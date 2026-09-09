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    Here’s How Long You Will Have To Wait To Get A Honda Car Home This September 2026

    The City hybrid commands the longest waiting period of up to 3 months!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Sep 09, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Published OnSep 09, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 09, 2026 10:01 IST
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    Honda Cars Waiting Period For September 2026

    Festive occasions like Diwali, Dussehra, and Ganesh Chaturthi are considered auspicious times to purchase a new vehicle in India. If you plan to buy your favorite car during these celebrations, you may be curious about the expected delivery timeline as there might be a wait.If you’re planning to bring home a brand-new Honda, then here’s a look at how long you need to wait before bringing it home. 

    Waiting Period In Each City

    City

    Amaze

    City 5th Gen

    City Hybrid

    Elevate

    Amaze 2nd Gen

    New Delhi

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    Bengaluru

    Up to 1 Month

    1-1.5 Months

    2 Months

    1 Month

    1-2 Weeks

    Mumbai

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    Hyderabad

    1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Over 2 Months

    1.5 Months

    1-2 Weeks

    Pune

    1-2 Weeks

    1-1.5 Months

    Up to 1 Month

    1 Month

    1-3 Weeks

    Chennai

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    1.5 Months

    1-2 Months

    1-2 Weeks

    Jaipur

    1-2 Weeks

    2 Months

    3 Months

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    Ahmedabad

    1-3 Weeks

    1.5 Months

    1-2 Weeks

    Up to 1 Month

    1-3 Weeks

    Gurugram

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    2 Months

    2-3 Weeks

    Lucknow

    1 Month

    1-2 Months

    3 Month

    2-3 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    Kolkata

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    2-4 Weeks

    1 Month

    Thane

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Surat

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Ghaziabad

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    Chandigarh

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Coimbatore

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Patna

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Faridabad

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Up to 1 Month

    Indore

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    1-2 Weeks

    Noida

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    2-3 Weeks

    Key Takeaways..

    • Starting with the popular Amaze compact sedan, you can get this car the fastest in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, and Indore, where it is available within 1-2 weeks.

    Honda Amaze

    • In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, you will have to wait for at least a month for the third-gen Amaze.

    • The favorite Honda of all, the City, is in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Indore, with a wait time of under 2 weeks.

    Honda City

    • In Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, you might be waiting for almost 2 months to get your hands on the City. 

    • Coming to the City hybrid, it will be delivered earliest in New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Indore. You will have to wait for up to 3 months if you are residing in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, or Lucknow. 

    • The no-nonsense SUV, the Elevate, is available in 1-2 weeks in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Indore, while in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and Chennai, there is a waiting period of an average of 1 or 2 months.

    Honda Elevate

    • The Amaze second gen is available the fastest in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and Indore in under 2 weeks. You have a waiting period of almost a month in Kolkata, Jaipur, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Patna, and Faridabad.

     

    Meanwhile, if you want to know what offers you can get on a Honda car in 2026, we have covered that for you in our detailed Honda offers September 2026 story

    Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom for your preferred model and details.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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