Modified On Feb 07, 2024 08:29 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai i20

This new variant of the Hyundai i20 comes with features such as a sunroof and a wireless phone charger

The Hyundai i20 has got a new mid-spec variant positioned between the Sportz and Asta trims, namely the Sportz (O) variant. This new mid-spec variant of the i20 is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, and can be had with both dual-tone and single-tone paint schemes. Let's explore how this new variant of the Hyundai i20 looks and what it offers.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Front

Starting with the front looks, this new Sportz (O) variant of the Hyundai i20 looks similar to the Sportz variant. It gets halogen headlight setup, while the LED DRLs are provided near the air curtains on the front bumper. On the higher-spec Asta and Asta (O) trims, the DRLs are integrated into the LED headlight setup itself.

A silver skid plate is also visible beneath the front bumper, and it is provided as standard across all variants of the i20. The ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors) are body-coloured, however, if you opt for the dual-tone paint option, they will be finished in black.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Side

On the side, the Sportz (O) variant of the i20 comes equipped with the same 16-inch steel wheels with stylized wheel caps as the regular Sportz variant. Unlike the higher-spec Asta and Asta (O) variants, it features body-coloured door handles instead of chrome.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Rear

The i20 Sportz (O) carries the similar style as the Sportz trim. It features a Z-shaped LED taillight setup connected to a chrome garnish. Though it comes with rear defogger, it still doesn’t come with rear wiper and washer, which are offered with the Asta variants. Just like the front bumper, the rear bumper also comes with an integrated silver skid plate.

Among the significant upgrades that the Sportz (O) trim of the i20 offers over the Sportz variant is the addition of an electric sunroof. Please note that the sunroof in this variant of the hatchback is not voice-assisted.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Dashboard

The new mid-spec variant of the Hyundai i20 features a dual-tone black and grey dashboard theme. However, unlike the regular Sportz variant, the door armrest on this variant is covered in black leatherette padding. Hyundai also offers it with all four power windows, with an auto-down function for the driver's side.

Talking about features, this new mid-spec variant carries the same feature list as the Sportz trim, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, cruise control, a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic headlights, and day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror). But what sets it apart from its lower-spec Sportz trim is that it comes with a wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors with rear parking camera.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Seating

Hyundai is offering the Sportz (O) variant of the Hyundai i20 with dual-tone black and grey fabric seat upholstery. The driver’s seat can be adjusted for height, and both front seats also feature adjustable headrests. However, no adjustable headrests have been provided for rear passengers.

Powertrain Options

Hyundai i20 uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes up to 88 PS and 115 Nm. This unit comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. The manual variant of the i20 comes with a reduced power output of 83 PS. The Sportz (O) variant is available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Price & Rivals

The Sportz (O) variant of the Hyundai i20 is priced between Rs 8.73 lakh and Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It rivals the Tata Altroz, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

