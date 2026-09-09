Here’s How Long You Will Have To Wait To Get A Honda Car Home This September 2026
The City hybrid commands the longest waiting period of up to 3 months!
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Festive occasions like Diwali, Dussehra, and Ganesh Chaturthi are considered auspicious times to purchase a new vehicle in India. If you plan to buy your favorite car during these celebrations, you may be curious about the expected delivery timeline as there might be a wait.If you’re planning to bring home a brand-new Honda, then here’s a look at how long you need to wait before bringing it home.
Waiting Period In Each City
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City
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Amaze
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City 5th Gen
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City Hybrid
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Elevate
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Amaze 2nd Gen
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New Delhi
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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Bengaluru
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Up to 1 Month
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1-1.5 Months
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2 Months
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1 Month
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1-2 Weeks
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Mumbai
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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Hyderabad
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1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Over 2 Months
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1.5 Months
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1-2 Weeks
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Pune
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1-2 Weeks
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1-1.5 Months
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Up to 1 Month
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1 Month
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1-3 Weeks
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Chennai
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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1.5 Months
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1-2 Months
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1-2 Weeks
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Jaipur
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1-2 Weeks
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2 Months
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3 Months
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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Ahmedabad
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1-3 Weeks
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1.5 Months
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1-2 Weeks
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Up to 1 Month
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1-3 Weeks
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Gurugram
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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2 Months
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2-3 Weeks
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Lucknow
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1 Month
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1-2 Months
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3 Month
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2-3 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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Kolkata
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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2-4 Weeks
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1 Month
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Thane
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Surat
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Ghaziabad
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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Chandigarh
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Coimbatore
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Patna
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Faridabad
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Up to 1 Month
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Indore
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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1-2 Weeks
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Noida
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
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2-3 Weeks
Key Takeaways..
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Starting with the popular Amaze compact sedan, you can get this car the fastest in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, and Indore, where it is available within 1-2 weeks.
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In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, you will have to wait for at least a month for the third-gen Amaze.
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The favorite Honda of all, the City, is in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Indore, with a wait time of under 2 weeks.
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In Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, you might be waiting for almost 2 months to get your hands on the City.
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Coming to the City hybrid, it will be delivered earliest in New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Indore. You will have to wait for up to 3 months if you are residing in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, or Lucknow.
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The no-nonsense SUV, the Elevate, is available in 1-2 weeks in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Indore, while in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and Chennai, there is a waiting period of an average of 1 or 2 months.
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The Amaze second gen is available the fastest in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and Indore in under 2 weeks. You have a waiting period of almost a month in Kolkata, Jaipur, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Patna, and Faridabad.
Meanwhile, if you want to know what offers you can get on a Honda car in 2026, we have covered that for you in our detailed Honda offers September 2026 story.
Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom for your preferred model and details.