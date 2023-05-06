Here’s What Each Variant Of The MG Comet EV Has To Offer
The MG Comet EV is offered in three variants with the base option being the most affordable EV in the country
The MG Comet EV recently entered the market with an attractive introductory starting price of just Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, we have the variant-wise prices and feature details for it as well. The ultra-compact EV is offered in three variants – Pace, Play and Plush.
But before we get to its variant-wise features, here’s a quick recap of the Comet’s mechanical specifications:
|
Battery
|
17.3kWh
|
Power
|
42PS
|
Torque
|
110Nm
|
Range (Claimed)
|
230km
|
Drivetrain
|
Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)
The Comet does have the smallest battery and the lowest range in the entry-level EV space, but it is purpose built as a city runabout. With that focus, a range of just around 200km would be sufficient with overnight charging and a 3.3kW setup taking 7 hours to fill up a drained battery. It also offers a different experience to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3, which are front-wheel-drive EVs based on internal combustion engine (ICE) models, and the Comet has a rear-wheel-drive setup while based on a dedicated EV platform.
Now let's get into the variant-wise feature distribution:
Pace
This is what the base-spec Play variant offers:
-
Halogen headlamps and tail lamps
-
12-inch wheels with covers
-
7-inch digital instrument cluster
-
Basic audio system with Bluetooth music and calling
-
Steering-mounted controls
-
Two speakers
-
Keyless entry
-
Manual AC
-
3 USB charging ports
-
Power adjustable ORVMs
-
Split folding rear seats (50:50)
-
Black cabin theme
-
Fabric upholstery
-
Dual front airbags
-
ABS with EBD
-
Reverse parking sensors
-
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
-
3-point seatbelts for all passengers
-
ISOFIX child seat anchors
The base-spec variant covers most of the essentials with power adjustable ORVMs, an audio system and keyless entry. In terms of safety, there don’t seem to be any compromises either with the inclusion of a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. However, you don’t get any of the highlight features of the Comet EV and the affordability aspect of this trim is quite apparent. Still, you should be able to choose from some of the cool MG customisation packs to make it your own.
Play
The mid-spec Play variant offers these features over the Pace variant:
-
LED Headlamps and Tail lamps
-
Connecting front and rear lights
-
Grey cabin theme
-
Leather wrapped steering wheel
-
10.25-inch instrument cluster
-
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display
-
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
-
Three USB charging ports with fast charging
-
Voice commands
-
Connected car tech
For a price jump of more than a lakh, the Comet EV gets the features and cabin you’d expect from a quirky and premium offering. The Play variant sports LED lighting front and rear, the grey cabin with leatherette steering wheel cover, and adds the dual 10.25-inch integrated displays. However, it still does not get tilt adjustment for the steering.
Plush
This is what you get with the top-spec Plush, over the Play variant:
-
Digital key with Bluetooth
-
Smart Start system
-
Tilt adjustable (up-down) steering wheel
-
Auto up function for driver window
-
Reverse parking camera
-
Approach unlock function
This top-spec variant comes in just below the Rs 10 lakh mark at the introductory prices and gives the Comet EV some final premium touches. There are some cool tech features for the premium as well as essentials like the rearview parking camera.
The MG Comet EV is available with a host of personalisation options as well which may vary depending on the variant. MG’s position in the market takes on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.
