Here’s What Each Variant Of New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Has To Offer

Modified On Jan 20, 2023 07:05 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

With the midlife update, the most significant feature upgrades have come in the safety department of the Hyundai hatchback

Hyundai has announced the prices for the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. The midsize hatchback now gets an updated design, more comfort and convenience features and safety equipment, and even a couple of fresh paint options. It is being offered in the same four trims as before: Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.

In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise features of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios:

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios touchscreen
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios six airbags

Standout Features

Era

Magna (over Era)

Sportz (over Magna)

Asta (over Sportz)

Exterior

  • LED taillights

  • Body-coloured bumpers

  • Black finish for the grille

  • LED DRLs

  • 14-inch full wheel covers

  • Body-coloured ORVMs and outside door handles

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators (AMT only)

  • Follow-me-home headlights

  • Auto-projector headlights

  • 15-inch stylised wheel covers

  • Two-tone alloy wheels (dual-tone variants only)

  • Roof rails

  • Shark fin antenna

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators

  • Two-tone alloy wheels

  • Chrome outside door handles

Interior

  • Front and rear door pockets

  • Front cabin lamp

  • Gear shift indicator (MT only)

  • Footwell illumination

  • Chrome finish for the gear knob (AMT only)

  • 3.5-inch coloured MID

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Front seat back pocket

  • Glossy black inserts

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel (dual-tone variants only)

  • Chrome finish for the gear knob

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Chrome finish for the parking brake tip

  • Adjustable rear headrests

Comfort and Convenience

  • Keyless entry

  • Manual AC

  • Front power windows

  • Front power outlet

  • Tilt steering

  • Rear AC vents

  • All four power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Power-folding ORVMs (AMT only)

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Rear parcel tray (CNG only)

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Wireless phone charger (dual-tone variants only)

  • Cruise control (petrol only)

  • Auto AC (except CNG and Sportz Executive variants)

  • Power-folding ORVMs

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Boot lamp (petrol only)

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Cruise control

  • Auto AC

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Rear wiper with washer

  • Boot lamp

Infotainment

  • N.A.

  • Two-DIN audio system

  • Bluetooth and USB connectivity

  • Front and rear speakers

  • Eight-inch touchscreen

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Voice recognition

  • Same as the Sportz

Safety

  • Four airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Burglar alarm

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) for AMT only

  • Hill-start assist (AMT only)

  • TPMS

  • ESC

  • Hill-start assist

  • Reversing camera

  • Rear defogger

  • Curtain airbags (six total)

  • ISOFIX child-seat anchorages

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai has equipped the hatchback with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/114Nm), paired with five-speed manual and AMT transmissions, that is compatible with the upcoming RDE and E20 norms. The same unit is also available with the CNG option, wherein the output drops to 69PS/95.2Nm, that gets the five-speed manual only. 

Also Read: Maruti And Hyundai India Combined Have Over 5 Lakh Pending Orders

While the diesel engine was dropped by the marque even before it introduced the facelifted Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has now stopped offering the midsize hatchback with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as well.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios rear

The new Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It continues to go up against the likes of the Maruti Swift and Renault Triber.

Read More on : Grand i10 Nios AMT

