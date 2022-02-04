Here’s The List Of The Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In January
Published On Feb 04, 2022 02:41 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R
While the list continues to be dominated by Maruti cars, it did feature a couple of Tata and Hyundai models as well as one popular Kia SUV
From November 2021, the Maruti Wagon R has been dominating the top spot on the list of the 10 best-selling cars and has retained its place in the January chart too. The Tata Punch made a comeback in the list in the previous month. While a few models saw a downslide in their year-on-year (YOY) numbers, the sales of most cars witnessed a positive growth.
Take a look at the complete list below:
|
Model
|
January 2022
|
January 2021
|
December 2021
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
20,334
|
17,165
|
19,728
|
Maruti Swift
|
19,108
|
17,180
|
15,661
|
Maruti Dzire
|
14,967
|
15,125
|
10,633
|
Tata Nexon
|
13,816
|
8,225
|
12,899
|
Maruti Alto
|
12,342
|
18,260
|
11,170
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
11,847
|
9,565
|
11,840
|
Kia Seltos
|
11,483
|
9,869
|
4,012
|
Hyundai Venue
|
11,377
|
11,779
|
10,360
|
Maruti Eeco
|
10,528
|
11,680
|
9,165
|
Tata Punch
|
10,027
|
–
|
8,008
Key Takeaways
-
The Maruti Wagon R was the only model to witness sales of over 20,000 units in January. Its Year-on-Year (YOY) number went up by 18 percent.
-
Maruti’s second best-selling model in January was the Swift as it shipped more than 19,000 units of the mid-size hatchback.
-
With nearly 15,000 units sold, the Maruti Dzire was the only sedan to be a part of this list. While its sales grew over the final month of 2021, they went down compared to the YOY figures.
-
Tata’s best-selling model for January was the Nexon. The carmaker dispatched almost 14,000 units of its sub-4m SUV.
-
The Maruti Alto took the fifth spot on the list with sales of over 12,300 units. While it bettered its December 2021 sales, it saw a steep decline of 32 percent in its YOY figures.
-
Tailing the Alto was another Maruti model, the Ertiga. Maruti shipped 11,847 units of the MPV, up by only 7 units compared to December 2021.
-
Kia’s compact SUV, the Seltos, saw a drastic improvement in its sales performance with nearly 11,500 units sold compared to its December 2021 numbers.
-
While Hyundai dispatched 11,377 units of the Venue, the figures were better than those in December 2021 but went down in the year-on-year sales.
-
Maruti’s basic people mover, the Eeco, managed to grab a place in this list with over 10,500 units shipped.
-
The Tata Punch took the last spot in January sales with more than 10,000 units sold. It has returned to the list after October 2021.
