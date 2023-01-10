Here’s The Final Shortlist Of Nominees For The 2023 Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) Award

Modified On Jan 10, 2023 08:00 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Grand Vitara

For different award categories, the list runs the gamut from compact hatchbacks to luxury vehicles.

Scorpio N, Grand Vitara and Slavia

ICOTY (Indian Car of the Year), which started in 2005, is one of the most prestigious Indian car awards. The contenders and eventually the winners are chosen by the jury comprising renowned car journalists from across the country who come together to share their opinions and expertise. The criteria used to determine the best of the best released in a given year include aspects such as fuel efficiency and performance, safety and comfort, technology, and value for money.

The jury round has given us the list of contenders nominated for the 2023 ICOTY award. We have detailed the category-wise finalists below:

ICOTY Contenders 2023

Models

Price Range (Ex-showroom)

Hyundai Tucson

Rs 28.50 lakh to Rs 35.34 lakh

Kia Carens

Rs 10.20 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N

Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh

Maruti Alto K10

Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh

Maruti Brezza 

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh

Skoda Slavia

Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 

Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

Citroen C3

Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus

Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 14.32 lakh

The contenders for ICOTY 2023 vehicle of the year list includes an MPV, SUVs from various segments, and a couple of sedans, i.e., from an entry-level Alto K10 to a whopping Rs 40 lakh Hyundai Tucson. Although there are no EVs on the list, the two new strong hybrid models from Maruti and Toyota are representing the batch of electrified offerings.

Also Read: 5 Ways How The RWD Mahindra Thar Is Different From The 4WD One

Premium Car Of The Year 2023 Contenders

Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes C Class and Audi Q3

Models

Price Range (Ex-showroom)

Audi Q3

Rs 44.89 lakh to Rs 50.39 lakh

BMW i4

Rs 69.90 lakh

BMW iX

Rs 1.16 crore

Ferrari 296 GTB

Rs 5.40 crore

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Rs 77.50 lakh

Kia EV6

Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh

Land Rover Range Rover

Rs 2.39 crore to Rs 4.17 crore

Lexus NX 350h

Rs 64.90 lakh to Rs 71.60 lakh

Mercedes Benz EQS 580

Rs 1.55 crore to Rs 2.45 crore

Mercedes AMG A45 S

Rs 83.80 lakh

Mercedes Benz C Class

Rs 57.20 lakh to Rs 63 lakh

The luxury space saw the introduction of varied competitors, both in size and in energy technology. From long-awaited returns like the Audi Q3 to brand-leading EVs like the Mercedes EQS 580, and a new entry-level hybrid from Ferrari.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Gets A Facelift, Starts At Rs 57.9 Lakh

Green Car Of The Year 2023

Tata Tiago EV, Kia EV6 and Mercedes EQS 580

Models

Price Range (Ex-showroom)

BMW i4

Rs 69.90 lakh

BMW iX

Rs 1.16 crore

Honda City eHEV

Rs 19.89 lakh

Kia EV6

Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh

Mercedes Benz EQS 580

Rs 1.55 crore to Rs 2.45 crore

Mini Cooper SE

Rs 50.90 lakh

Tata Tiago EV

Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Rs 56.90 lakh

The green car of the year category not only highlights the transformation in the automotive industry but also strives to identify the leading substitute for the ICE. We have a broad range of electrified contenders on the list, ranging from Rs 8.49 lakh for the Tiago EV to Rs 2.45 crore for the EQS 580. This time, Honda and Maruti have incorporated two strong hybrid vehicles.

Also Read: Top 10 Showstopper Cars To Watch Out For At Auto Expo 2023

The ICOTY 2023 Jury

The panel includes leading automotive journalists from across the country. They come together to decide the best of the best. This time for 2023, the jury includes Dhruv Behl as the Chairman of ICOTY and Ishan Raghava, Secretary, of ICOTY. From the leading publications, we have our own Ameya Dandekar, Associate Editor CarDekho and Zigwheels, Sirish Chandran and Aatish Mishra from Evo India, Pablo Chaterji and Kartik Ware from Motoring World, Bertrand D’souza and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Murlidhar Swaminathan from The Hindu, Abhay Verma from Turbocharged, Girish Karkera from Times Auto, Kranti Sambhav from Times Drive, Dhruv Saxena and Abhik Das from Auto Today, Aspi Bhathena From Bike India and Car India, Jim G from Car India and Kushan Mitra from The Print.

Selecting The Winner

The jury members takes part in a simple voting process to help pick the winner of each ICOTY award. Each member is assigned a maximum of 25 points, where a maximum of 10 points can be awarded to each car. Also, each member has to award points to a minimum of five of the contending cars.

The deliberation process is quite thorough, so it will take the panel a few weeks before a winner is decided. Until then, be sure to check all the action from the Auto Expo 2023 to know about what cars can you expect in the future.

