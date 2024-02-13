Modified On Feb 13, 2024 01:13 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

The Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger command the lowest waiting times among all other subcompact SUVs

The subcompact SUV market is experiencing extended waiting times, particularly following the recent introduction of Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet facelifts. Among the eight subcompact SUVs listed, popular offerings from the likes of Tata, Hyundai and Kia are encountering longer waiting periods. Here’s the waiting period for all the models across the top 20 cities in India.

Waiting Period Table

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue / Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV300 Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 1 month 2-3 months 2.5-3 months / 2-2.5 months 2 months 3 months 1 month 1 month Bengaluru 2-3 months 3 months 3 months 2 months 2-4 months 1 month 1 month Mumbai 3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months / 2.5-3.5 months 3 months 2-4 months 1 month 1 month Hyderabad 2 months 2-3 months 3 months 1-2 months 3.5-5 months 2 weeks 1 month Pune 2-3 months 3-4 months 3-3.5 months / 3 months 2 months 2-4 months 1 month No waiting Chennai 2 months 3-4 months 3 months / 2.5-3.5 months 2 months 2.5-3.5 months 2-3 weeks 1 week Jaipur 1.5 months 2-3 months 3-3.5 months / 3-5 months 1-2 months 3-4 months 2 weeks 2 weeks Ahmedabad 2 months 2-3 months 2 months 1-2 months 2-4 months 1 month 2-3 weeks Gurugram 1-1.5 months 3-4 months 2-3 months / 3 months 1 month 2-4 months 1 month 1-2 weeks Lucknow 2 months 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 3 months 1 month 2 weeks Kolkata 3 months 3-4 months 2.5-3.5 months / 2-2.5 months 2-2.5 months 3.5-5 months 1 month 1 month Thane 2 months 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1-2 weeks Surat 1.5-2 months 3 months 2 months 2 months 2-4 months 1 month 1 week Ghaziabad 2-3 months 3 months 3 months 1 month 2-4 months 1 month 2-3 weeks Chandigarh 3 months 2-3 months 2.5-3.5 months / 2-2.5 months 2 months 2-4 months 1 week 1 month Coimbatore 2 months 3 months 3 months 2 months 1-3 months No waiting 1 month Patna 1.5 months 2.5-3 months 3 months 2 months 2-4 months 1 month No waiting Faridabad 2-3 months 3 months 3 months 1-2 months 3.5-5 months 1 month 1 month Indore 3 months 2-3 months 3 months 1-2 months 3 months 2-3 weeks 3-4 weeks Noida 2 months 2-3 months 2.5-3.5 months / 2-2.5 months 1-2 months 2-4 months 2-3 weeks No waiting

Key Takeaways

On average, the Tata Nexon is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months as of February. However, in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata, customers may have to wait for up to 3 months to acquire the Nexon.

The Maruti Brezza can be had with an average time of 3 months. Maruti’s subcompact SUV is experiencing highest demand of up to 4 months in Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

Both Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting time of up to 3 months in most cities. Customers in Ahmedabad, Thane, and Surat can take the delivery of the Venue in 2 months.

The Kia Sonet, which received a midlife update in January 2024, is currently facing an average waiting period of up to 2 months. However, customers in Lucknow and Kolkata might experience delays of over 2 months to receive their deliveries.

The Mahindra XUV300 currently boasts the longest waiting period of up to 5 months. Customers in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Faridabad might encounter delays of up to 5 months. While in Coimbatore, the SUV could be delivered within 3 months.

The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most readily available subcompact SUVs here, with a maximum waiting time of just 1 month. The Magnite is readily available for delivery in Coimbatore, while residents of Pune, Patna, and Noida need not wait for the delivery of the Renault Kiger.

