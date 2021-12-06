Here’s How Much You Will Have To Wait For The MG Astor In Your City

Published On Dec 06, 2021 04:22 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The waiting period ranges from one to three months, depending on where you buy it

The highest waiting period stands at three months for nearly half the cities on our list, including Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chandigarh .

Buyers in Mumbai and Chennai have to wait the least and can get their Astor in a month.

The average waiting period is between two and three months for the rest of the cities.

The MG Astor is one of the latest compact SUVs to enter the market, priced from Rs 9.78 lakh to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). MG promises to deliver 5,000 units of the SUV before 2021, but just in case if not, then it will offer price protection to the first 5,000 buyers.

Those who have bought or are planning to buy the Astor, here’s how much you’ll have to wait in your city:

City Waiting period New Delhi 2 months Bangalore 3 months Mumbai 1-2 months Hyderabad 2-3 months Pune 2 months Chennai 1-2 months Jaipur 2 months Ahmedabad 3 months Gurgaon 2.5-3 months Lucknow 3 months Kolkata 3 months Thane 2 months Surat 3 months Ghaziabad 3 months Chandigarh 3 months Coimbatore 3 months Faridabad 2.5-3 months Indore 2-3 months Noida 3 months

The Astor features ADAS (advanced driving assistance system), a panoramic sunroof, a personal AI assistant in the shape of a dashboard-mounted robot, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It is available with two petrol engines: a 110PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 143PS 1.3-litre turbo. While the naturally aspirated motor is teamed up with 6-speed manual and CVT options, the turbo mill only gets a 6-speed automatic.

