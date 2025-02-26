Here’s How Many Kilometres MG Windsor EV Can Run In A Full Charge

Modified On Feb 26, 2025 09:21 AM By Yashika for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV uses a 38 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of up to 332 km (MIDC Part I+II)

The MG Windsor EV is the newest all-electric offering from MG, following the ZS EV and Comet EV. This electric crossover is known for its comfortable, feature-rich cabin and is available through MG’s unique battery rental program. We recently had the opportunity to drive the Windsor EV, so we decided to test how far it can go on a single charge. Let’s take a look at the results:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. of Electric Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Claimed Range 332 (MIDC Part I+Part II) Tested Range 260 km

MG claims that the Windsor EV offers a range of 332 km, according to the MIDC (Part I+II). However, in real-world conditions, the crossover delivered a range of 260 km, which is 70 km less than the claimed figure.

The automaker also introduced a battery rental option with Windsor EV, allowing customers to pay Rs 3.5 per kilometer separately from the vehicle purchase. Owners are required to recharge the battery every 1,500 kilometers.

MG Windsor EV Features

The MG Windsor EV’s interior is designed for both comfort and connectivity. It features a 15.6-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, automatic climate control, and a panoramic glass roof.

Its safety net includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. However, it does not include an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Price And Rivals

The Windsor EV rivals the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO. MG has priced its electric crossover between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

