Here’s The State-wise List Of Citroen Showrooms Offering The C3
Published On Jul 29, 2022 05:50 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3
While Citroen will have 30 showrooms across India by the end of 2022, buyers in over 90 cities can buy the C3 online, directly from the factory
-
The C3 has an introductory starting price of Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
-
Bengaluru is the only city to have more than one showroom.
-
Online purchase process includes 3D configuration, finance, and vehicle exchange.
-
Citroen showrooms have been equipped with numerous screens and a 3D configurator.
Citroen’s first mass volume-driver for the Indian market, the C3, has been launched, with prices starting from Rs 5.71 lakh onwards (ex-showroom pan-India). The French car manufacturer had ramped up its dealer network ahead of the hatchback’s launch and is presently offering it via 18 showrooms in 17 cities across the country.
Citroen’s Present Dealer Network In India
|
State
|
City
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru (2 dealers)
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Coimbatore
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
Kerala
|
Calicut
|
Kerala
|
Kochi
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
Gujarat
|
Surat
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
Haryana
|
Gurugram
|
New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
Also Read: Citroen Plans To Launch C5 Aircross Facelift In India, Here’s When
Plans Ahead And Online Purchase Option
The carmaker is in the process of expanding its touchpoints and has revealed that there will be 30 total showrooms across India by the end of 2022.
However, if your city doesn’t have a Citroen dealership as yet, fret not as the carmaker is providing buyers in over 90 cities to buy the C3 directly online. The process covers everything from 3D configuration, to insurance and finance, as well as service packages and vehicle exchange. Citroen is even offering the option of home delivery from the factory for online buyers.
An Overview Of Citroen’s Showrooms In India
Citroen’s showrooms are equipped with numerous screens and a 3D configurator, thereby providing a digital experience to the carmaker’s prospective customers. These ‘La Maison Citroen’ outlets also include a shop for lifestyle products and even miniature models.
