Modified On Mar 09, 2020 12:17 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

Nexa models continue to be left out from the offers list this time too

Maruti’s spate of offering benefits on most of its models continues. However, the offers are applicable only on Arena models as seen in February. Maruti is also offering benefits on the diesel variants of the BS4 models. So, this is the last month to buy BS4 models as the BS6 deadline is April 1, 2020 as they cannot be registered post this date. Here’s the breakup of the model-wise offers:

Alto 800

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

Maruti is offering benefits on both petrol and CNG variants of the Alto 800.

The Alto K10 will be discontinued once the BS6 norms set in.

Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

The S-Presso has been BS6-compliant since launch.

Its CNG variant is expected to be launched soon.

Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

The Eeco comes with the same offers as those offered on the S-Presso.

Maruti launched the BS6 Eeco in January 2020.

All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco.

Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000

These offers are valid on all the petrol and CNG variants of the Celerio.

Maruti is offering the same offers on all variants of the Celerio X as well.

Its BS6 version was launched in January 2020.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,500 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,500

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR are now BS6-compliant.

Maruti is offering both the petrol and CNG variants with the above offers.

Swift (All petrol variants)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Maruti is offering the above offers on both the manual and AMT variants of the petrol-powered Swift .

The Swift petrol has been BS6-compliant since June 2019.

What’s more, Maruti is offering the Swift Special Edition with a consumer offer of Rs 1,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Swift (All diesel variants)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000

These offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the Swift.

When buying a diesel variant of the Swift, you can choose between a 5-year extended warranty package worth up to Rs 17,700 or a cash discount of up to Rs 15,750.

Hence, the total savings on the Swift diesel goes up to Rs 67,700.

The Maruti Swift diesel is BS4-compliant and will be discontinued by April 2020.

Dzire (All petrol variants)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

These offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the sedan.

While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the Dzire Special Edition comes with a consumer offer of Rs 6,500.

Maruti launched the BS6-compliant Dzire petrol in June 2019.

The facelifted Dzire has been spotted testing and is expected to be launched soon.

Dzire (All diesel variants)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000

When buying a diesel variant of the Dzire, you can choose between either a 5-year extended warranty package worth up to Rs 19,100 or a cash discount of up to Rs 17,000.

Hence, the total savings on the Dzire diesel go up to Rs 74,100.

Maruti Dzire diesel is BS4-compliant and will be discontinued by April 2020.

Vitara Brezza (pre-facelift diesel model)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000

Buyers looking to buy the pre-facelift diesel-powered Vitara Brezza can choose between a 5-year extended warranty package worth up to Rs 21,200 or a cash discount of up to Rs 19,500.

The total savings stretch up to Rs 86,200.

Maruti’s diesel-powered Vitara Brezza is BS4-compliant.

The Vitara Brezza petrol has been launched and is priced between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Ertiga (Diesel)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer - Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount -

Maruti is not offering any benefits on the petrol and CNG variants of the MPV.

The exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is applicable only on the diesel variants of the Ertiga .

Maruti Ertiga diesel is BS4-compliant and will be discontinued by April 2020.

Both the petrol and CNG variants of the MPV are now BS6-compliant.

