Here’s How Much You Have To Wait To Get A Subcompact SUV Home This May

Published On May 18, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

  • 1.6K Views
The Renault Kiger is readily available in most top cities while the Hyundai Venue and  Maruti Brezza have the longer waiting period on average

Sub-4m SUVs waiting period May 2024

If you're planning to buy a subcompact SUV this May, that too from Maruti or Hyundai, you might have to wait a while until delivery. Among the seven models to choose from in this segment, the Renault-Nissan sub-4m SUVs are encountering shorter waiting periods. Here’s the waiting period for all the models across the top 20 cities in India.

City

Tata Nexon

Maruti Brezza

Hyundai Venue 

Hyundai Venue N Line

Kia Sonet

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

New Delhi

2-3 Months

1 Month

3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

3 Months

No Waiting

0.5 Month

Bengaluru

3 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

Mumbai

1.5-2 Months

2-3 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

0.5 Month

Hyderabad

2-3 Months

1-3 Months

2-3 Months

3-5 Months

1-2 Months

0.5-1 Month

0.5-1 Month

Pune

1-1.5 Months

2.5 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

0.5-1 Month

0.5 Month

Chennai

1.5-2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

1 Month

0.5 Month

No Waiting

Jaipur

2 Months

2.5 Months

3-4 Months

3 Months

1-2 Months

0.5 Month

No Waiting

Ahmedabad

2 Months

1 Month

3 Months

3 Months

1-2 Months

0.5 Month

No Waiting

Gurugram

1-1.5 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

0.5 Month

Lucknow

2-2.5 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2-3 Months

0.5-1 Month

0.5 Month

Kolkata

1-1.5 Months

3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

No Waiting

0.5 Month

1 Month

Thane

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

No Waiting

Surat

2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

2 Months

1 Month

3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

Chandigarh

2-3 Months

2-3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

2-2.5 Months

2 Months

1 week

0.5-1 Month

Coimbatore

2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

No Waiting

1 Month

Patna

2 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

1 Month

No Waiting

Faridabad

1 Month

3 Months

2 Months

3 Months

1-2 Months

1 Month

1 Month

Indore

1-1.5 Months

2-3 Months

3 Months

2.5-3.5 Months

1 Months

0.5-1 Month

0.5-1 Month

Noida

2 Months

2-3 Months

3-4 Months

3 Months

0.5 Month

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon

  • On average, the Tata Nexon is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months as of May. However, in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thane, and Chandigarh, customers may have to wait for up to 3 months to drive the Nexon home.

  • The Maruti Brezza can be had with an average time of 2 to 3 months. Maruti’s subcompact SUV is available sooner to buyers in Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Ghaziabad.

Hyundai Venue

  • Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting time of up to 3 months in most cities. Customers in Mumbai, Indore, Noida, Chandigarh, and Delhi can take the delivery of the Venue in 2 months.

  • The Kia Sonet is currently facing an average waiting period of up to 1 month. However, customers in Kolkata and Noida might experience little to no waiting time to receive their deliveries.

Renault Kiger

  • The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most readily available subcompact SUVs here, with a maximum waiting time of just 1 month. The Magnite is readily available for delivery in Delhi and Coimbatore, while residents of Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Thane, Surat, and Patna need not wait to drive home with the newly purchased Renault Kiger.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

