The current Dark edition comes with all the changes of the facelift, but the old Red Dark edition offered a little more style

The Tata Safari facelift has been launched recently with a brand new design and upgraded feature list, and like its predecessor, the new Safari also comes with a Dark edition with cosmetic and feature upgrades. However, the pre-facelift Safari got a special Red Dark edition with a similar treatment near the end of its cycle. Here, in this detailed gallery, we look at the differences between the two special editions.

Front

We all know that there is a major design difference between the new and the pre-facelift Safari. But keeping that aside, the special editions also have some cosmetic differences. The current Dark edition gets an all-black fascia with a black bumper, black grille and a black skid plate, however, the Tata logo has been finished in chrome.

The old Red dark edition on the other hand has a black Tata logo, along with an all-black front profile. Another cosmetic difference is the red insert on the grille, which was a part of “Red” in the Red Dark edition.

Side

The side profiles of the two special editions are nearly identical, as the design has not changed much. Both get an all-black paint, but the current Dark Edition sports all-black 19-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts.

The Red dark edition came with the same black hue, but the wheels were finished in chrome with red brake calipers. This special edition also had the Red Dark badging near the front door.

Rear

Apart from the design changes, there are no major cosmetic differences between the two special editions. Both get a black colour, black bumper, black skid plate and black rear spoiler. The only difference is the Tata logo, which just like in the front, is finished in chrome in the new Dark edition.

Dashboard

The dashboard layout has been changed slightly in the new Safari. Both special editions get an all-black layered dash, but the current Dark edition comes with a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen compared to the 10.25-inch one in the Red Dark edition.

Apart from the dash and the design changes that came with the facelift, there is one more cosmetic change. The Red Dark edition had red grab handles in the centre console, which are black in the current Dark edition.

Front Seats

The front seats of the new Dark edition are finished in black and have triangular design elements.

In the old Red Dark edition, the seats had a bright red hue with a “#Dark” badging on the headrests.

Rear Seats

The 2nd and 3rd-row seats of the new Dark Edition get a similar treatment as the front ones with all black upholstery and triangular inserts.

In the old Red Dark edition of the Safari, the red colour follows till the 3rd row and the same “#Dark” badging can be seen on the rear seat headrests as well.

With the red dark edition, Tata also offered red ambient lighting in the front, inside the door handles, and around the panoramic sunroof.

Tata has been offering special editions for the Safari for a long time, and the SUV has had many of them in the past couple of years. But between these two, which one do you like better, let us know in the comments below.

