Here’s The List Of The Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In January

Published On Feb 04, 2022 02:41 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

While the list continues to be dominated by Maruti cars, it did feature a couple of Tata and Hyundai models as well as one popular Kia SUV

From November 2021, the Maruti Wagon R has been dominating the top spot on the list of the 10 best-selling cars and has retained its place in the January chart too. The Tata Punch made a comeback in the list in the previous month. While a few models saw a downslide in their year-on-year (YOY) numbers, the sales of most cars witnessed a positive growth.

Take a look at the complete list below:

Model

January 2022

January 2021

December 2021

Maruti Wagon R

20,334

17,165

19,728

Maruti Swift

19,108

17,180

15,661

Maruti Dzire

14,967

15,125

10,633

Tata Nexon

13,816

8,225

12,899

Maruti Alto

12,342

18,260

11,170

Maruti Ertiga

11,847

9,565

11,840

Kia Seltos

11,483

9,869

4,012

Hyundai Venue

11,377

11,779

10,360

Maruti Eeco

10,528

11,680

9,165

Tata Punch

10,027

8,008

Key Takeaways

Maruti Wagon R

  • The Maruti Wagon R was the only model to witness sales of over 20,000 units in January. Its Year-on-Year (YOY) number went up by 18 percent.

  • Maruti’s second best-selling model in January was the Swift as it shipped more than 19,000 units of the mid-size hatchback.

Maruti Dzire

  • With nearly 15,000 units sold, the Maruti Dzire was the only sedan to be a part of this list. While its sales grew over the final month of 2021, they went down compared to the YOY figures.

  • Tata’s best-selling model for January was the Nexon. The carmaker dispatched almost 14,000 units of its sub-4m SUV.

  • The Maruti Alto took the fifth spot on the list with sales of over 12,300 units. While it bettered its December 2021 sales, it saw a steep decline of 32 percent in its YOY figures.

Maruti Ertiga

  • Tailing the Alto was another Maruti model, the Ertiga. Maruti shipped 11,847 units of the MPV, up by only 7 units compared to December 2021.

  • Kia’s compact SUV, the Seltos, saw a drastic improvement in its sales performance with nearly 11,500 units sold compared to its December 2021 numbers.

  • While Hyundai dispatched 11,377 units of the Venue, the figures were better than those in December 2021 but went down in the year-on-year sales.

  • Maruti’s basic people mover, the Eeco, managed to grab a place in this list with over 10,500 units shipped.

Tata Punch

  • The Tata Punch took the last spot in January sales with more than 10,000 units sold. It has returned to the list after October 2021.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Wagon R

