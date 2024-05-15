Published On May 15, 2024 11:03 AM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Baleno is far more readily available than the Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20

If you're planning to buy a premium hatchback this May, that too a Toyota one, you might have to wait a while until delivery. The Hyundai i20, i20 N Line, and Tata Altroz face waiting periods of up to two to three months, while the and Maruti Baleno is available with a maximum wait of just one month. Before deciding between these models, consider checking the waiting periods in these top 20 Indian cities.

City Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 N Line Toyota Glanza New Delhi 1 Month 2 Months 2-3 Months 2.5-3 Months 2-3 Months Bengaluru 1 Week 2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2-4 Months Mumbai 1-1.5 Months 1-2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 3 Months Hyderabad 1 Month 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months Pune 0.5 Month 2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months Chennai 0.5 Month 1-2 Months 2-3 Months 2.5-3 Months 2 Months Jaipur 1 Month 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2-4 Months Ahmedabad No Waiting 2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months Gurugram 1 Month 2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months Lucknow 0.5-1 Month 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 3 Months Kolkata 1-1.5 Months 2 Months 2 Months 3 Months 2-3 Months Thane 1-1.5 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 3 Months Surat No Waiting 2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 2 Months Ghaziabad 0.5 Month 2 Months 2-3 Months 2.5-3 Months 3 Months Chandigarh 0.5-1 month 2 Months 2-2.5 Months 2.5-3 Months 2 Months Coimbatore 1 Month 2 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3-4 Months Patna 0.5 Month 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 3 Months Faridabad 1 Month 1-1.5 Months 2 Months 2 Months 3 Months Indore 0.5 Month 2 Months 2-3 Months 2.5-3 Months 3 Months Noida 1 Month 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2-3 Months

The Maruti Baleno is the most readily available premium hatchback, with an average waiting period of a month or less. In cities like Surat and Ahmedabad, it is available without any waiting period.

Those looking to purchase the Tata Altroz may face a waiting period of up to two months. However, in cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Faridabad, you could take it home in just one month only.

The waiting periods for the Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are similar, generally ranging from two to three months for all the cities mentioned above. The sportier N Line version of the hatchback with the turbo-petrol engine option usually has a slightly longer wait.

The Toyota Glanza, based on the Maruti Baleno, experiences the longest wait times in cities like Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Coimbatore with delivery timelines of up to four months.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

