Here’s How Much You Have To Wait To Get A Subcompact SUV Home This February

Modified On Feb 13, 2024 01:13 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

The Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger command the lowest waiting times among all other subcompact SUVs

The subcompact SUV market is experiencing extended waiting times, particularly following the recent introduction of Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet facelifts. Among the eight subcompact SUVs listed, popular offerings from the likes of Tata, Hyundai and Kia are encountering longer waiting periods. Here’s the waiting period for all the models across the top 20 cities in India.

Waiting Period Table

City

Tata Nexon

Maruti Brezza

Hyundai Venue / Hyundai Venue N Line

Kia Sonet

Mahindra XUV300

Nissan Magnite

Renault Kiger

New Delhi

1 month

2-3 months

2.5-3 months / 2-2.5 months

2 months

3 months

1 month

1 month

Bengaluru

2-3 months

3 months

3 months

2 months

2-4 months

1 month

1 month

Mumbai

3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months / 2.5-3.5 months

3 months

2-4 months

1 month

1 month

Hyderabad

2 months

2-3 months

3 months

1-2 months

3.5-5 months

2 weeks

1 month

Pune

2-3 months

3-4 months

3-3.5 months / 3 months

2 months

2-4 months

1 month

No waiting

Chennai

2 months

3-4 months

3 months / 2.5-3.5 months

2 months

2.5-3.5 months

2-3 weeks

1 week

Jaipur

1.5 months

2-3 months 

3-3.5 months / 3-5 months

1-2 months

3-4 months

2 weeks

2 weeks

Ahmedabad

2 months

2-3 months

2 months

1-2  months

2-4 months

1 month

2-3 weeks

Gurugram

1-1.5  months

3-4 months

2-3 months / 3 months

1 month

2-4 months

1 month

1-2 weeks

Lucknow

2 months

2-3 months

3 months

2-3 months

3 months

1 month

2 weeks

Kolkata

3 months

3-4 months

2.5-3.5 months / 2-2.5 months

2-2.5 months

3.5-5 months

1 month

1 month

Thane

2 months

2-3 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

1-2 weeks

Surat

1.5-2 months

3 months

2 months

2 months

2-4 months

1 month

1 week

Ghaziabad

2-3 months

3 months

3 months

1 month

2-4 months

1 month

2-3 weeks

Chandigarh

3 months 

2-3 months

2.5-3.5 months / 2-2.5 months

2 months

2-4 months

1 week

1 month

Coimbatore

2 months

3 months

3 months

2 months

1-3 months

No waiting

1 month

Patna

1.5 months

2.5-3 months

3 months

2 months

2-4 months

1 month

No waiting

Faridabad

2-3 months

3 months

3 months

1-2 months

3.5-5 months

1 month

1 month

Indore

3 months

2-3 months

3 months

1-2 months

3 months

2-3 weeks

3-4 weeks

Noida

2 months

2-3 months

2.5-3.5 months / 2-2.5 months

1-2 months

2-4 months

2-3 weeks

No waiting

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon 2023 Front

  • On average, the Tata Nexon is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months as of February. However, in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata, customers may have to wait for up to 3 months to acquire the Nexon.

 

  • The Maruti Brezza can be had with an average time of 3 months. Maruti’s subcompact SUV is experiencing highest demand of up to 4 months in Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, and Kolkata.

Also Check Out: These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars In January 2024

  • Both Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting time of up to 3 months in most cities. Customers in Ahmedabad, Thane, and Surat can take the delivery of the Venue in 2 months.

 2024 Kia Sonet

  • The Kia Sonet, which received a midlife update in January 2024, is currently facing an average waiting period of up to 2 months. However, customers in Lucknow and Kolkata might experience delays of over 2 months to receive their deliveries.

 

  • The Mahindra XUV300 currently boasts the longest waiting period of up to 5 months. Customers in Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Faridabad might encounter delays of up to 5 months. While in Coimbatore, the SUV could be delivered within 3 months.

Also Check Out: Over 1 Lakh Nissan Magnite Delivered In India, New NISSAN ONE Web Platform Introduced

 

2022 renault kiger
Nissan Magnite Front

  • The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most readily available subcompact SUVs here, with a maximum waiting time of just 1 month. The Magnite is readily available for delivery in Coimbatore, while residents of Pune, Patna, and Noida need not wait for the delivery of the Renault Kiger.

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

