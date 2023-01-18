Modified On Jan 18, 2023 10:17 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

The new crossover SUV is available in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Alpha, and Zeta

Maruti Fronx is the carmaker’s brand-new crossover SUV, that will go on sale soon. Its bookings are already underway for Rs 11,000. It’s based on the Baleno but its styling is inspired by the Grand Vitara. The interior is the same as you see on the Baleno, with few elements borrowed from the flagship SUV.

Maruti’s offering the Fronx with 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines, both with manual and automatic transmissions. It’s expected to be priced around Rs 8 lakh onwards, rivaling the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, along with subompact SUV alternatives.

The Fronx is available in five variants and here are the features of each variant:

Sigma Variant

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen projector headlamps

16-inch Steel wheels with covers

Roof end spoiler Dual tone interior

Fabric seats

Flat bottom steering wheel Tilt adjustable steering

Keyless entry

Rear foldable 60:40 seats

Auto AC ESP

Hill hold assist

Dual front airbags

Three-point seat belts for all passengers

ISOFIX anchorages

The Sigma variant is pretty basic with halogen headlamps, steel wheels, and fabric seats. However, auto AC and keyless entry are standard here. The safety package still seems decent with ESP (electronic stability programme), ISOFIX, and hill hold assist as standard.

Delta Variant

Here are the features that the Delta variant packs over Sigma:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Chrome finish for the grille

ORVM-mounted turn indicators Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering wheel mounted controls 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers

With the addition of a 7-inch toucscreen system and steering-mounted controls, it does gain some necessary features. There are still several niceties missing, which would have made this package better.

Delta Plus

Following are the new features that you get with the Delta Plus variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Automatic LED multi-reflector headlamps

LED DRLs

Alloy wheels

The Delta Plus variant is all about looks, as it just gets LED headlamps, DRLs, and alloy wheels as addition over the Delta trim. If the premium is around Rs 30,000 over the Delta, this variant could be chosen.

Zeta

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Rear wiper and washer Chrome plated inside door handles Wireless charger

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Telescopic steering adjust

Engine push start-stop button

Height adjustable driver seat

Sliding front armrest

Rear AC vents

Rear Fast charging sockets (A-Type and C-Type)

Front footwell illumination 2 Tweeters

Multi Information Display (MID)

Suzuki Connect internet car technology Side and curtain airbags (Total 6 Airbags)

Rear parking camera

The Zeta gets several premium additions, which make it a well packaged variant. While it doesn’t look too different from the outside, it gets wireless charger, push button start-stop, sliding front armrest, rear AC vents, and front footwell lighting inside the cabin. This variant also gets safer with six airbags and a rear parking camera.

Alpha

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Dual tone exterior shades

UV cut windows Leather wrapped steering wheel Cruise control

Auto folding ORVMs 9-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Head up display

360-degree camera

Auto Dimming IRVMs

The top-spec Alpha trim doesn’t add too many necessary features over the Zeta trim. However, the addition of cruise control, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen system, heads-up display, and 360-degree camera up the luxury quotient.