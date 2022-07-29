English | हिंदी

Here’s The State-wise List Of Citroen Showrooms Offering The C3

Published On Jul 29, 2022 05:50 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3

  • 10561 Views
  • Write a comment

While Citroen will have 30 showrooms across India by the end of 2022, buyers in over 90 cities can buy the C3 online, directly from the factory

Citroen C3

  • The C3 has an introductory starting price of Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

  • Bengaluru is the only city to have more than one showroom.

  • Online purchase process includes 3D configuration, finance, and vehicle exchange.

  • Citroen showrooms have been equipped with numerous screens and a 3D configurator.

Citroen’s first mass volume-driver for the Indian market, the C3, has been launched, with prices starting from Rs 5.71 lakh onwards (ex-showroom pan-India). The French car manufacturer had ramped up its dealer network ahead of the hatchback’s launch and is presently offering it via 18 showrooms in 17 cities across the country.

Citroen’s Present Dealer Network In India

State

City

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Karnataka

Bengaluru (2 dealers)

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore

Telangana

Hyderabad

Kerala

Calicut

Kerala

Kochi

Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam

Maharashtra

Pune

Maharashtra

Mumbai

Gujarat

Surat

West Bengal

Kolkata

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Rajasthan

Jaipur

Haryana

Gurugram

New Delhi

New Delhi

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Also ReadCitroen Plans To Launch C5 Aircross Facelift In India, Here’s When

Plans Ahead And Online Purchase Option

The carmaker is in the process of expanding its touchpoints and has revealed that there will be 30 total showrooms across India by the end of 2022.

However, if your city doesn’t have a Citroen dealership as yet, fret not as the carmaker is providing buyers in over 90 cities to buy the C3 directly online. The process covers everything from 3D configuration, to insurance and finance, as well as service packages and vehicle exchange. Citroen is even offering the option of home delivery from the factory for online buyers.

An Overview Of Citroen’s Showrooms In India

Citroen Sets Up Its First Indian Dealership In Ahmedabad

Citroen’s showrooms are equipped with numerous screens and a 3D configurator, thereby providing a digital experience to the carmaker’s prospective customers. These ‘La Maison Citroen’ outlets also include a shop for lifestyle products and even miniature models.

Read More on : C3 on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Citroen C3

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHere’s The State-wise List Of Citroen Showrooms Offering The C3
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience