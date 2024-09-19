Modified On Sep 19, 2024 05:48 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV’s mid-spec Exclusive variant gets a bigger 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree camera over the base trim

The MG Windsor EV is an electric crossover which was launched recently starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). MG offers the Windsor EV in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. While the prices for the latter two variants are yet to be announced, we do have images and full details for these trims. Let’s take a look at the mid-spec Exclusive variant of the Windsor EV and what it offers through these 7 images.

Front

The mid-spec Exclusive variant of the MG Windsor EV looks exactly the same as its top-spec Essence variant from the outside. Here, it gets full LED projector headlights along with connected LED DRLs, and an illuminated MG logo. The bumper also looks the same and it even gets a chrome finished skid plate.

Side

It is nearly impossible to make out any visual difference between this mid-spec Exclusive and top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV. Just like its top-spec counterpart, it gets chrome treatment on the window line, flush-type door handles, while also featuring 18-inch alloy wheels. There’s also a chrome garnish on the lower parts of the both front and rear doors. The charging flap has been provided on the left front fender.

Also Check Out: Take A Look At MG Windsor EV’s Base-spec Excite Variant In These 7 Images

The mid-spec variant of the Windsor EV misses out on a panoramic glass roof, which is offered with its top-spec variant.

Rear

At the rear, the Windsor EV Exclusive looks the same as the Essence variant. It gets connected LED tail lights, while you also get a black skid plate on the bumper. The ‘Windsor’ badge has been provided in the centre of the tailgate, while there’s also an ‘EV’ moniker in the bottom left part of the tailgate. You also get chrome treatment on the lower part of the rear glass and on the bumper.

Interior

The mid-spec Exclusive variant of the MG Windsor EV gets an all-black dashboard with golden inserts all around the cabin. You also get leatherette finish on the steering wheel, front armrest, door trims, and on the dashboard. The seats here are also upholstered in black leatherette.

Rear AC vents are also provided for enhanced convenience, and the rear seats have a recline angle of up to 135 degrees which further adds to the comfort. The rear seats can also be folded into a 60:40 split ratio.

MG has equipped the Windsor Exclusive with amenities like a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch fully digital driver’s display, 6-speaker sound system, auto AC, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and wireless phone charger. This variant of the Windsor EV still misses out on features such as ventilated front seats and a premium 9-speaker sound system.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, all four disc brakes, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain & Range

MG offers the Windsor EV with a 38 kWh battery pack mated to a single electric motor.

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km

MIDC: Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The Windsor EV supports multiple charging options as mentioned below:

Charger Charging Time 3.3 kW AC Charger 13.8 hours 7.4 kW AC Fast Charger 6.5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger 55 minutes

MG offers the Windsor EV with a unique battery rental ownership program called BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). It allows you to pay for the battery pack based on your usage.

Rivals

MG is yet to announce the prices for its mid-spec Exclusive and top-spec Essence variants. It can be regarded as a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. Considering its price and electric powertrain specifications, it also serves as an option to the Tata Punch EV.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Windsor EV Automatic