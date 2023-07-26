English | हिंदी

Here’s How Fuel Efficient The Facelifted Kia Seltos Is

Modified On Jul 26, 2023 02:17 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

Save for the diesel-iMT combination, it’s more efficient than the previous version of the Seltos

Kia Seltos Mileage

  • Kia offers new Seltos with a choice of 1.5-litre petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

  • The petrol engine with manual and CVT options claim a mileage of 17kmpl and 17.7kmpl, respectively. 

  • Its diesel variants claim an efficiency of 20.7kmpl for the iMT and 19.1kmpl for the automatic. 

  • The new turbo-petrol engine promises an economy of up to 17.9kmpl. 

  • Prices of the Seltos facelift range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

The fuel economy figures of the facelifted Kia Seltos have been revealed officially. The compact SUV recently received a significant facelift, which gave it a refreshed styling, new features, and a new turbo-petrol motor too. While we have not had the chance to thoroughly test it ourselves, these claimed figures are a good indicator for the kind of fuel efficiency one can expect from the many powertrains offered with the Seltos, and how it has improved over the previous version. 

Kia Seltos

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift's Variant-wise Features Revealed

Engine-Wise Mileage Figures

Mileage (ARAI-claimed figures)

New Seltos

Old Seltos

Kia Carens

1.5-litre P-MT

17kmpl

16.5kmpl

15.7kmpl

1.5-litre P-CVT

17.7kmpl

16.8kmpl

-

1.4-litre Turbo-MT

-

16.1kmpl

-

1.4-litre Turbo-DCT

-

16.5kmpl

-

1.5-litre turbo-petrol iMT

17.7kmpl

-

-

1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

17.9kmpl

-

-

1.5-litre D-MT (now iMT)

20.7kmpl

21kmpl

21.3kmpl

1.5-litre D-AT

19.1kmpl

18kmpl

18.4kmpl

  • The only change for the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and diesel engines is that they are now BS6.2 compliant with roughly the same power and torque figures as before.

  • In the updated Seltos, its petrol engine is marginally more efficient than previous version, by up to 0.9kmpl for the CVT automatic, and by 0.5kmpl for the 6-speed manual. 

Kia Seltos Engine

  • Meanwhile, the diesel engine is no longer available with the 6-speed manual, and gets the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) which is slightly less economical by 0.3kmpl. However, the same engine with the 6-speed torque converter automatic is now more efficient by 1.1kmpl. 

  • Powering the facelifted Seltos is also a new turbo-petrol engine, which is more powerful by 20PS. The manual transmission has been replaced by an iMT (clutch without manual). 

  • Despite being more powerful, the new turbo variants are much more efficient than the older 1.4-litre option.

  • Meanwhile, the Kia Carens MPV gets the same engine options as the new Seltos and only beats the SUV in terms of economy when it comes to the diesel-iMT option. 

Other Details Summarised

2023 Kia Seltos cabin

The 2023 KIa Seltos features a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen system and digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, and heads-up display. Safety is covered by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESC, hill hold assist, and it now gets radar-based ADAS technology as well. 

Also Read: Check Out The Kia Seltos HTX Variant In Pictures

Prices of the facelifted Kia Seltos range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). The earliest deliveries are already underway, but expect a decent wait time as it already got well over 10,000 pre-orders the day bookings opened. It goes up against the Hyundai CretaVolkswagen TaigunSkoda KushaqMaruti Grand VitaraToyota HyryderMG Astor, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross and Honda Elevate

Read More on : Seltos on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
