Here’s The List Of The Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In January

While the list continues to be dominated by Maruti cars, it did feature a couple of Tata and Hyundai models as well as one popular Kia SUV

From November 2021, the Maruti Wagon R has been dominating the top spot on the list of the 10 best-selling cars and has retained its place in the January chart too. The Tata Punch made a comeback in the list in the previous month. While a few models saw a downslide in their year-on-year (YOY) numbers, the sales of most cars witnessed a positive growth.

Take a look at the complete list below:

Model January 2022 January 2021 December 2021 Maruti Wagon R 20,334 17,165 19,728 Maruti Swift 19,108 17,180 15,661 Maruti Dzire 14,967 15,125 10,633 Tata Nexon 13,816 8,225 12,899 Maruti Alto 12,342 18,260 11,170 Maruti Ertiga 11,847 9,565 11,840 Kia Seltos 11,483 9,869 4,012 Hyundai Venue 11,377 11,779 10,360 Maruti Eeco 10,528 11,680 9,165 Tata Punch 10,027 – 8,008

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Wagon R was the only model to witness sales of over 20,000 units in January. Its Year-on-Year (YOY) number went up by 18 percent.

Maruti’s second best-selling model in January was the Swift as it shipped more than 19,000 units of the mid-size hatchback.

With nearly 15,000 units sold, the Maruti Dzire was the only sedan to be a part of this list. While its sales grew over the final month of 2021, they went down compared to the YOY figures.

Tata’s best-selling model for January was the Nexon. The carmaker dispatched almost 14,000 units of its sub-4m SUV.

The Maruti Alto took the fifth spot on the list with sales of over 12,300 units. While it bettered its December 2021 sales, it saw a steep decline of 32 percent in its YOY figures.

Tailing the Alto was another Maruti model, the Ertiga. Maruti shipped 11,847 units of the MPV, up by only 7 units compared to December 2021.

Kia’s compact SUV, the Seltos, saw a drastic improvement in its sales performance with nearly 11,500 units sold compared to its December 2021 numbers.

While Hyundai dispatched 11,377 units of the Venue, the figures were better than those in December 2021 but went down in the year-on-year sales.

Maruti’s basic people mover, the Eeco, managed to grab a place in this list with over 10,500 units shipped.

The Tata Punch took the last spot in January sales with more than 10,000 units sold. It has returned to the list after October 2021.

