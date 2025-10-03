All
    Here’s What Each Variant Of The 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Has To Offer

    Published On Oct 03, 2025 06:17 PM By Aniruthan

    Mahindra offers the 2025 Thar in two broad variants: AXT and LXT

    Mahindra Bolero

    The Mahindra Thar 3-door has recently received 2025 model year updates with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It now comes with two new colour options, along with some additional features. It is being offered in two broad variants – AXT and LXT. Here are the key feature highlights for each variant of the 2025 Thar if you had your eyes set on one.

    2025 Thar AXT

    Price - Rs 9.99 Lakh 

    2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift

    Note: Top-spec Thar image used for representation purposes. 

    The base-spec Thar AXT kicks things off with the following features:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Halogen headlights

    • LED tail lights

    • Tailgate mounted spare wheel

    • 16-inch steel wheels

    • All-black dashboard

    • Vinyl seat upholstery

    • A-pillar entry assist handle

    • Front sliding armrest

    • Manual AC

    • Rear AC vents

    • Front-door power windows

    • Height adjustable driver’s seat

    • Keyless entry

    • None

    • Dual front airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Roll-over mitigation

    • Hill hold assist

    • Hill descent control

    • ABS with EBD

    • Brake assist

    • Rear defogger

    Being an entry-level variant, the Thar AXT only offers basic amenities inside and out. Some highlights include halogen headlights, LED tail lights, manual AC with rear vents, front power windows (switches now mounted on door pads), and height adjustable driver’s seat. Safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear defogger. 

    Note that it misses out on key features like a touchscreen system, rear view camera, and front fog lights. 

    2025 Thar LXT (Over AXT)

    Price Range: Rs 12.19 Lakh To Rs 16.99 Lakh

    2025 Mahindra Thar Side

    The LXT being the top-spec variants comes with all the bells and whistles such as:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort & Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • DRLs

    • Front fog lights

    • Dual-tone bumper

    • Side foot steps

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • Fabric seat upholstery

    • Dead pedal (AT only)

    • Cruise control

    • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    • Steering mounted audio controls

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen

    • Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

    • 6-speaker sound system

    • Rear view camera

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Tyre direction monitoring system (TDMS)

    The top of the line Thar AXT comes equipped with modern features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen (borrowed from the Thar Roxx), along with a 6-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), and cruise control. It also features DRLs and fog lights on the outside, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety add-ons include a rear view camera, rear wiper and washer, along with TPMS. 

    Fancy taking a closer look at the 2025 Mahindra Thar? Head to our in-depth image gallery where we give you a 360-degree look at the updated Thar

    Powertrain Details

    The 2025 Thar comes with three engine options, detailed specification of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    118 PS

    152 PS

    132 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT)

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drive-type

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    4-wheel-drive (4WD)

    4-wheel-drive (4WD)

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    Rivals

    Mahindra Thar Rear

    The 2025 Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can check out detailed prices in our launch story. It rivals the Force Gurkha 3-door and Maruti Jimny. It can also be regarded as a more affordable alternative to the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

