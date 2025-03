Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get Home A Compact SUV This March

The waiting times for compact SUVs have been revealed for March 2025. If you are looking to buy a Toyota Hyryder or Hyundai Creta, you might experience extended waiting times. However, SUVs from Honda, Volkswagen and Skoda have shorter wait times. To help you make an informed choice, we’ve put together a list of the waiting periods for each model across 20 major cities this month:

Among all compact SUVs listed here, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is facing a maximum waiting period of up to 10 months. However, if you live in Pune, you can get home this Toyota SUV in just 1 month.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is witnessing an average waiting period of just half a month, meanwhile it’s ready available in many cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, and Coimbatore.

Both Hyundai Creta and Creta N Line are facing an average waiting time of up to 1.5 months. In Pune, the Hyundai SUV can even make you wait for up to 3 months. The Creta N Line on other hand is experiencing a waiting period of up to 2 months in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai.

The Kia Seltos has an average wait time of around 1 month in top Indian cities while it is readily available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Thane. Meanwhile, Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait up to 2 months to get Kia’s compact SUV home.