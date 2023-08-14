Published On Aug 14, 2023 02:27 PM By Shreyash for Citroen C5 Aircross

The premium mid-size SUV from Citroen is now available in two variants

Citroen has recently reintroduced the entry-level Feel trim of the C5 Aircross SUV. It was available when the mid-size SUV debuted in India but was not available with the facelifted version that arrived in 2022, until now. As a result of bringing back this variant, Citroen has also raised the prices of the top-end Shine variant of the SUV. If you opt for the Feel variant of the C5 Aircross, priced around Rs 76,000 lower than the top-end Shine variant, here’s what you get.

Highlight Features

Exterior Interior Convenience Safety LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs 3-D LED taillamps with ORVM mounted turn indicators Front LED fog lamps Urban Black Alcantara upholstery 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 12.3-inch digital driver’s display Panoramic sunroof Keyless entry and push button start/stop Dual-zone AC with rear AC vents Cruise control Powered driver’s seat 6 airbags Electronic stability control with Hill assist Park assist Blind spot detection

Although a base option, the pricey Feel variant of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is generously equipped with a comprehensive range of tech and safety equipment. It boasts not only amenities like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a powered driver's seat, but also incorporates safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) with hill assist, and even a blind spot detection system.

Also, it is equipped with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen, compared to the larger 10-inch touchscreen found in the Shine variant. However, the infotainment screen does support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Furthermore, the Feel variant does not provide the choice of color packs, namely Dark Chrome and Energetic Blue, which are available with the higher-tier Shine variant.

Nevertheless, it lacks certain features offered by similar premium rivals such as a wireless phone charger and powered tailgate opening.

What Propels It?

The C5 Aircross is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 177PS and 400Nm. This unit is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The SUV doesn’t get any petrol engine option or a manual transmission with the diesel unit.

Rivals

With the reintroduced Feel variant, the Citroen C5 Aircross is now priced from Rs 36.91 lakh to Rs 37.67 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It rivals the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.

