Here’s How Long You Will Have To Wait To Get A Mahindra SUV Home This September 2026: Mahindra Waiting Period Explained!

Mahindra is notoriously known for having the longest waiting periods in the Indian automotive industry, with cars like the XUV 7XO, BE 6, or even the Bolero Neo; it does make some of the best SUVs in its segments. So, you might also be interested in purchasing a Mahindra product ahead of the festive season.

Which is why we will be looking at the top 20 cities of India and how much longer or shorter you’ll have to wait for the Mahindra SUV. Let’s find out!

Waiting Period In Each City

City Scorpio Classic Thar Bolero Neo XUV 7XO Bolero Scorpio N XUV 400 XUV 3XO Bolero Neo Plus Thar Roxx BE 6 SPORTEQ XEV 9E XUV 3XO EV XEV 9S New Delhi 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 1-3 Months 4-7 Months Bengaluru 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 2-3 months 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-3 months 2-3 months Mumbai 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 1-3 months 1 month 1 month 2 month 2 month 2 month 2 month 4-5 months 4-5 months 2-3 months 8 months Hyderabad 1.5 months 2 months 1 month 3 months 1 month 2.5-3 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2.5 months 2-3 months Pune 1-1.5 months 2-3 months 1 month 2-3 months 1.5 months 3 months 1-2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 6 months Chennai 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 1.5-2 months 1 month 2-2.5 months 2.5 months 2.5-3 months 1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months 1.5-3 months Jaipur 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 2-4 months 1 month 2-4 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 1.5-3 months 4 months Ahmedabad 2 month 2 month 1 month 2 month 1 month 2 month 2 month 2 month 1 month 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 4 month 2-4 months Gurugram 1-1.5 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 2.5-3 months 1-1.5 months 2-2.5 months 2.5 months 2.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 3-4 months Lucknow 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 2-4 months 1 month 3 month 2 month 2 month 1 month 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 month 3-4 months Kolkata 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months 3 months 1 month 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 2 month 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months 3-4 months Thane 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 month 1.5-3 months 1 month 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 2-3 months 1.5-2 months 3-4 months Surat 1 month 1-2 months 0.5-1 months 2-3 months 1 month 2-3 months 1.5 months 2 months 1 month 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-4 months 3-4 months Ghaziabad 1.5 months 2 months 1 month 3 months 1 month 2.5-3 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2.5-3 months 3-4 months Chandigarh 2 month 2-3 months 1 month 2-3 months 1 month 3 month 1-2 months 2 month 1-2 months 2 month 2-3 months 2-3 months 3-3.5 months 3-4 months Coimbatore 1.5-2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 2.5-3 months 1 month 2-2.5 months 2.5 months 2.5-3 months 1.5 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-3 months 3-4 months Patna 1-2 months 1-2 months 1 month 3 month 1 month 2-4 months 1 month 2 month 1 month 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-3 months 3-4 months Faridabad 1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-2.5 months 1 month 2-3 months 1.5 months 1-2 months 1 month 1.5 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 3 month 3-4 months Indore 2 month 2 month 1 month 2-4 months 1 month 2-3 months 2 month 2 month 1 month 2 month 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 month 3-4 months Noida 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 1.5-3 months 1 month 2-2.5 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 2-3 months 3-4 months 3-4 months

Key Takeaways..

Starting with the flagship Mahindra XUV 7XO, this SUV is available the fastest in Chennai and Faridabad, so you can drive home the XUV 7XO in under 2 Months.

But if you are living in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Patna, or Indore, you will have to wait for 3 months for the XUV 7XO.

Next are the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic. The Scorpio N is available the quickest in Mumbai and the slowest in Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Patna.

For the Scorpio Classic, it is available the fastest in Lucknow, Surat, and Jaipur, but the slowest in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Indore.

The rugged SUVs, Thar and Thar Roxx, are available the quickest in Bengaluru, Noida, Thane, and Faridabad, but will have to wait for over 2 Months in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Indore.

Coming to the compact SUV, the XUV 3XO and the XUV 3XO EV, both are available fastest in Thane and Patna, respectively, in under 1.5 Months. They will take up to 3 months in Chennai and Coimbatore, and a maximum of 4 months in Ahmedabad.

For the XUV 400, you can drive home this EV in under 1 Month in Patna, and it will take over 2 months in Chennai, Gurugram, and Coimbatore.

Coming to the legacy Mahindras, the Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Bolero Plus, all three are readily available in almost every city, where the maximum you would wait is 2 months in Delhi and Mumbai. As these are often purchased by fleet operators and business owners, their availability is very good.

In the born-electric range, the BE 6 Sporteq and XEV 9E are both available in 2 months in Delhi, but arrive the slowest in Mumbai, at up to 4.5 months. The XEV 9S is also available earliest in Chennai, which is more than 2 months, but has the highest waiting period of 8 months in Mumbai. So the demand for electric seven-seaters is a lot in tier 1 cities

Note:

The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom for your preferred model and details.