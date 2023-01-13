Modified On Jan 13, 2023 07:12 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer gets important visual and functional upgrades which could help the Tata take on Hyundai’s hot-hatch much better…or would they?

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata appeased driving enthusiasts with the only ‘performance’ showcase in the form of the Altroz Racer, a sportier version of the marque’s only premium hatchback. The carmaker has done more than just slap some stickers onto the Altroz, as it has fitted it with the more powerful turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon. If released in the market, this would be a true contender to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

So let’s see how they both stack up against each other:

Dimensions Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Length 3,990mm 3,995mm Width 1,755mm 1,775mm Height 1,523mm 1,505mm Wheelbase 2,501mm 2,580mm

The Altroz Racer is taller than the Hyundai hot-hatch by 18mm, while in all other dimensions, it’s the i20 N Line that comes out on top between the two.

Powertrains

Specification Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Engine 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol Power 120PS 120PS Torque 170Nm 172Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT

*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (clutchless manual)

The sportier Tata hatchback has a slightly bigger engine, but both models offer the same peak output of 120PS. The Hyundai’s peak torque output of 172Nm has a 2Nm edge over the sportier Altroz).

While the Altroz Racer offers a traditional manual transmission option, it’s the Hyundai that will be picked by buyers who want to rest their left foot.

Feature Highlights

Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Projector headlights with LED DRLs

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Red ambient lighting

Ventilated leatherette front seats

Seven-inch digital driver’s display

10.25-inch touchscreen system

Voice-enabled sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Six airbags Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Red ambient lighting

Leather seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Digitised instrument cluster

10.25-inch touchscreen system

Voice-enabled sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Six airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear disc brakes

With the ‘Racer’ iteration, Tata has given the Altroz some new features such as a wireless phone charger, six airbags and a bigger touchscreen over the regular model.

While the Altroz Racer gets ventilated front seats over the i20 N Line, the latter’s unique feature advantages include auto-LED projector headlights and rear disc brakes.

Price

Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Range Rs 10 lakh (expected) Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.11 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

While Tata hasn’t confirmed whether the Altroz Racer will make it to showrooms, if it does, we expect the hatchback’s spicier version to have a similar price tag to the i20 N Line.

