Here’s How Long You Will Have To Wait To Get A Honda Car Home This September 2026

Festive occasions like Diwali, Dussehra, and Ganesh Chaturthi are considered auspicious times to purchase a new vehicle in India. If you plan to buy your favorite car during these celebrations, you may be curious about the expected delivery timeline as there might be a wait.If you’re planning to bring home a brand-new Honda, then here’s a look at how long you need to wait before bringing it home.

Waiting Period In Each City

City Amaze City 5th Gen City Hybrid Elevate Amaze 2nd Gen New Delhi 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks Bengaluru Up to 1 Month 1-1.5 Months 2 Months 1 Month 1-2 Weeks Mumbai 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks Hyderabad 1 Month Up to 1 Month Over 2 Months 1.5 Months 1-2 Weeks Pune 1-2 Weeks 1-1.5 Months Up to 1 Month 1 Month 1-3 Weeks Chennai Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month 1.5 Months 1-2 Months 1-2 Weeks Jaipur 1-2 Weeks 2 Months 3 Months 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks Ahmedabad 1-3 Weeks 1.5 Months 1-2 Weeks Up to 1 Month 1-3 Weeks Gurugram 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 2 Months 2-3 Weeks Lucknow 1 Month 1-2 Months 3 Month 2-3 Weeks 1-2 Weeks Kolkata 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks 2-4 Weeks 1 Month Thane Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Surat Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Ghaziabad 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks Chandigarh Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Coimbatore Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Patna Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Faridabad Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Up to 1 Month Indore 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks 1-2 Weeks Noida 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks 2-3 Weeks

Key Takeaways..

Starting with the popular Amaze compact sedan, you can get this car the fastest in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, and Indore, where it is available within 1-2 weeks.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, you will have to wait for at least a month for the third-gen Amaze.

The favorite Honda of all, the City, is in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Indore, with a wait time of under 2 weeks.

In Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, you might be waiting for almost 2 months to get your hands on the City.

Coming to the City hybrid, it will be delivered earliest in New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Indore. You will have to wait for up to 3 months if you are residing in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, or Lucknow.

The no-nonsense SUV, the Elevate, is available in 1-2 weeks in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Indore, while in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and Chennai, there is a waiting period of an average of 1 or 2 months.

The Amaze second gen is available the fastest in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and Indore in under 2 weeks. You have a waiting period of almost a month in Kolkata, Jaipur, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Patna, and Faridabad.

Meanwhile, if you want to know what offers you can get on a Honda car in 2026, we have covered that for you in our detailed Honda offers September 2026 story.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom for your preferred model and details.