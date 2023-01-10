Modified On Jan 10, 2023 08:00 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Grand Vitara

For different award categories, the list runs the gamut from compact hatchbacks to luxury vehicles.

ICOTY (Indian Car of the Year), which started in 2005, is one of the most prestigious Indian car awards. The contenders and eventually the winners are chosen by the jury comprising renowned car journalists from across the country who come together to share their opinions and expertise. The criteria used to determine the best of the best released in a given year include aspects such as fuel efficiency and performance, safety and comfort, technology, and value for money.

The jury round has given us the list of contenders nominated for the 2023 ICOTY award. We have detailed the category-wise finalists below:

ICOTY Contenders 2023

Models Price Range (Ex-showroom) Hyundai Tucson Rs 28.50 lakh to Rs 35.34 lakh Kia Carens Rs 10.20 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh Mahindra Scorpio N Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh Maruti Alto K10 Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh Maruti Brezza Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh Skoda Slavia Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Citroen C3 Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh Volkswagen Virtus Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 14.32 lakh

The contenders for ICOTY 2023 vehicle of the year list includes an MPV, SUVs from various segments, and a couple of sedans, i.e., from an entry-level Alto K10 to a whopping Rs 40 lakh Hyundai Tucson. Although there are no EVs on the list, the two new strong hybrid models from Maruti and Toyota are representing the batch of electrified offerings.

Also Read: 5 Ways How The RWD Mahindra Thar Is Different From The 4WD One

Premium Car Of The Year 2023 Contenders

Models Price Range (Ex-showroom) Audi Q3 Rs 44.89 lakh to Rs 50.39 lakh BMW i4 Rs 69.90 lakh BMW iX Rs 1.16 crore Ferrari 296 GTB Rs 5.40 crore Jeep Grand Cherokee Rs 77.50 lakh Kia EV6 Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh Land Rover Range Rover Rs 2.39 crore to Rs 4.17 crore Lexus NX 350h Rs 64.90 lakh to Rs 71.60 lakh Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Rs 1.55 crore to Rs 2.45 crore Mercedes AMG A45 S Rs 83.80 lakh Mercedes Benz C Class Rs 57.20 lakh to Rs 63 lakh

The luxury space saw the introduction of varied competitors, both in size and in energy technology. From long-awaited returns like the Audi Q3 to brand-leading EVs like the Mercedes EQS 580, and a new entry-level hybrid from Ferrari.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Gets A Facelift, Starts At Rs 57.9 Lakh

Green Car Of The Year 2023

Models Price Range (Ex-showroom) BMW i4 Rs 69.90 lakh BMW iX Rs 1.16 crore Honda City eHEV Rs 19.89 lakh Kia EV6 Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh Mercedes Benz EQS 580 Rs 1.55 crore to Rs 2.45 crore Mini Cooper SE Rs 50.90 lakh Tata Tiago EV Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh Volvo XC40 Recharge Rs 56.90 lakh

The green car of the year category not only highlights the transformation in the automotive industry but also strives to identify the leading substitute for the ICE. We have a broad range of electrified contenders on the list, ranging from Rs 8.49 lakh for the Tiago EV to Rs 2.45 crore for the EQS 580. This time, Honda and Maruti have incorporated two strong hybrid vehicles.

Also Read: Top 10 Showstopper Cars To Watch Out For At Auto Expo 2023

The ICOTY 2023 Jury

The panel includes leading automotive journalists from across the country. They come together to decide the best of the best. This time for 2023, the jury includes Dhruv Behl as the Chairman of ICOTY and Ishan Raghava, Secretary, of ICOTY. From the leading publications, we have our own Ameya Dandekar, Associate Editor CarDekho and Zigwheels, Sirish Chandran and Aatish Mishra from Evo India, Pablo Chaterji and Kartik Ware from Motoring World, Bertrand D’souza and Bob Rupani from Overdrive, Murlidhar Swaminathan from The Hindu, Abhay Verma from Turbocharged, Girish Karkera from Times Auto, Kranti Sambhav from Times Drive, Dhruv Saxena and Abhik Das from Auto Today, Aspi Bhathena From Bike India and Car India, Jim G from Car India and Kushan Mitra from The Print.

Selecting The Winner

The jury members takes part in a simple voting process to help pick the winner of each ICOTY award. Each member is assigned a maximum of 25 points, where a maximum of 10 points can be awarded to each car. Also, each member has to award points to a minimum of five of the contending cars.

The deliberation process is quite thorough, so it will take the panel a few weeks before a winner is decided. Until then, be sure to check all the action from the Auto Expo 2023 to know about what cars can you expect in the future.