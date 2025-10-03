Here’s What Each Variant Of The 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Has To Offer

Mahindra offers the 2025 Thar in two broad variants: AXT and LXT

The Mahindra Thar 3-door has recently received 2025 model year updates with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It now comes with two new colour options, along with some additional features. It is being offered in two broad variants – AXT and LXT. Here are the key feature highlights for each variant of the 2025 Thar if you had your eyes set on one.

2025 Thar AXT

Price - Rs 9.99 Lakh

Note: Top-spec Thar image used for representation purposes.

The base-spec Thar AXT kicks things off with the following features:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Halogen headlights

LED tail lights

Tailgate mounted spare wheel

16-inch steel wheels All-black dashboard

Vinyl seat upholstery

A-pillar entry assist handle

Front sliding armrest Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Front-door power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless entry None Dual front airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Roll-over mitigation

Hill hold assist

Hill descent control

ABS with EBD

Brake assist

Rear defogger

Being an entry-level variant, the Thar AXT only offers basic amenities inside and out. Some highlights include halogen headlights, LED tail lights, manual AC with rear vents, front power windows (switches now mounted on door pads), and height adjustable driver’s seat. Safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear defogger.

Note that it misses out on key features like a touchscreen system, rear view camera, and front fog lights.

2025 Thar LXT (Over AXT)

Price Range: Rs 12.19 Lakh To Rs 16.99 Lakh

The LXT being the top-spec variants comes with all the bells and whistles such as:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety DRLs

Front fog lights

Dual-tone bumper

Side foot steps

18-inch alloy wheels Fabric seat upholstery

Dead pedal (AT only) Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Steering mounted audio controls 10.25-inch touchscreen

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Rear view camera

Rear wiper and washer

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Tyre direction monitoring system (TDMS)

The top of the line Thar AXT comes equipped with modern features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen (borrowed from the Thar Roxx), along with a 6-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), and cruise control. It also features DRLs and fog lights on the outside, and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Safety add-ons include a rear view camera, rear wiper and washer, along with TPMS.

Fancy taking a closer look at the 2025 Mahindra Thar? Head to our in-depth image gallery where we give you a 360-degree look at the updated Thar.

Powertrain Details

The 2025 Thar comes with three engine options, detailed specification of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 118 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT), 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drive-type Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 4-wheel-drive (4WD) 4-wheel-drive (4WD)

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The 2025 Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can check out detailed prices in our launch story. It rivals the Force Gurkha 3-door and Maruti Jimny. It can also be regarded as a more affordable alternative to the Mahindra Thar Roxx.