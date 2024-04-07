Published On Apr 07, 2024 12:01 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Alto K10

The Renault Kwid is far more readily available than the Maruti Alto K10 and S-Presso

If you're planning to buy an entry-level hatchback this April, that too a Maruti one, you might have to wait a while until delivery. Presently, you have the choice of a Maruti Alto K10, Renault Kwid and the Maruti S-Presso as some of the most affordable cars in the country Let’s see how long you have to wait for these entry-level hatchbacks in these top 20 cities:

Waiting Period Table

City Alto K10 Renault Kwid Maruti S-Presso New Delhi 2 months 0.5 month 2 months Bangalore 2 months 0.5 month 1.5 months Mumbai 2 months 0.5 month 1-2 months Hyderabad 2 months 0.5-1 month 1 months Pune 1 month 0.5 month 2.5 months Chennai 2 months No waiting 2 months Jaipur 2.5 months No waiting 1.5 months Ahmedabad 2 months No waiting 1 month Gurgaon 2 months 0.5 month 1.5 months Lucknow 2 months 0.5 month 2 months Kolkata No waiting 1 month 1 month Thane 2 months No waiting 2 months Surat 2 months No waiting 2 months Ghaziabad 1 month 1 month 2 months Chandigarh 1 month 0.5 month 2.5 months Coimbatore 2 months 1 month 3 months Patna 2.5 months No waiting 1.5 months Faridabad 1 month 1 month 2 months Indore 2 months 0.5-1 month 3 months Noida 1 month 1 month 2 months

Key Takeaways

The average wait time for Alto K10 is around two months, but in cities like Jaipur, and Patna, you will have to wait for two and a half months. However, there is no waiting period for buyers in Kolkata.

The Renault Kwid is the most readily available entry-level hatchback, with an average waiting period of a month or less. In cities like Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Thane, Surat, and Patna, the entry-level Renault is available without any waiting period.

The Maruti S-Presso has the longest wait time of up to three months for buyers in Coimbatore. However, the average wait time is similar to that of the Alto K10 ranging between one and two months.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

