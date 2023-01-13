Here’s How Tata Altroz Racer Compares To Hyundai i20 N Line
Modified On Jan 13, 2023 07:12 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer
The Altroz Racer gets important visual and functional upgrades which could help the Tata take on Hyundai’s hot-hatch much better…or would they?
At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata appeased driving enthusiasts with the only ‘performance’ showcase in the form of the Altroz Racer, a sportier version of the marque’s only premium hatchback. The carmaker has done more than just slap some stickers onto the Altroz, as it has fitted it with the more powerful turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon. If released in the market, this would be a true contender to the Hyundai i20 N Line.
So let’s see how they both stack up against each other:
|
Dimensions
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Length
|
3,990mm
|
3,995mm
|
Width
|
1,755mm
|
1,775mm
|
Height
|
1,523mm
|
1,505mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,501mm
|
2,580mm
The Altroz Racer is taller than the Hyundai hot-hatch by 18mm, while in all other dimensions, it’s the i20 N Line that comes out on top between the two.
Powertrains
|
Specification
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol
|
1-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
120PS
|
120PS
|
Torque
|
170Nm
|
172Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT*, 7-speed DCT
*iMT- intelligent manual transmission (clutchless manual)
-
The sportier Tata hatchback has a slightly bigger engine, but both models offer the same peak output of 120PS. The Hyundai’s peak torque output of 172Nm has a 2Nm edge over the sportier Altroz).
-
While the Altroz Racer offers a traditional manual transmission option, it’s the Hyundai that will be picked by buyers who want to rest their left foot.
Feature Highlights
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
|
-
With the ‘Racer’ iteration, Tata has given the Altroz some new features such as a wireless phone charger, six airbags and a bigger touchscreen over the regular model.
-
While the Altroz Racer gets ventilated front seats over the i20 N Line, the latter’s unique feature advantages include auto-LED projector headlights and rear disc brakes.
Price
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Range
|
Rs 10 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.11 lakh
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
While Tata hasn’t confirmed whether the Altroz Racer will make it to showrooms, if it does, we expect the hatchback’s spicier version to have a similar price tag to the i20 N Line.
