Here’s The List Of The 10 Best Selling Cars Of Jan 2021

Published On Feb 03, 2021 07:45 PM By Tarun for Maruti Alto

New and popular cars like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai i20 and Kia Sonet are not on the list

The sales numbers for the first month of 2021 are out and we see the usual suspects in the top 10 list. The spots are taken up by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai as always. While we were expecting newbies like the third-generation i20, Nissan Magnite and the Kia Sonet, they did not make it to the list. So, which cars did make it? Here are the top 10 cars that recorded the highest sales in January 2021.

Models January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales December 2020 Sales Alto 18,260 18,914 18,140 Swift 17,180 19,981 18,131 WagonR 17,165 15,232 17,684 Baleno 16,648 20,485 18,030 Dzire 15,125 22,406 13,868 Creta 12,284 6,900 10,592 Venue 11,779 6,733 12,313 Eeco 11,680 12,324 11,215 Grand i10 Nios 10,865 8,774 10,263 Vitara Brezza 10,623 10,134 12,251

The Maruti Suzuki Alto remains the best selling car for the month of January, recording 18,260 units. The Y-o-Y sales growth as well as the monthly growth are not so huge.

Maruti Swift comes in second with 17,180 units sold in January 2021 compared to 19,981 in January 2020.

The WagonR overtakes the Baleno to clinch the third position for January 2021. The tall boy hatchback recorded 17,165 units sold opposed to 15,232 units sold last year.

Maruti Baleno comes in at the fourth position, followed by the Maruti Dzire,. In comparison to the sales in January 2020, Maruti sold nearly 7,000 units less this year.

The sales of Creta see a substantial Y-o-Y growth of nearly 80%, from 6,900 units in January 2020 to 12,284 units sold this year.

This month, Hyundai Creta bags the position of the best selling SUV in India, overtaking the Venue and Vitara Brezza. It is also the best selling Hyundai car for the month.

The Venue comes in at seventh, securing two spots over the more affordable Grand i10 Nios. Even the Venue sees a huge Y-o-Y growth from 6,733 units sold in January 2020 to 11,779 units sold in January 2021.

The Hyundai Venue is the best selling sub-compact SUV for the month, overtaking new and popular entrants like Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite.

Maruti Eeco maintains its position in the top 10 selling cars at the eight position.

The Grand i10 Nios comes in at the ninth position, recording 10,865 units sold in January 2021.

Lastly, we have the Vitara Brezza which records 10,623 units sold. The competition for the best selling SUV is usually between the Brezza, Creta and Venue.