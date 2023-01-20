Here’s What Each Variant Of New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Has To Offer
With the midlife update, the most significant feature upgrades have come in the safety department of the Hyundai hatchback
Hyundai has announced the prices for the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. The midsize hatchback now gets an updated design, more comfort and convenience features and safety equipment, and even a couple of fresh paint options. It is being offered in the same four trims as before: Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.
In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise features of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios:
Hyundai has equipped the hatchback with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/114Nm), paired with five-speed manual and AMT transmissions, that is compatible with the upcoming RDE and E20 norms. The same unit is also available with the CNG option, wherein the output drops to 69PS/95.2Nm, that gets the five-speed manual only.
While the diesel engine was dropped by the marque even before it introduced the facelifted Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has now stopped offering the midsize hatchback with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as well.
The new Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It continues to go up against the likes of the Maruti Swift and Renault Triber.
