Here’s How Tata Altroz Racer Compares To Hyundai i20 N Line

Modified On Jan 13, 2023 07:12 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer gets important visual and functional upgrades which could help the Tata take on Hyundai’s hot-hatch much better…or would they?

Tata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata appeased driving enthusiasts with the only ‘performance’ showcase in the form of the Altroz Racer, a sportier version of the marque’s only premium hatchback. The carmaker has done more than just slap some stickers onto the Altroz, as it has fitted it with the more powerful turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon. If released in the market, this would be a true contender to the Hyundai i20 N Line. 

So let’s see how they both stack up against each other:

Dimensions

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Length

3,990mm

3,995mm

Width

1,755mm

1,775mm

Height

1,523mm

1,505mm

Wheelbase

2,501mm

2,580mm

Tata Altroz Racer side

The Altroz Racer is taller than the Hyundai hot-hatch by 18mm, while in all other dimensions, it’s the i20 N Line that comes out on top between the two.

Powertrains

Specification

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Engine

1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol

1-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol

Power

120PS

120PS

Torque

170Nm

172Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT

*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (clutchless manual)

Tata Altroz Racer turbo-petrol engine

  • The sportier Tata hatchback has a slightly bigger engine, but both models offer the same peak output of 120PS. The Hyundai’s peak torque output of 172Nm has a 2Nm edge over the sportier Altroz).

  • While the Altroz Racer offers a traditional manual transmission option, it’s the Hyundai that will be picked by buyers who want to rest their left foot.

Feature Highlights

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

  • Projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Red ambient lighting

  • Ventilated leatherette front seats

  • Seven-inch digital driver’s display

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen system

  • Voice-enabled sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Six airbags

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Red ambient lighting

  • Leather seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Digitised instrument cluster

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen system

  • Voice-enabled sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Six airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear disc brakes

Tata Altroz Racer cabin

  • With the ‘Racer’ iteration, Tata has given the Altroz some new features such as a wireless phone charger, six airbags and a bigger touchscreen over the regular model.

Hyundai i20 N Line rear disc brake

  • While the Altroz Racer gets ventilated front seats over the i20 N Line, the latter’s unique feature advantages include auto-LED projector headlights and rear disc brakes.

Price

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Range

Rs 10 lakh (expected)

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.11 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

While Tata hasn’t confirmed whether the Altroz Racer will make it to showrooms, if it does, we expect the hatchback’s spicier version to have a similar price tag to the i20 N Line.

