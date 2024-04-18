Modified On Apr 18, 2024 02:31 PM By Yashika for Hyundai Exter

Average waiting time is around 3 months. Be prepared to wait longer if you want an Exter or Creta, though!

If you're planning to buy a Hyundai SUV this April, be prepared for wait times. The Exter, Creta, and Creta N Line face waiting periods of up to four months, while the Venue, Kona, Alcazar, and Tucson can be available in a maximum of three months. Before deciding, consider checking the waiting periods for these SUVs in India's top 20 cities.

Waiting Period Table

City Exter Venue Venue N line Creta Creta N line Alcazar Kona Electric Tucson New Delhi 4 months 2 to 3 months 3 to 5 months 2 to 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 3-4 months 2 to 3 months Bengaluru 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 months 3 months Mumbai 4 months 3 months 2.5 to 3.5 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 to 4 months 4 months 3 months 2.5 to 3 months Hyderabad 3 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 4 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 months 4 months Pune 2 to 4 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months 3 months Chennai 4 months 2.5 to 3.5 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 to 4 months 2 to 4 months 3 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 months Jaipur 2 to 4 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months 3 months Ahmedabad 3 months 2 months 2 months 2 to 3 months 1 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 2-3 months 2 to 3 months Gurugram 3 months 2 months 2 months 3 months 3 months 2 months 3 months 2 months Lucknow 3 months 2 months 3 months 3 to 4 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months 3 months Kolkata 4 months 3 months 2.5 to 3.5 months 2.5 to 3 months 3 months 4 months 3 months 2.5 to 3 months Thane 4 months 2.5 to 3.5 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 to 4 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 months Surat 4 months 2 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 4 months 2 to 3 months 2 months 3 months Ghaziabad 3 months 2 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 months 3 months Chandigarh 4 months 2 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 4 months 2 to 3 months Coimbatore 4 months 2.5 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 to 4 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 months Patna 3 months 2 months 2 months 3 months 3 months 2 months 3 months 2 months Faridabad 4 months 3 months 2 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 4 months 2 to 3 months 2 months 3 months Indore 4 months 2.5 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 to 4 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 2.5 months 2 months Noida 4 months 3 months 3 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months 3 months

Key Takeaways

The Exter and Creta experience the longest wait times, with delays up to four months. However, the Creta's waiting period is shorter, ranging from two to three months in cities like New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Surat, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Patna, Faridabad, and Noida.

Those looking to purchase the Hyundai Venue may face a waiting period of two to three months. However, in cities like Chennai and Thane, the wait can extend up to three and a half months. For the Venue N Line, the typical wait is also two to three and a half months, but in Delhi, it may be as long as five months.

The Creta N Line is available within three months in most cities. However, in Mumbai, Chennai, and Faridabad, customers may face up to a four-month wait.

The average waiting time for the Alcazar is around two to three months, but in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, it can extend to around four months.

The waiting periods for the Kona Electric and Tucson are similar to those for the Alcazar and Creta N Line, generally ranging from two to three months. However, customers in New Delhi and Chandigarh might face a four-month wait for the Kona, and those in Hyderabad might wait the same for the Tucson.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on variant and colour selected, and stock available at your nearest dealership.

