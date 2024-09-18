Published On Sep 18, 2024 05:17 PM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Baleno commands the least waiting period as compared to others on the list

In September 2024, you might encounter extended waiting times on premium hatchbacks, especially if you are planning to buy the Hyundai and Toyota models. Whereas, Maruti’s hatchback commands least waiting period and is also readily available for delivery in some cities. We have detailed the waiting period for premium hatchbacks in the top 20 cities of India:

City Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 N Line Toyota Glanza New Delhi No Waiting 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 2-3 months 2.5-3 months 2-3 months Bengaluru No Waiting 1-2 months 2 months 3 months 2 months 2-3 months Mumbai 1-1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months N.A. N.A. 2-3 months Hyderabad No Waiting 1.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 2.5 months 1 month Pune No Waiting 1-2 months 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month Chennai 1 month N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 1 month Jaipur No Waiting 1 month 2 months N.A. N.A. 2-3 months Ahmedabad No Waiting 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 2.5-3 months 1 month Gurugram No Waiting 2 months 1 month 2 months 2 months 1-2 months Lucknow 1-1.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 3 months 3 months 2-3 months Kolkata 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months 1 month Thane No Waiting 1 month 1 month N.A. N.A. 1 month Surat No Waiting 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-2 months 2 months 1 month Ghaziabad No Waiting 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 2-3 months Chandigarh No Waiting 1 month 1 month 2 months 2.5 months No Waiting Coimbatore 1-2 months 1.5 months 1.5 months N.A. N.A. 1 month Patna 1 month 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month 2 months 2-3 months Faridabad No Waiting 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months No Waiting Indore 1-1.5 months 2 months 1.5 months N.A. N.A. 1 month Noida No Waiting 2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1.5 months 2-3 months

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Baleno is the most readily available premium hatchback in September with no waiting period in more than 10 cities including New Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, and Noida. However, buyers in Coimbatore might have to wait up to 2 months to get the delivery of their premium hatchback home.

The premium hatchbacks from Tata, the Altroz and Altroz Racer, are witnessing an average waiting time of almost 1.5 months this September. That said, if you reside in Bengaluru and Pune you might have to wait up to 2 months to get your car delivered.

Both Hyundai i20 and i20 Line are witnessing an average waiting period of around 1.5 months. In New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, buyers might have to wait up to two months to get their cars delivered. However, buyers of the Hyundai i20 in Patna can get it in half a month.

The Toyota Glanza’s average waiting period is the highest among the list, going up to 2 months. For customers living in Chandigarh and Faridabad, the premium hatchback is readily available for delivery this month. While in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida, expect the Glanza to be available for delivery in 3 months.

Disclaimer: The waiting period may vary depending on factors such as the city/state, and variant, engine option, or colour you choose. For specific details, it is recommended to contact your nearest dealership.

