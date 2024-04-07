Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get An Entry-level Hatchback Home This April

Published On Apr 07, 2024 12:01 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Alto K10

The Renault Kwid is far more readily available than the Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso

Maruti Alto K10, Maruti S-Presso, Renault Kwid waiting period

If you're planning to buy an entry-level hatchback this April, that too a Maruti one, you might have to wait a while until delivery. Presently, you have the choice of a Maruti Alto K10, Renault Kwid and the Maruti S-Presso as some of the most affordable cars in the country Let’s see how long you have to wait for these entry-level hatchbacks in these top 20 cities: 

Waiting Period Table

City

Alto K10

Renault Kwid

Maruti S-Presso

New Delhi

2 months

0.5 month

2 months

Bangalore

2 months

0.5 month

1.5 months

Mumbai

2 months

0.5 month

1-2 months

Hyderabad

2 months

0.5-1 month

1 months

Pune

1 month

0.5 month

2.5 months

Chennai

2 months

No waiting

2 months

Jaipur

2.5 months

No waiting

1.5 months

Ahmedabad

2 months

No waiting

1 month

Gurgaon

2 months

0.5 month

1.5 months

Lucknow

2 months

0.5 month

2 months

Kolkata

No waiting

1 month

1 month

Thane

2 months

No waiting

2 months

Surat

2 months

No waiting

2 months

Ghaziabad

1 month

1 month

2 months

Chandigarh

1 month

0.5 month

2.5 months

Coimbatore

2 months

1 month

3 months

Patna

2.5 months

No waiting

1.5 months

Faridabad

1 month

1 month

2 months

Indore

2 months

0.5-1 month

3 months

Noida

1 month

1 month

2 months

Maruti Alto K10

Key Takeaways

  • The average wait time for Alto K10 is around two months, but in cities like Jaipur, and Patna, you will have to wait for two and a half months. However, there is no waiting period for buyers in Kolkata.

  • The Renault Kwid is the most readily available entry-level hatchback, with an average waiting period of a month or less. In cities like Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Thane, Surat, and Patna, the entry-level Renault is available without any waiting period. 

  • The Maruti S-Presso has the longest wait time of up to three months for buyers in Coimbatore. However, the average wait time is similar to that of the Alto K10 ranging between one and two months. 

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

