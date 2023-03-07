Modified On Mar 07, 2023 04:36 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Baleno

The overall car sales figure was slightly lower than in the previous month

It is no surprise that most of the highest-selling cars each month wear the Maruti badge, but their order does change. The Baleno premium hatchback was once again the best-selling car in February 2023 with the next best-selling model from a different brand being the Nexon with Tata selling over 4,500 fewer units of it.

Here’s a look at the 15 highest-selling cars from last month:

Model February 2023 February 2022 January2023 Maruti Baleno 18,592 12,570 16,357 Maruti Swift 18,412 19,202 16,440 Maruti Alto 18,114 11,551 21,411 Maruti Wagon R 16,889 14,669 20,466 Maruti Dzire 16,798 17,438 11,317 Maruti Brezza 15,787 9,256 14,359 Tata Nexon 13,914 12,259 15,567 Maruti Eeco 11,352 9,190 11,709 Tata Punch 11,169 9,592 12,006 Hyundai Creta 10,421 9,606 15,037 Hyundai Venue 9,997 10,212 10,738 Kia Sonet 9,836 6,154 9,261 Mahindra Bolero 9,782 11,045 8,574 Hyundai Grandi10 Nios 9,635 8,552 8,760 Hyundai i20 9,287 5,830 8,185

Key Takeaways

With over 18,500 units sold, the Baleno tops the list of best-selling cars, and marked a 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) sales growth. In addition, the premium hatchback attracted 2,235 more buyers in February compared to January 2023.

The Swift had a month-on-month (MoM) increase of over 11 per cent, only 180 units behind the chart-topping Baleno.

The Alto (inclusive of Alto 800 and Alto K10) is the only other model to have sold over 18,000 units last month. While its MoM sales dropped, it registered a YoY growth of 57 per cent.

Maruti sold over 3,500 units of the Wagon R MoM in February, but it was still the fourth best-selling model in February 2023. Less than a 100 units behind was the Maruti Dzire which has enjoyed immense MoM growth at more than 48 per cent.

When it comes to the battle of subcompact SUVs, Maruti Brezza dethroned the Tata Nexon in February with over 15,000 unit-sales, and it has also registered the highest YoY growth of 71 per cent in the list.

Tata Nexon (including Nexon EV Prime and EV Max), saw its monthly sales dip below the 14,000 units mark but comfortably ahead of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet as the seventh-best selling model of February 2023.

The Tata Punch micro-SUV lost the eighth spot on this list to the Maruti Eeco by just 183 units. Both enjoyed sales of over 11,000 units, despite a small drop in their MoM performance.

Hyundai’s best-selling model of the month was the Creta once again even though its MoM performance dropped by nearly 31 per cent. It is the last model here to register over 10,000 unit-sales in the previous month.

The next best-selling model was Hyundai’s other mass market SUV, the Venue, which registered a slight drop in its MoM figures. It was only slightly ahead of its sibling, the Kia Sonet in the monthly sales chart.

Mahindra’s only entry on this list is the Bolero with over 9,500 buyers, however, its YoY sales had declined by 11 per cent.

The last two spots on this list were taken up by Hyundai’s hatchbacks - the Grand i10 Nios and i20, in that order. Both enjoyed slight MoM growth with over 9,000 units sold. Also, the premium hatchback registered an impressive YoY growth of around 59 per cent.

