    1,2 

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive

    Power

    177 PS

    204 PS, 354 PS

    Torque

    250 Nm

    310 Nm, 500 Nm

    Claimed Range (ARAI)

    438 km

    532 km, 510 km

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    10-11 seconds

    9.5 seconds, 5.8 seconds

    To know more about how these powertrains are distributed across the variants, check out our variant-wise powertrain detailed story here.

    Rivals

    VinFast VF7 rear

    The VinFast VF7 is an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1 and will also take on the upcoming Volvo EX30.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on VinFast VF7

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Here’s What Features Each Variant Of The VinFast VF7 Electric SUV Has To Offer
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience