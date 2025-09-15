Here’s What Features Each Variant Of The VinFast VF7 Electric SUV Has To Offer

The VinFast VF7 is being offered in a total of 5 variants: Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, Sky Infinity

The Vietnamese carmaker, VinFast, recently marked its India entry with not one but two electric SUVs: VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7. We have already broken down the variant-wise features for the VF6 electric SUV, let us now take a look at what each of the 5 variants – Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, Sky Infinity – of the VF7 electric SUV has to offer.

VinFast VF7 Earth

Price: Rs 20.89 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Front signature V light

Rear V signature LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

19-inch silver alloy wheels All-black cabin theme

Leatherette wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

Leatherette seat upholstery

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

60:40 split rear seats

2-step reclining rear seats Dual-zone auto AC

Rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

Cruise control

Air filter

Two Type-A USB charging ports (each at front and rear)

All four power windows with anti-pinch

6-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Auto-dimming and heated ORVMs

Reverse link for ORVMs

Keyless entry

Head-up display (HUD)

Auto-dimming IRVM 12.9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system

Over-the-air (OTA) updates

Connected car tech 7 airbags

360-degree camera

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control system (TCS)

Hill start assist

Rain-sensing wipers

All-wheel disc brakes

Roll-over mitigation

Rear parking sensors

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Despite being a base-spec trim, the VF7 Earth is equipped with features which make it feel almost like a higher-spec variant. Some highlights include a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and heated ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). The passenger safety is taken care of by 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The only major misses on this variant are an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker sound system, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

VinFast VF7 Wind (Over Earth)

Price: Rs 23.49 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

Roof rails Dual-tone brown and black cabin 8-way powered driver’s seat

Powered tailgate

Wireless phone charger 8-speaker sound system Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Over the base-spec Earth variant, the VF7 Wind gets blacked-out alloy wheels, roof rails on the outside, and a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme inside. Features like an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a powered tailgate, and an 8-speaker sound system are also on offer; however, it still misses out on a panoramic glass roof. Note that its safety is also enhanced with level 2 ADAS with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto-emergency braking, and blind spot detection.

VinFast VF7 Wind Infinity (Over Wind)

Price: Rs 23.99 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None None Edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof None None

Over the regular Wind variant, its Wind Infinity trim only offers an edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof, at a price premium of Rs 50,000.

VinFast VF7 Sky (Over Wind)

Price: Rs 24.99 Lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None None None None None

The feature list of the VF7 Sky and VF7 Wind is the same; however, since the Sky variant comes with an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain, it’s Rs 1.5 lakh more expensive.

VinFast VF7 Sky Infinity (Over Sky)

Price: Rs 25.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None None Edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof None None

The Sky Infinity only adds an edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof over the Sky variant of the VF7 electric SUV.

Powertrain Details

VinFast offers the VF7 with two battery pack options:

Battery Pack 59.6 kWh 70 kWh No. of Electric Motors 1 1,2 Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive, All-wheel-drive Power 177 PS 204 PS, 354 PS Torque 250 Nm 310 Nm, 500 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 438 km 532 km, 510 km Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 10-11 seconds 9.5 seconds, 5.8 seconds

To know more about how these powertrains are distributed across the variants, check out our variant-wise powertrain detailed story here.

Rivals

The VinFast VF7 is an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, BMW iX1 and will also take on the upcoming Volvo EX30.

