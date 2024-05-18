Published On May 18, 2024 10:01 AM By Yashika for Tata Nexon

The Renault Kiger is readily available in most top cities while the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Brezza have the longer waiting period on average

If you're planning to buy a subcompact SUV this May, that too from Maruti or Hyundai, you might have to wait a while until delivery. Among the seven models to choose from in this segment, the Renault-Nissan sub-4m SUVs are encountering shorter waiting periods. Here’s the waiting period for all the models across the top 20 cities in India.

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 2-3 Months 1 Month 3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 3 Months No Waiting 0.5 Month Bengaluru 3 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months 0.5 Month 0.5 Month Mumbai 1.5-2 Months 2-3 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month 0.5 Month Hyderabad 2-3 Months 1-3 Months 2-3 Months 3-5 Months 1-2 Months 0.5-1 Month 0.5-1 Month Pune 1-1.5 Months 2.5 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months 0.5-1 Month 0.5 Month Chennai 1.5-2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 1 Month 0.5 Month No Waiting Jaipur 2 Months 2.5 Months 3-4 Months 3 Months 1-2 Months 0.5 Month No Waiting Ahmedabad 2 Months 1 Month 3 Months 3 Months 1-2 Months 0.5 Month No Waiting Gurugram 1-1.5 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month 0.5 Month Lucknow 2-2.5 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 0.5-1 Month 0.5 Month Kolkata 1-1.5 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months No Waiting 0.5 Month 1 Month Thane 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month No Waiting Surat 2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month No Waiting Ghaziabad 2 Months 1 Month 3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 1 Month 0.5-1 Month 1 Month Chandigarh 2-3 Months 2-3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 2-2.5 Months 2 Months 1 week 0.5-1 Month Coimbatore 2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months No Waiting 1 Month Patna 2 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months 1 Month No Waiting Faridabad 1 Month 3 Months 2 Months 3 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 1 Month Indore 1-1.5 Months 2-3 Months 3 Months 2.5-3.5 Months 1 Months 0.5-1 Month 0.5-1 Month Noida 2 Months 2-3 Months 3-4 Months 3 Months 0.5 Month 0.5-1 Month 1 Month

Key Takeaways

On average, the Tata Nexon is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months as of May. However, in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thane, and Chandigarh, customers may have to wait for up to 3 months to drive the Nexon home.

The Maruti Brezza can be had with an average time of 2 to 3 months. Maruti’s subcompact SUV is available sooner to buyers in Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Ghaziabad.

Both the Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting time of up to 3 months in most cities. Customers in Mumbai, Indore, Noida, Chandigarh, and Delhi can take the delivery of the Venue in 2 months.

The Kia Sonet is currently facing an average waiting period of up to 1 month. However, customers in Kolkata and Noida might experience little to no waiting time to receive their deliveries.

The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most readily available subcompact SUVs here, with a maximum waiting time of just 1 month. The Magnite is readily available for delivery in Delhi and Coimbatore, while residents of Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Thane, Surat, and Patna need not wait to drive home with the newly purchased Renault Kiger.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

