Modified On Jan 20, 2023 07:05 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

With the midlife update, the most significant feature upgrades have come in the safety department of the Hyundai hatchback

Hyundai has announced the prices for the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. The midsize hatchback now gets an updated design, more comfort and convenience features and safety equipment, and even a couple of fresh paint options. It is being offered in the same four trims as before: Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.

In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise features of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios:

Standout Features Era Magna (over Era) Sportz (over Magna) Asta (over Sportz) Exterior LED taillights

Body-coloured bumpers Black finish for the grille

LED DRLs

14-inch full wheel covers

Body-coloured ORVMs and outside door handles

ORVM-mounted turn indicators (AMT only)

Follow-me-home headlights Auto-projector headlights

15-inch stylised wheel covers

Two-tone alloy wheels (dual-tone variants only)

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

ORVM-mounted turn indicators Two-tone alloy wheels

Chrome outside door handles Interior Front and rear door pockets

Front cabin lamp

Gear shift indicator (MT only) Footwell illumination

Chrome finish for the gear knob (AMT only)

3.5-inch coloured MID

Day/night IRVM

Front seat back pocket Glossy black inserts

Leather-wrapped steering wheel (dual-tone variants only)

Chrome finish for the gear knob Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Chrome finish for the parking brake tip

Adjustable rear headrests Comfort and Convenience Keyless entry

Manual AC

Front power windows

Front power outlet Tilt steering

Rear AC vents

All four power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Power-folding ORVMs (AMT only)

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear parcel tray (CNG only)

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Wireless phone charger (dual-tone variants only)

Cruise control (petrol only)

Auto AC (except CNG and Sportz Executive variants)

Power-folding ORVMs

Rear parcel tray

Boot lamp (petrol only) Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Cruise control

Auto AC

Cooled glovebox

Rear wiper with washer

Boot lamp Infotainment N.A. Two-DIN audio system

Bluetooth and USB connectivity

Front and rear speakers Eight-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice recognition Same as the Sportz Safety Four airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Burglar alarm Electronic stability control (ESC) for AMT only

Hill-start assist (AMT only)

TPMS ESC

Hill-start assist

Reversing camera

Rear defogger Curtain airbags (six total)

ISOFIX child-seat anchorages

Hyundai has equipped the hatchback with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/114Nm), paired with five-speed manual and AMT transmissions, that is compatible with the upcoming RDE and E20 norms. The same unit is also available with the CNG option, wherein the output drops to 69PS/95.2Nm, that gets the five-speed manual only.

Also Read: Maruti And Hyundai India Combined Have Over 5 Lakh Pending Orders

While the diesel engine was dropped by the marque even before it introduced the facelifted Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has now stopped offering the midsize hatchback with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as well.

The new Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 8.47 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It continues to go up against the likes of the Maruti Swift and Renault Triber.

