Here’s How Long It Will Take To Get A Hyundai SUV Home This April

Modified On Apr 18, 2024 02:31 PM

Average waiting time is around 3 months. Be prepared to wait longer if you want an Exter or Creta, though!

Waiting period on Hyundai SUVs in April 2024

If you're planning to buy a Hyundai SUV this April, be prepared for wait times. The Exter, Creta, and Creta N Line face waiting periods of up to four months, while the Venue, Kona, Alcazar, and Tucson can be available in a maximum of three months. Before deciding, consider checking the waiting periods for these SUVs in India's top 20 cities.

Waiting Period Table

City

Exter

Venue

Venue N line

Creta

Creta N line

Alcazar

Kona Electric

Tucson

New Delhi

4 months

2 to 3 months

3 to 5 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

3-4 months

2 to 3 months

Bengaluru

3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

2 months

3 months

Mumbai

4 months

3 months

2.5 to 3.5 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 to 4 months

4 months

3 months

2.5 to 3 months

Hyderabad

3 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 4 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

2 months

4 months

Pune

2 to 4 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

3 months

Chennai

4 months

2.5 to 3.5 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 to 4 months

2 to 4 months

3 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 months

Jaipur

2 to 4 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

3 months

Ahmedabad

3 months

2 months

2 months

2 to 3 months

1 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

2-3 months

2 to 3 months

Gurugram

3 months

2 months

2 months

3 months

3 months

2 months

3 months

2 months

Lucknow

3 months

2 months

3 months

3 to 4 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

3 months

Kolkata

4 months

3 months

2.5 to 3.5 months

2.5 to 3 months

3 months

4 months

3 months

2.5 to 3 months

Thane

4 months

2.5 to 3.5 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 to 4 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 months

Surat

4 months

2 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

4 months

2 to 3 months

2 months

3 months

Ghaziabad

3 months

2 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

2 months

3 months

Chandigarh

4 months

2 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

4 months

2 to 3 months

Coimbatore

4 months

2.5 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 to 4 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 months

Patna

3 months

2 months

2 months

3 months

3 months

2 months

3 months

2 months

Faridabad

4 months

3 months

2 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 4 months

2 to 3 months

2 months

3 months

Indore

4 months

2.5 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 to 4 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 2.5 months

2 months

Noida

4 months

3 months

3 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

3 months

Key Takeaways

Hyundia Exter

  • The Exter and Creta experience the longest wait times, with delays up to four months. However, the Creta's waiting period is shorter, ranging from two to three months in cities like New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Surat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Patna, Faridabad, and Noida.

  • Those looking to purchase the Hyundai Venue may face a waiting period of two to three months. However, in cities like Chennai and Thane, the wait can extend up to three and a half months. For the Venue N Line, the typical wait is also two to three and a half months, but in Delhi, it may be as long as five months.

Hyundai Creta N Line

  • The Creta N Line is available within three months in most cities. However, in Mumbai, Chennai, and Faridabad, customers may face up to a four-month wait.

  • The average waiting time for the Alcazar is around two to three months, but in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, it can extend to around four months.

Hyundai Tucson

  • The waiting periods for the Kona Electric and Tucson are similar to those for the Alcazar and Creta N Line, generally ranging from two to three months. However, customers in New Delhi and Chandigarh might face a four-month wait for the Kona, and those in Hyderabad might wait the same for the Tucson.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

