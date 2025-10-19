Here’s How The 2025 Hyundai Venue Looks When Compared To The Hyundai Alcazar In Images

The new-generation Hyundai Venue draws its design inspiration from the Hyundai Alcazar, especially at the front and rear

The new-generation Hyundai Venue is set to be launched on November 4, 2025, ahead of which it was spied undisguised, revealing its complete design. No doubt, the 2025 Venue has borrowed a lot of styling cues from existing Hyundai models, including the Hyundai Alcazar. Let’s take a look at how both Hyundai SUVs compare side by side in images.

Front

The 2025 Hyundai Venue shares a lot with the Hyundai Alcazar when it comes to its fascia. Both SUVs get connected LED DRLs, and a rectangular gloss black grille. However, the new-generation Venue also has an additional DRL setup inside the headlight cluster, forming a C-shaped motif. While both SUVs have squared LED headlights, the internal lighting elements differ.

Another noticeable difference is that the ‘Hyundai’ logo on the new Venue has been placed on the hood, while on the Alcazar it sits below the DRL strip. Just like the Alcazar, the 2025 Venue also gets a prominent silver skid plate integrated into the bumper.

Side

While both the new-generation Venue and Alcazar boast a typical SUV silhouette, the Venue has a slightly more boxy appearance with a raked A-pillar. The wheel arches on the Venue also appear chunkier compared to those on the 3-row Hyundai SUV, although both feature silver-finished roof rails.

What else differentiates the 2025 Venue here are its aerodynamically styled alloy wheels, whereas the Alcazar features a machine cut dual-tone design for alloys. Also, the door handles on the new Venue are treated in chrome, whereas on the Alcazar they are body coloured.

Rear

Both the Hyundai SUVs sport connected LED tail lights at the rear, with their respective ‘VENUE’ and ‘ALCAZAR’ monikers between both the tail lights. In fact, the bumper design on the new-generation Venue also looks inspired by that on the Hyundai Alcazar, both of which also integrate a silver skid plate.

Interior

The interior of the new Venue is yet to be seen, but we got a glimpse inside the model spotted confirming a dual-tone black-and-white cabin theme along with a new 3-spoke steering wheel. The Alcazar on the other hand features a brown and black interior theme along with brown leatherette seat upholstery, and a 4-spoke steering wheel.

The second-generation Venue will get dual 12.3 inch digital displays that are bigger than those offered in the Hyundai Alcazar. It could also get ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. Hyundai’s next-gen sub-4m SUV will also get a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Alcazar comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (using an adaptor), dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and keyless entry with push button start. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and a complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Hyundai recently also laid out its future plans for the Indian market till FY2030 (financial year). It plans to launch 26 new models on our shores, which will include new nameplates, generational updates, product derivatives and facelifts. Check out our detailed story here.

Powertrain Options

With the generational update, the Hyundai Venue will likely retain its existing engine options, including 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The Alcazar on the other hand gets a bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with the option of a diesel engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Specifications Hyundai Venue Hyundai Alcazar Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT (expected) 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Hyundai could also offer the diesel version of the 2025 Venue with the option of a 6-speed AT.

Price Range & Rivals

2025 Hyundai Venue Hyundai Alcazar Rs 8 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 14.47 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Once launched, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will continue to take on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq. The Alcazar on the other hand rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and 6/7-seater variant of the Mahindra XUV700.