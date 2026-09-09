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    Here’s How Long You Will Have To Wait To Get A Mahindra SUV Home This September 2026: Mahindra Waiting Period Explained!

    The demand for the electric seven-seater SUVs is booming in the tier 1 cities!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 09, 2026 15:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 09, 2026 15:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 09, 2026 15:01 IST
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    Mahindra SUVs Waiting Period For September 2026

    Mahindra is notoriously known for having the longest waiting periods in the Indian automotive industry, with cars like the XUV 7XO, BE 6, or even the Bolero Neo; it does make some of the best SUVs in its segments. So, you might also be interested in purchasing a Mahindra product ahead of the festive season. 

    Which is why we will be looking at the top 20 cities of India and how much longer or shorter you’ll have to wait for the Mahindra SUV. Let’s find out!

    Waiting Period In Each City

    City

    Scorpio Classic

    Thar 

    Bolero Neo

    XUV 7XO

    Bolero

    Scorpio N

    XUV 400

    XUV 3XO

    Bolero Neo Plus

    Thar Roxx

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    XEV 9E

    XUV 3XO EV

    XEV 9S

    New Delhi

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    1-3 Months

    4-7 Months

    Bengaluru

    1-2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1-3 months

    2-3 months

    Mumbai

    1-2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1-3 months

    1 month

    1 month

    2 month

    2 month

    2 month

    2 month

    4-5 months

    4-5 months

    2-3 months

    8 months

    Hyderabad

    1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    3 months

    1 month

    2.5-3 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2.5 months

    2-3 months

    Pune

    1-1.5 months

    2-3 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    1.5 months

    3 months

    1-2 months

    2 months

    1-2 months

    2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    6 months

    Chennai

    1-2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    2-2.5 months

    2.5 months

    2.5-3 months

    1.5 months

    2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    1.5-3 months

    Jaipur

    1 month

    1-2 months

    1 month

    2-4 months

    1 month

    2-4 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1-2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1.5-3 months

    4 months

    Ahmedabad

    2 month

    2 month

    1 month

    2 month

    1 month

    2 month

    2 month

    2 month

    1 month

    1-2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    4 month

    2-4 months

    Gurugram

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    2.5-3 months

    1-1.5 months

    2-2.5 months

    2.5 months

    2.5 months

    1.5 months

    2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    3-4 months

    Lucknow

    1 month

    1-2 months

    1 month

    2-4 months

    1 month

    3 month

    2 month

    2 month

    1 month

    1-2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 month

    3-4 months

    Kolkata

    2 months

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    3 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2 month

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 months

    3-4 months

    Thane

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1.5-3 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1.5-2 months

    3-4 months

    Surat

    1 month

    1-2 months

    0.5-1 months

    2-3 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1-2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2-4 months

    3-4 months

    Ghaziabad

    1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    3 months

    1 month

    2.5-3 months

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2.5-3 months

    3-4 months

    Chandigarh

    2 month

    2-3 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    1 month

    3 month

    1-2 months

    2 month

    1-2 months

    2 month

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    3-3.5 months

    3-4 months

    Coimbatore

    1.5-2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    2.5-3 months

    1 month

    2-2.5 months

    2.5 months

    2.5-3 months

    1.5 months

    2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1-3 months

    3-4 months

    Patna

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1 month

    3 month

    1 month

    2-4 months

    1 month

    2 month

    1 month

    1-2 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    1-3 months

    3-4 months

    Faridabad

    1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-2.5 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1 month

    1.5 months

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    3 month

    3-4 months

    Indore

    2 month

    2 month

    1 month

    2-4 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    2 month

    2 month

    1 month

    2 month

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    2 month

    3-4 months

    Noida

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1.5-3 months

    1 month

    2-2.5 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    2-3 months

    2-3 months

    3-4 months

    3-4 months

    Key Takeaways..

    • Starting with the flagship Mahindra XUV 7XO, this SUV is available the fastest in Chennai and Faridabad, so you can drive home the XUV 7XO in under 2 Months.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Front Quarter

    • But if you are living in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Patna, or Indore, you will have to wait for 3 months for the XUV 7XO. 

    • Next are the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio N is available the quickest in Mumbai and the slowest in Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Patna.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    • For the Scorpio Classic, it is available the fastest in Lucknow, Surat, and Jaipur, but the slowest in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Indore.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    • The rugged SUVs, Thar and Thar Roxx, are available the quickest in Bengaluru, Noida, Thane, and Faridabad, but will have to wait for over 2 Months in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Indore.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    • Coming to the compact SUV, the XUV 3XO and the XUV 3XO EV, both are available fastest in Thane and Patna, respectively, in under 1.5 Months. They will take up to 3 months in Chennai and Coimbatore, and a maximum of 4 months in Ahmedabad.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • For the XUV 400, you can drive home this EV in under 1 Month in Patna, and it will take over 2 months in Chennai, Gurugram, and Coimbatore.

    • Coming to the legacy Mahindras, the Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Bolero Plus, all three are readily available in almost every city, where the maximum you would wait is 2 months in Delhi and Mumbai. As these are often purchased by fleet operators and business owners, their availability is very good.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    • In the born-electric range, the BE 6 Sporteq and XEV 9E are both available in 2 months in Delhi, but arrive the slowest in Mumbai, at up to 4.5 months. The XEV 9S is also available earliest in Chennai, which is more than 2 months, but has the highest waiting period of 8 months in Mumbai. So the demand for electric seven-seaters is a lot in tier 1 cities

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Note:

    The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom for your preferred model and details.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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