The SUV gets a large touchscreen with connected car technology and wireless connectivity

The Mahindra Scorpio N gets a plethora of premium feature upgrades over its previous generation. Among all, you have the convenience of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch screen. In our new series of infotainments and instrument clusters, explained, here’s a detailed rundown of the Scorpio N’s units.

Mahindra Scorpio N Touchscreen Explained

The Scorpio N gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered by Mahindra’s AdrenoX OS featuring built-in Alexa support. The interface is similar to what we see on the XUV700, but the size is smaller. Interestingly, you get the same unit (minus the wireless connectivity and connected car tech) on the base variants of the XUV700.

Here, the infotainment is available from the base Z2 variant itself, but you get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features from the second-from-base Z4 variant. Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is standard from the mid-spec Z6 variant.

The infotainment system gets several customisation options, where you can add/delete widgets and even change their order. You also have several shortcuts for applications like JustDial, Zomato, NewsUpdate, and What3Words. From here, you can also access the climate control and front parking camera.

On the upper side of the system, you have shortcuts for SOS, roadside assistance, valet mode, and different sources for playing music like Aux, iPod or Bluetooth. The Scorpio N also gets inbuilt Alexa connectivity for voice-enabled operations, like playing a song and weather updates.

Lastly, the SUV features a 12-speaker Sony Sound system 3D with a sub-woofer. Even here, you have customisation options like different types of 3D sounds (Stage, Party, Breezy, and Immersive).

Mahindra Scorpio N Instrument Cluster Explained

The Scorpio N gets an analogue instrument cluster with two dials and a 7-inch colour TFT MID. You can see a lot of information, including trip meters, average speed, driving time, fuel range, average fuel efficiency, a digital clock, driver’s attention level, and much more. You can select different types of display that you want on the screen. Importantly, you also get navigation on the MID, but it’s connected to the inbuilt system and won’t display Google Maps. The Scorpio N’s expansive feature list also includes TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), where you can see the PSI readings and tyre temperature on the MID.

