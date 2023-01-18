Here’s What Each Variant Of The Maruti Fronx Features
Modified On Jan 18, 2023 10:17 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX
The new crossover SUV is available in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Alpha, and Zeta
Maruti Fronx is the carmaker’s brand-new crossover SUV, that will go on sale soon. Its bookings are already underway for Rs 11,000. It’s based on the Baleno but its styling is inspired by the Grand Vitara. The interior is the same as you see on the Baleno, with few elements borrowed from the flagship SUV.
Maruti’s offering the Fronx with 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, both with manual and automatic transmissions. It’s expected to be priced around Rs 8 lakh onwards, rivaling the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, along with subompact SUV alternatives.
The Fronx is available in five variants and here are the features of each variant:
Sigma Variant
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
The Sigma variant is pretty basic with halogen headlamps, steel wheels, and fabric seats. However, auto AC and keyless entry are standard here. The safety package still seems decent with ESP (electronic stability programme), ISOFIX, and hill hold assist as standard.
Delta Variant
Here are the features that the Delta variant packs over Sigma:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
With the addition of a 7-inch toucscreen system and steering-mounted controls, it does gain some necessary features. There are still several niceties missing, which would have made this package better.
Delta Plus
Following are the new features that you get with the Delta Plus variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
The Delta Plus variant is all about looks, as it just gets LED headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels as addition over the Delta trim. If the premium is around Rs 30,000 over the Delta, this variant could be chosen.
Also Read: Explore The Differences Between Maruti Fronx & Brezza
Zeta
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Zeta gets several premium additions, which make it a well packaged variant. While it doesn’t look too different from the outside, it gets wireless charger, push button start-stop, sliding front armrest, rear AC vents, and front footwell lighting inside the cabin. This variant also gets safer with six airbags and a rear parking camera.
Also Read: This Is What Makes Maruti Fronx & Baleno Similar Yet Different
Alpha
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top-spec Alpha trim doesn’t add too many necessary features over the Zeta trim. However, the addition of cruise control, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen system, heads-up display, and 360-degree camera up the luxury quotient.
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful