Here’s How Maruti Suzuki Dominated The Sales Chart In February 2023
Modified On Mar 07, 2023 04:36 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Baleno
The overall car sales figure was slightly lower than in the previous month
It is no surprise that most of the highest-selling cars each month wear the Maruti badge, but their order does change. The Baleno premium hatchback was once again the best-selling car in February 2023 with the next best-selling model from a different brand being the Nexon with Tata selling over 4,500 fewer units of it.
Here’s a look at the 15 highest-selling cars from last month:
|
Model
|
February 2023
|
February 2022
|
January2023
|
Maruti Baleno
|
18,592
|
12,570
|
16,357
|
Maruti Swift
|
18,412
|
19,202
|
16,440
|
Maruti Alto
|
18,114
|
11,551
|
21,411
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
16,889
|
14,669
|
20,466
|
Maruti Dzire
|
16,798
|
17,438
|
11,317
|
Maruti Brezza
|
15,787
|
9,256
|
14,359
|
Tata Nexon
|
13,914
|
12,259
|
15,567
|
Maruti Eeco
|
11,352
|
9,190
|
11,709
|
Tata Punch
|
11,169
|
9,592
|
12,006
|
Hyundai Creta
|
10,421
|
9,606
|
15,037
|
Hyundai Venue
|
9,997
|
10,212
|
10,738
|
Kia Sonet
|
9,836
|
6,154
|
9,261
|
Mahindra Bolero
|
9,782
|
11,045
|
8,574
|
Hyundai Grandi10 Nios
|
9,635
|
8,552
|
8,760
|
Hyundai i20
|
9,287
|
5,830
|
8,185
Key Takeaways
-
With over 18,500 units sold, the Baleno tops the list of best-selling cars, and marked a 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) sales growth. In addition, the premium hatchback attracted 2,235 more buyers in February compared to January 2023.
-
The Swift had a month-on-month (MoM) increase of over 11 per cent, only 180 units behind the chart-topping Baleno.
-
The Alto (inclusive of Alto 800 and Alto K10) is the only other model to have sold over 18,000 units last month. While its MoM sales dropped, it registered a YoY growth of 57 per cent.
-
Maruti sold over 3,500 units of the Wagon R MoM in February, but it was still the fourth best-selling model in February 2023. Less than a 100 units behind was the Maruti Dzire which has enjoyed immense MoM growth at more than 48 per cent.
Also Read: Here’re The Waiting Periods For All Subcompact SUVs In The Top 20 Cities Of India
-
When it comes to the battle of subcompact SUVs, Maruti Brezza dethroned the Tata Nexon in February with over 15,000 unit-sales, and it has also registered the highest YoY growth of 71 per cent in the list.
-
Tata Nexon (including Nexon EV Prime and EV Max), saw its monthly sales dip below the 14,000 units mark but comfortably ahead of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet as the seventh-best selling model of February 2023.
-
The Tata Punch micro-SUV lost the eighth spot on this list to the Maruti Eeco by just 183 units. Both enjoyed sales of over 11,000 units, despite a small drop in their MoM performance.
Also Read: Kia India To Drop The Diesel-manual Option From Sonet, Seltos And Carens’s Lineups
-
Hyundai’s best-selling model of the month was the Creta once again even though its MoM performance dropped by nearly 31 per cent. It is the last model here to register over 10,000 unit-sales in the previous month.
-
The next best-selling model was Hyundai’s other mass market SUV, the Venue, which registered a slight drop in its MoM figures. It was only slightly ahead of its sibling, the Kia Sonet in the monthly sales chart.
-
Mahindra’s only entry on this list is the Bolero with over 9,500 buyers, however, its YoY sales had declined by 11 per cent.
-
The last two spots on this list were taken up by Hyundai’s hatchbacks - the Grand i10 Nios and i20, in that order. Both enjoyed slight MoM growth with over 9,000 units sold. Also, the premium hatchback registered an impressive YoY growth of around 59 per cent.
Read More on : Baleno AMT
- Renew Maruti Baleno Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful