The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger command the least waiting period as compared to others on the list

The sub-4m SUV segment continues to be one of the most sought-after segments in the Indian market. In case you are planning to buy a subcompact SUV this month, be prepared to experience extended waiting times, particularly for models from Tata, Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra. In order to assist you in making an informed decision based on waiting times that suit you, we've detailed the waiting periods for all subcompact SUVs in the top 20 cities of India.

Have a look…

City Tata Nexon Maruti Brezza Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV3XO Nissan Magnite Renault Kiger New Delhi 1-1.5 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 2.5-3.5 months 1 month 2-3 months No Waiting No Waiting Bengaluru 1-2 months 1-2 months 3 months 3 months 1-2 months 2 months 1 month No Waiting Mumbai 1-1.5 months 2 months N.A. N.A. 1 month 1 month 1 month No Waiting Hyderabad 1.5 months No Waiting 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 1.5 months 2-3 months 0.5 month 0.5-1 month Pune 1-2 months 2-3 months 3 months 3 months No Waiting 2.5-3.5 months No Waiting No Waiting Chennai N.A. 2 months N.A. N.A. 1 month 2-3 months N.A. No Waiting Jaipur 0.5-1 month 2.5 months N.A. N.A. 1 month 2.5-3 months 1 month 0.5-1 month Ahmedabad 1-1.5 months 3 months 3 months 2.5-3.5 months 1-2 months 3-4 months No Waiting 0.5-1 month Gurugram 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2.5-3 months 1 month 1 month Lucknow 1.5 months 2-3 months 3 months 3 months No Waiting 2.5-3 months No Waiting 1-1.5 months Kolkata 1 month 1-2 months 0.5-1 month 2 months No Waiting 2-2.5 months 0.5-1 month No Waiting Thane 1 month 2-3 months N.A. N.A. 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month No Waiting Surat 1.5 months 2-3 months 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 week 1 month Ghaziabad 1-2 months 1 month 1.5 months 1 month 1 month 2-3 months No Waiting No Waiting Chandigarh 1-2 months 2-3 months 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month No Waiting Coimbatore 1.5-2 months 0.5 month N.A. N.A. 1 month 2 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Patna 1 month 2-3 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 2-3 months 0.5 month 0.5 month Faridabad 1 month No Waiting 1 month 2 months 1-1.5 months 1 Month 0.5 month 1 month Indore 1.5-2 months 1-1.5 months N.A. N.A. 0.5-1 month 2 months 1 month 0.5 month Noida 1 month 3-4 months 1-2 months 2 months No Waiting 1-2 months 0.5 month No Waiting

Key Takeaways:

The Tata Nexon is experiencing an average waiting period of around 1.5 months. That said, buyers in Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Indore might have to wait 2 months to take their sub-4m SUV home. However, if you reside in Jaipur, you can get the delivery of your car within a month.

Those looking to buy the Maruti Brezza might have to wait up to 4 months to get their SUV home in Noida, while the average waiting period is 2.5 months. However, there’s no waiting period in Hyderabad and Faridabad.

The Hyundai Venue is currently witnessing an average wait time of around 1.5 months. You may need to wait about 3 months in Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow, while there’s 1 month waiting time for buyers in New Delhi and Kolkata.

The Hyundai Venue N line, essentially a sportier version of the Venue, is facing around 2 months of average waiting time this month. That said, the maximum waiting time for the Venue N Line stretches to up to 3.5 months in New Delhi and Ahmedabad. However, customers living in Ghaziabad can get their hands on the car in just 1 month.

The Kia Sonet has an average waiting period of around 1 month this September. In fact, it is readily available for delivery in Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow. But those who booked the Sonet in cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Surat, and Chandigarh might have to wait for up to 2 months for delivery.

The Mahindra 3XO’s delivery can take up to 4 months for the buyers in Ahmedabad. Mahindra’s subcompact SUV is currently witnessing an average waiting time of 2.5 months in most cities. For Mumbai, Thane, Surat, and Faridabad customers, the delivery can take up to 1 month.

The Nissan Magnite is having an average waiting time of just 0.5 month this September. That said, there’s no waiting period on the subcompact SUV in cities like New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Ghaziabad and Lucknow.

You can drive home the Renault Kiger without any waiting time in 10 cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai,Pune, and Chandigarh. That said, buyers in Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad will have to wait up to 1 month to get the Renault sub-4m SUV home.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

