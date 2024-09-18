All
Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait To Take A Premium Hatchback Home This September

Published On Sep 18, 2024 05:17 PM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Baleno commands the least waiting period as compared to others on the list

Premium hatchbacks September 2024 waiting period

In September 2024, you might encounter extended waiting times on premium hatchbacks, especially if you are planning to buy the Hyundai and Toyota models. Whereas, Maruti’s hatchback commands least waiting period and is also readily available for delivery in some cities. We have detailed the waiting period for premium hatchbacks in the top 20 cities of India:

City

Maruti Baleno

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 N Line

Toyota Glanza

 

New Delhi

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

2-3 months

2.5-3 months

2-3 months

Bengaluru

No Waiting

1-2 months

2 months

3 months

2 months

2-3 months

Mumbai

1-1.5 months

1.5 months

1.5 months

N.A.

N.A.

2-3 months

Hyderabad

No Waiting

1.5 months

1.5 months

2 months

2.5 months

1 month

Pune

No Waiting

1-2 months

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

1 month

Chennai

1 month

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

N.A.

1 month

Jaipur

No Waiting

1 month

2 months

N.A.

N.A.

2-3 months

Ahmedabad

No Waiting

1 month

1 month

2-3 months

2.5-3 months

1 month

Gurugram

No Waiting

2 months

1 month

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

Lucknow

1-1.5 months

1.5 months

1.5 months

3 months

3 months

2-3 months

Kolkata

1-1.5 months

1 month

1 month

2 months

2 months

1 month

Thane

No Waiting

1 month

1 month

N.A.

N.A.

1 month

Surat

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

1 month

1-2 months

2 months

1 month

Ghaziabad

No Waiting

1 month

1 month

1 month

1 month

2-3 months

Chandigarh

No Waiting

1 month

1 month

2 months

2.5 months

No Waiting

Coimbatore

1-2 months

1.5 months

1.5 months

N.A.

N.A.

1 month

Patna

1 month

1 month

1 month

0.5-1 month

2 months

2-3 months

Faridabad

No Waiting

1 month

2 months

2 months

2 months

No Waiting

Indore

1-1.5 months

2 months

1.5 months

N.A.

N.A.

1 month

Noida

No Waiting

2 months

1-1.5 months

2 months

1.5 months

2-3 months

Key Takeaways

maruti baleno

  • The Maruti Baleno is the most readily available premium hatchback in September with no waiting period in more than 10 cities including New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, and Noida. However, buyers in Coimbatore might have to wait up to 2 months to get the delivery of their premium hatchback home. 

Tata Altroz

  • The premium hatchbacks from Tata, the Altroz and Altroz Racer, are witnessing an average waiting time of almost 1.5 months this September. That said, if you reside in Bengaluru and Pune you might have to wait up to 2 months to get your car delivered.

  • Both Hyundai i20 and i20 Line are witnessing an average waiting period of around 1.5 months. In New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, buyers might have to wait up to two months to get their cars delivered. However, buyers of the Hyundai i20 in Patna can get it in half a month.

Toyota Glanza

  • The Toyota Glanza’s average waiting period is the highest among the list, going up to 2 months. For customers living in Chandigarh and Faridabad, the premium hatchback is readily available for delivery this month. While in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida, expect the Glanza to be available for delivery in 3 months.

Disclaimer: The waiting period may vary depending on factors such as the city/state, and variant, engine option, or colour you choose. For specific details, it is recommended to contact your nearest dealership.

