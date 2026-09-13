Here’s How Much Waiting Period For Toyota Cars Is In Your City!

With the festive season coming soon, many are looking to get themselves a car for the auspicious occasions. This means there are many cars being launched, but demand for them is high as well. However, is a Toyota at the top of your car shopping list? Can you buy yourself one immediately? We have made a list of models with waiting periods running in 21 cities. Here’s what you need to know:

Waiting Period In Each City

City Hycross Glanza Velfire Camry Fortuner Hilux Hyryder Innova Crysta LC 300 Rumion Fortuner Legender Taisor Ebella New Delhi 3-4 Months 1.5 months 2 Months 1-3 Months 2 Months 1-3 Months 1-6 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months 1 Month 2-3 Months 1-2 Months - Bengaluru 3-6 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month - Mumbai 3-4 Months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 3 Months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 3 Months 1.5 months - Hyderabad 3-4 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month - Pune 6-8 Months 1 Month 6 Months 6 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months - Chennai 3-4 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month - Jaipur 6-8 Months 1-2 Months 6-8 Months 6-8 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months - Ahmedabad 3-4 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month - Gurugram 3-4 Months - 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1-2 Months - - - - - 1-2 Months - - Lucknow 6 Months 1.5 months 2.5 months 2.5 months 3 Months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 3 Months 1.5 months - Kolkata 3-4 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month - Thane 4-6 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 2-4 Weeks 1 Month 2-4 Weeks 1 Month 1-2 Months 2-4 Weeks - Surat 6-8 Months 1 Month 6 Months 6 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Months - Ghaziabad 2-4 Months 1.5 months 2.5 months 2.5 months 3 Months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 3 Months 1.5 months - Chandigarh 4-6 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 2-4 Weeks 1 Month 2-4 Weeks 1 Month 1-2 Months 2-4 Weeks - Coimbatore 4-6 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 2-4 weeks 1 month 2-4 weeks 1 Months 1-2 Months 2-4 weeks - Patna 6 months 1.5 months 2.5 months 2.5 months 3 Months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 3 Months 1.5 months - Faridabad 4-6 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 2-4 Weeks 1 Month 2-4 Weeks 1 Month 1-2 Months 2-4 Weeks - Indore 4-6 Months 1 Month 3-4 Months 3-4 Months 1-2 Months 1 Month 2-4 Weeks 1 Month 2-4 Weeks 1 Month 1-2 Months 2-4 Weeks - Noida 4-6 Months 1 month 3-4 months 3-4 months 1-2 months 1 month 2-4 months 1 month 2-4 weeks 1 month 1-2 months 2-4 weeks -

If you're looking to get yourself an Innova Hycross, you’re lucky if you live in Ghaziabad since it has the lowest waiting period of 2-4 months.

For people shopping for a Glanza, most cities have a 1-month waiting period, apart from Jaipur, which has a waiting period of 1.2 months.

The quickest city to get a Toyota Vellfire is Mumbai, which has a waiting period of 1.5 months. However, people in Jaipur will have to wait around 6-8 months.

New Delhi is the fastest city to get a Camry; meanwhile, Jaipur again is one of the cities with the highest waiting periods at 6-8 months.

If you’re getting yourself a Fortuner, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata have a waiting period of 1 month. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Patna have the highest waiting period at 3 months.

The recently launched Hilux facelift is available with a 1-month waiting period in most places, apart from New Delhi, which has a 1-3 months’ waiting period.

Thane, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad and Indore have the lowest waiting period for Hyryder at 2-4 weeks, while New Delhi has a waiting period of anywhere between 1- 6 months.

For an Innova Crysta, you’ll have to wait 1 month in most cities, while New Delhi has a 3-month waiting period.

For people shopping for a Land Cruiser, Thane, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida have a 2-4 week waiting period, while in contrast, New Delhi has a 2-3 month waiting period.

Most cities have a 1 month waiting period for the Rumion, while Pune, Jaipur and Surat have a waiting period of 2 months.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have a 1-month waiting period for the Fortuner Legender. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Patna have a waiting period of up to 3 months.

The Taisor has waiting periods of 2-4 weeks in Thane, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Indore and Noida, while in New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur and Surat it can go up to 2 months.

Thane, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Faridabad, and Indore are among the fastest cities to buy a Toyota on the list of cities.

While the Ebella has been on sale for the last few months, data on its waiting periods and availability has not been available yet.

Note:

Waiting periods of each car can vary according to location, demand and cancelled bookings. It can also depend on the model, colour and variant chosen. Hence, do contact your local Toyota dealer to find out the waiting periods for the Toyota car you’re looking at.