The Comet EV is a two-door electric hatch that can seat up to four people

MG has revealed the Comet EV in its entirety ahead of the price announcement soon. The two-door ultra-compact EV, as per leaked reports, will get a 17.3kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 230 kilometres. While we recently covered the Comet EV’s exterior in photos, let’s take a look at its interior through these images:

The light-shaded dual-tone interior of the Comet EV is finished in a white and grey theme with several flat surfaces like on the A-Pillar and dashboard.

The Comet EV features a two-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leatherette with steering-mounted audio, phone, and voice assist controls. Two buttons on the steering wheel are unused, revealing some feature omissions from the international-specification model.

MG offers the electric hatchback with dual 10.25-inch displays, and this one is the digital driver’s display. On the left, you see the status of the car, drive modes, battery regeneration modes and flow of charge. The central animation shows the far-rear view of the Comet on a road and conveys information such as open doors and if the headlamps are on . On the right side is a fixed set of information where one can see the battery charge, range, odometer, speedometer, and the drive engaged.

The other part of the dual display setup is this 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment. The widescreen unit supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car technology. Below the AC vents, you can spot the climate control panel with rotary dials and a drive-mode switch.

The fabric seats are finished in grey with a white stripe. You also get a rotary dial for the gear knob and a manual parking brake.

The window controls are just behind the drive select rotary dial. The dial also has individual LED illumination for each mode - Charge, Reverse, Neutral and Drive.

The backseat of the MG Comet EV is what everyone wants to see. It gets two seats with a bench layout. It gets fixed rear headrests and three-point seatbelts for both rear passengers. The black dots towards the lower part of the seat suggests the inclusion of ISOFIX anchorages. For the rear passengers, MG has included aeroplane-style window sections.