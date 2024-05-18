Here’s How Much You Have To Wait To Get A Subcompact SUV Home This May
Published On May 18, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashika for Tata Nexon
The Renault Kiger is readily available in most top cities while the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza have the longer waiting period on average
If you're planning to buy a subcompact SUV this May, that too from Maruti or Hyundai, you might have to wait a while until delivery. Among the seven models to choose from in this segment, the Renault-Nissan sub-4m SUVs are encountering shorter waiting periods. Here’s the waiting period for all the models across the top 20 cities in India.
|
City
|
Tata Nexon
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Hyundai Venue N Line
|
Kia Sonet
|
Nissan Magnite
|
Renault Kiger
|
New Delhi
|
2-3 Months
|
1 Month
|
3 Months
|
2.5-3.5 Months
|
3 Months
|
No Waiting
|
0.5 Month
|
Bengaluru
|
3 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
2 Months
|
0.5 Month
|
0.5 Month
|
Mumbai
|
1.5-2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
2 Months
|
2 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5-1 Month
|
0.5 Month
|
Hyderabad
|
2-3 Months
|
1-3 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3-5 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
0.5-1 Month
|
0.5-1 Month
|
Pune
|
1-1.5 Months
|
2.5 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
2 Months
|
0.5-1 Month
|
0.5 Month
|
Chennai
|
1.5-2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
2.5-3.5 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5 Month
|
No Waiting
|
Jaipur
|
2 Months
|
2.5 Months
|
3-4 Months
|
3 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
0.5 Month
|
No Waiting
|
Ahmedabad
|
2 Months
|
1 Month
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
0.5 Month
|
No Waiting
|
Gurugram
|
1-1.5 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5-1 Month
|
0.5 Month
|
Lucknow
|
2-2.5 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
0.5-1 Month
|
0.5 Month
|
Kolkata
|
1-1.5 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
No Waiting
|
0.5 Month
|
1 Month
|
Thane
|
2-3 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5-1 Month
|
No Waiting
|
Surat
|
2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5-1 Month
|
No Waiting
|
Ghaziabad
|
2 Months
|
1 Month
|
3 Months
|
2.5-3.5 Months
|
1 Month
|
0.5-1 Month
|
1 Month
|
Chandigarh
|
2-3 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
2.5-3.5 Months
|
2-2.5 Months
|
2 Months
|
1 week
|
0.5-1 Month
|
Coimbatore
|
2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
2 Months
|
No Waiting
|
1 Month
|
Patna
|
2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
3 Months
|
2 Months
|
1 Month
|
No Waiting
|
Faridabad
|
1 Month
|
3 Months
|
2 Months
|
3 Months
|
1-2 Months
|
1 Month
|
1 Month
|
Indore
|
1-1.5 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3 Months
|
2.5-3.5 Months
|
1 Months
|
0.5-1 Month
|
0.5-1 Month
|
Noida
|
2 Months
|
2-3 Months
|
3-4 Months
|
3 Months
|
0.5 Month
|
0.5-1 Month
|
1 Month
Key Takeaways
-
On average, the Tata Nexon is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months as of May. However, in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thane, and Chandigarh, customers may have to wait for up to 3 months to drive the Nexon home.
- The Maruti Brezza can be had with an average time of 2 to 3 months. Maruti’s subcompact SUV is available sooner to buyers in Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Ghaziabad.
-
Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting time of up to 3 months in most cities. Customers in Mumbai, Indore, Noida, Chandigarh, and Delhi can take the delivery of the Venue in 2 months.
-
The Kia Sonet is currently facing an average waiting period of up to 1 month. However, customers in Kolkata and Noida might experience little to no waiting time to receive their deliveries.
-
The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most readily available subcompact SUVs here, with a maximum waiting time of just 1 month. The Magnite is readily available for delivery in Delhi and Coimbatore, while residents of Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Thane, Surat, and Patna need not wait to drive home with the newly purchased Renault Kiger.
Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.
Read More on : Nexon AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful