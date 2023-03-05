Published On Mar 05, 2023 10:01 AM By Shreyash for Honda City

All variants of the Honda City require a routine maintenance after every 10,000km

Honda has given its fifth-generation compact sedan, the City, a minor makeover. The sedan has retained its engine and transmission options -- petrol and hybrid --, with the exception of the diesel, which is phased out. As the hybrid powertrain system comprises the operation of both a petrol engine and an electric motor, customers may worry about its maintenance cost compared to the regular ICE version of the sedan.

Below is a breakdown of the servicing costs for both models over the course of ten years (or 1 lakh kilometres).

Service Cost

Year/km Honda City Hybrid Honda City Petrol e-CVT MT CVT 1 year/10,000km Rs 3,457 Up to Rs 3,460 Up to Rs 3,460 2 year/20,000km Rs 7,382 Up to Rs 7,385 Up to Rs 8,941 3 year/30,000km Rs 6,213 Up to Rs 6,216 Up to Rs 6,216 4 year/40,000km Rs 8,462 Up to Rs 7,385 Up to Rs 8,941 5 year/50,000km Rs 5,817 Up to Rs 5,820 Up to Rs 5,820 6 year/60,000km Rs 7,778 Up to Rs 8,306 Up to Rs 9,337 7 year/ 70,000km Rs 5,817 Up to Rs 5,820 Up to Rs 5,820 8 year/80,000km Rs 8,462 Up to Rs 7,385 Up to Rs 8,941 9 year/90,000km Rs 6,213 Up to Rs 6,216 Up to Rs 6,216 10 year/1,00,000km Rs 10,032 Up to Rs 10,079 Up to Rs 11,769 Total Service Cost in 10 years Rs 69,633 Up to Rs 68,072 Up to Rs 75,461

*Disclaimers:

The service cost mentioned for the petrol variants of the Honda City are the maximum indicated, which may vary depending on the type of engine oil (mineral, synthetic and synthetic 2.0) you choose. The frequency in changing transmission fluid, spark plugs, brake oil, and coolant is subject to driving style, and vehicle condition or age. The maintenance schedule described in this article follows Honda's recommendations. Service costs mentioned in the table are tentative (for Delhi), the actual cost may vary depending on the vehicle, dealer and location.

As can be seen in the table above, the petrol manual variant of the Honda City is the least expensive to maintain of the three. It has a total servicing cost of Rs 68,072over ten years, which is Rs 7,389 less than the petrol CVT model and Rs 1,561 less than the hybrid model.

The routine maintenance is done after every 10,000km, which includes drain washer, dust and pollen filter, oil filter and engine oil change.

The petrol CVT gearbox requires a change of transmission oil every alternate service, however the e-CVT hybrid and MT petrol variants do not.

The cost of the third service is nearly the same for all three models, with the additional requirement of a brake fluid change.

Both CVT and e-CVT transmissions on petrol and hybrid models require fresh transmission fluid at the fourth service, which is performed after 40,000km.

Likewise, the cost of the fifth service is nearly the same for all three City models, since they all only require engine oil, drain washer, engine oil filter, and dust and pollen filter replacement.

Even the MT trim of the sedan, along with the CVT petrol and e-CVT hybrid transmissions, require fresh transmission oil after 60,000km. The transmission fluid for the MT costs Rs 525, while for the CVT and e-CVT, it costs Rs 1,557.

The seventh service is routine maintenance for all three models, which costs less than Rs 6,000.

At 80,000km, the CVT transmissions on hybrid and petrol models require another transmission oil change.

After nine years, the cost of the ninth service service is a little over Rs 6,200 for all models, with regular engine oil and filter change.

At 1,00,000 km, all models will need major service that would cost more than Rs 10,000, including replacing the spark plugs and a coolant change.

Powertrain Details

Specifications 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol Power and Torque 126PS and 253Nm (combined) 121PS and 145Nm Transmission e-CVT 6-speedMT/CVT Fuel Efficiency 27.13kmpl Up to 18.4kmpl

As mentioned before, the City continues using the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain (paired with a 0.7kWh battery pack). Both engines are updated to comply with the upcoming BS6 phase II emission norms, and will be able to run on E20 fuel.

The City’s hybrid version claims a fuel efficiency of 27.13kmpl, compared to the regular petrol model which promises 18.4kmpl with the CVT and 17.8kmpl with the manual gearbox.

Price & Rivals

The prices of the facelifted version of the City has been announced, and it ranges between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 15.97 lakh for regular petrol,and from Rs 18.89 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh for petrol hybrid (ex-showroom Delhi). Honda’s compact sedan takes on the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the new-gen Hyundai Verna.

