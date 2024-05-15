Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get A Premium Hatchback Home This May

Published On May 15, 2024 11:03 AM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Baleno is far more readily available than the Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20

Premium hatchbacks waiting period in May 2024

If you're planning to buy a premium hatchback this May, that too a Toyota one, you might have to wait a while until delivery. The Hyundai i20, i20 N Line, and Tata Altroz face waiting periods of up to two to three months, while the and Maruti Baleno is available with a maximum wait of just one month. Before deciding between these models, consider checking the waiting periods in these top 20 Indian cities.

City

Maruti Baleno

Tata Altroz

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 N Line

Toyota Glanza

 

New Delhi

1 Month

2 Months

2-3 Months

2.5-3 Months

2-3 Months

Bengaluru

1 Week

2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2-4 Months

Mumbai

1-1.5 Months

1-2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

3 Months

Hyderabad

1 Month

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

Pune

0.5 Month

2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

Chennai

0.5 Month

1-2 Months

2-3 Months

2.5-3 Months

2 Months

Jaipur

1 Month

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2-4 Months

Ahmedabad

No Waiting

2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

Gurugram

1 Month

2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

3 Months

Lucknow

0.5-1 Month

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

3 Months

Kolkata

1-1.5 Months

2 Months

2 Months

3 Months

2-3 Months

Thane

1-1.5 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

3 Months

Surat

No Waiting

2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

2 Months

Ghaziabad

0.5 Month

2 Months

2-3 Months

2.5-3 Months

3 Months

Chandigarh

0.5-1 month

2 Months

2-2.5 Months

2.5-3 Months

2 Months

Coimbatore

1 Month

2 Months

3 Months

3 Months

3-4 Months

Patna

0.5 Month

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

3 Months

Faridabad

1 Month

1-1.5 Months

2 Months

2 Months

3 Months

Indore

0.5 Month

2 Months

2-3 Months

2.5-3 Months

3 Months

Noida

1 Month

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2-3 Months

Maruti Baleno

  • The Maruti Baleno is the most readily available premium hatchback, with an average waiting period of a month or less. In cities like Surat and Ahmedabad, it is available without any waiting period.

Tata Altroz

  • Those looking to purchase the Tata Altroz may face a waiting period of up to two months. However, in cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Faridabad, you could take it home in just one month only.

Also See: EXCLUSIVE: Tata Altroz Racer Spied Without Camouflage Ahead Of June Launch

  • The waiting periods for the Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are similar, generally ranging from two to three months for all the cities mentioned above. The sportier N Line version of the hatchback with the turbo-petrol engine option usually has a slightly longer wait.

Toyota Glanza

  • The Toyota Glanza, based on the Maruti Baleno, experiences the longest wait times in cities like Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Coimbatore with delivery timelines of up to four months. 

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

Read More on : Maruti Baleno AMT

