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    Here’s How Much Waiting Period For Toyota Cars Is In Your City!

    The quickest way to get yourself a Toyota, on average, is with a Taisor.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 13, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 13, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 13, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Toyota Cars Waiting Periods

    With the festive season coming soon, many are looking to get themselves a car for the auspicious occasions. This means there are many cars being launched, but demand for them is high as well. However, is a Toyota at the top of your car shopping list? Can you buy yourself one immediately? We have made a list of models with waiting periods running in 21 cities. Here’s what you need to know:

    Waiting Period In Each City

    City

    Hycross

    Glanza

    Velfire

    Camry

    Fortuner

    Hilux

    Hyryder

    Innova Crysta

    LC 300

    Rumion

    Fortuner Legender

    Taisor

    Ebella

    New Delhi

    3-4 Months

    1.5 months

    2 Months

    1-3 Months

    2 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-6 Months

    3 Months

    2-3 Months

    1 Month

    2-3 Months

    1-2 Months

    -

    Bengaluru

    3-6 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    -

    Mumbai

    3-4 Months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    3 Months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    3 Months

    1.5 months

    -

    Hyderabad

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    -

    Pune

    6-8 Months

    1 Month

    6 Months

    6 Months

    1-2 Months

    1 Month

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    -

    Chennai

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    -

    Jaipur

    6-8 Months

    1-2 Months

    6-8 Months

    6-8 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    -

    Ahmedabad

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    -

    Gurugram

    3-4 Months

    -

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1-2 Months

    -

    -

    -

    -

    -

    1-2 Months

    -

    -

    Lucknow

    6 Months

    1.5 months

    2.5 months

    2.5 months

    3 Months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    3 Months

    1.5 months

    -

    Kolkata

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    1 Month

    -

    Thane

    4-6 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1-2 Months

    1 Month

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    1-2 Months

    2-4 Weeks

    -

    Surat

    6-8 Months

    1 Month

    6 Months

    6 Months

    1-2 Months

    1 Month

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Months

    -

    Ghaziabad

    2-4 Months

    1.5 months

    2.5 months

    2.5 months

    3 Months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    3 Months

    1.5 months

    -

    Chandigarh

    4-6 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1-2 Months

    1 Month

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    1-2 Months

    2-4 Weeks

    -

    Coimbatore

    4-6 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1-2 Months

    1 Month

    2-4 weeks

    1 month

    2-4 weeks

    1 Months

    1-2 Months

    2-4 weeks

    -

    Patna

    6 months

    1.5 months

    2.5 months

    2.5 months

    3 Months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    3 Months

    1.5 months

    -

    Faridabad

    4-6 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1-2 Months

    1 Month

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    1-2 Months

    2-4 Weeks

    -

    Indore

    4-6 Months

    1 Month

    3-4 Months

    3-4 Months

    1-2 Months

    1 Month

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    1-2 Months

    2-4 Weeks

    -

    Noida

    4-6 Months

    1 month

    3-4 months

    3-4 months

    1-2 months

    1 month

    2-4 months

    1 month

    2-4 weeks

    1 month

    1-2 months

    2-4 weeks

    -

    • If you're looking to get yourself an Innova Hycross, you’re lucky if you live in Ghaziabad since it has the lowest waiting period of 2-4 months. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    • For people shopping for a Glanza, most cities have a 1-month waiting period, apart from Jaipur, which has a waiting period of 1.2 months. 

    2026 Toyota Glanza

    • The quickest city to get a Toyota Vellfire is Mumbai, which has a waiting period of 1.5 months. However, people in Jaipur will have to wait around 6-8 months.

    • New Delhi is the fastest city to get a Camry; meanwhile, Jaipur again is one of the cities with the highest waiting periods at 6-8 months. 

    Toyota Camry

    • If you’re getting yourself a Fortuner, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata have a waiting period of 1 month. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Patna have the highest waiting period at 3 months. 

    Toyota Hilux

    • The recently launched Hilux facelift is available with a 1-month waiting period in most places, apart from New Delhi, which has a 1-3 months’ waiting period. 

    Toyota Hyryder

    • Thane, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad and Indore have the lowest waiting period for Hyryder at 2-4 weeks, while New Delhi has a waiting period of anywhere between 1- 6 months. 

    • For an Innova Crysta, you’ll have to wait 1 month in most cities, while New Delhi has a 3-month waiting period.

    Toyota Land Cruiser

    • For people shopping for a Land Cruiser, Thane, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida have a 2-4 week waiting period, while in contrast, New Delhi has a 2-3 month waiting period.

    • Most cities have a 1 month waiting period for the Rumion, while Pune, Jaipur and Surat have a waiting period of 2 months.

    • Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have a 1-month waiting period for the Fortuner Legender. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Patna have a waiting period of up to 3 months.

    Toyota Taisor

    • The Taisor has waiting periods of 2-4 weeks in Thane, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Indore and Noida, while in New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur and Surat it can go up to 2 months.

    • Thane, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad, and Indore are among the fastest cities to buy a Toyota on the list of cities.

    • While the Ebella has been on sale for the last few months, data on its waiting periods and availability has not been available yet.

    Note:

    Waiting periods of each car can vary according to location, demand and cancelled bookings. It can also depend on the model, colour and variant chosen. Hence, do contact your local Toyota dealer to find out the waiting periods for the Toyota car you’re looking at.

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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